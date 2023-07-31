Jayne Simmons: What does the training and development landscape look like in 2023?

The idea of carrying out training needs analysis based on job descriptions, as well as personal skills and experience is well established.

Traditionally, the approach has been to carry out a gap study to identify the need, find a solution – usually a training course – and get it booked. However, training is evolving post-pandemic and amid the growing use of artificial intelligence.

Online solutions, modules with no tutor, free massive open online courses, distance learning, podcasts, webinars and more – the choice seems limitless.

Is there a better way?

Generally, these are topic-led and there is limited opportunity for learners to interact and get immediate individual feedback on any answers submitted. This lack of interaction does not suit all learning styles and often leads to “non-standard” questions being left unanswered.

They are good for knowledge but generally limited in their capacity to review learners’ attitudes and behaviours.

Facilitator-led training courses to help skills development is, from an Organisational & Competence Development (OACD) point of view, the best way to not just give knowledge but also support learners in examining their attitudes, aspirations hopes and fears for their future careers and skills development.

OACD delivers a wide range of personal effectiveness training skills.

Originally, the core area of supervisory management training was the most delivered.

But diversity inclusion, mental health awareness and employee wellbeing and resilience, are increasingly the key asks from clients.

So why the change? Well, hybrid working is increasingly the norm for many people, and it’s a new way of working for business leaders and their teams. It is easy to think a new “normal” has been set and it’s all sorted, but think again.

It’s often a matter of trust

How managers communicate with their teams is still evolving and one size does not suit all. Trust issues are common – for example, are people really working if they are at home? Do those working from home feel part of a team and supported?

Then we have the prevalence of long working hours during the Covid pandemic. For long periods there was little else to do and nowhere to go. For many people, these long hours became the norm.

The place of work may have changed for some, but have company mindsets about workers being present nine-to-five changed? Many employees are struggling and getting feedback they are not achieving enough, and that their work rate has dropped.

Workers’ stressful situations will require well-trained business leaders

Not everyone has the flexibility to work in a way that supports balancing home and work commitments. All of this is contributing to more stress and, increasingly, mental health issues and sickness absence.

For some, the feeling of isolation from lone working is affecting their mental health.

Busy managers don’t always the have the time or skills to check in on both deadlines and employee wellbeing. In the age of cameras off, how is that person feeling? How does a manager know? Have they got the training to spot the signs of someone who is struggling, or to ask the right questions?

The business world is evolving and employee expectations of fair treatment, inclusively and having a good work-life balance are changing too. Do employees have up-to-date knowledge in areas such as equity? Are they able to speak up when they see “banter” going too far, and straying into potential bullying and discrimination? Do they know what they can do about it?

Facilitator lead training can examine real-life situations and help trainees examine their thoughts and potential conscious or unconscious biases to situations. From here, communication skills can be built and strategies for supporting employees to bring their best selves to work are examined.

The business world is evolving and employee expectations of fair treatment, inclusively and having a good work-life balance are changing too.”

Many of the current courses being delivered by OACD look to cover having conversations about setting clear performance standards so employees know what is expected of them.

They also cover the difficult conversations which may be necessary in terms of work or home-based issues that may be affecting work performance, and how reasonable adjustments could be made.

An external training course cannot solve every issue but it can help develop the skills necessary for assisting employees and their access to in-house support mechanisms.

Staff recruitment and retention can be a problem for organisations. For many businesses, access to personal development can be a real deal breaker for staff motivation and retention.

So, do you deliver online – saving travel time, facilities costs etcetera – or return to face-to-face? And what are the pros and cons for companies and individuals?

Communication is key whatever your firm’s training solution looks like

OACD is seeing requests for both types of training. Feedback is mixed as to what is the most effective. To get the most out of development budgets, communication is the key.

What is the need? What are the desired outcomes? Are you looking to change or develop new values and attitudes?

Speak to a trusted training partner or your learning and development team to see what suits your business needs.

Jayne Simmons is an Aberdeen-based management coach, trading as Organisational & Competence Development.