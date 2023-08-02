Aldi announces recruitment drive for 40 jobs across the north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aldi announces recruitment drive for 40 jobs across the north-east

A range of positions are available at eight different stores from Ellon to Aberdeen.

By Kelly Wilson
Aldi in Ellon is one of the stores looking for new recruits. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aldi in Ellon is one of the stores looking for new recruits. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Aldi has launched a recruitment drive as part of its continued expansion in the north-east.

The supermarket chain wants to fill 40 roles within their stores in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

The positions, both full-time and part-time, include store management apprentice, caretaker, store assistant and assistant store managers.

Aldi is advertising the job opportunities in eight stores across the region including Ellon, Peterhead, Inverurie, Portlethen, Westhill and the Aberdeen branches in Countesswells Road, Hareness Road and Cornhill.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket set to open an average of one new store a week across the UK between now and Christmas.

Aldi recruitment director Kelly Stokes said: “As we continue to invest in new stores, we’re looking for more colleagues to join our incredible teams across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“Working at Aldi means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business and we look forward to welcoming even more people to be a part of our success in the future.”

Future Aldi store?

Aldi expansion plans includes opening a new store in Macduff after re-submitting revised plans to Aberdeenshire Council.

It was granted permission last summer but Tesco later took Aberdeenshire Council to court over the decision to approve it.

Rather than mount a costly – and time-consuming – legal defence, the local authority surrendered the case.

Macduff Aldi plans have been relaunched - with a new housing element.
An artist impression of the proposed new Macduff Aldi store. Image: Aldi.

That meant the eagerly anticipated proposals were put back on the shelf.

The supermarket giant has officially re-submitted the revised plans in hope of success this time around.

Bosses say the new store would plug more than £3 million into the local economy and create up to 35 jobs in the area.

If successful it is hoped it will open at the end of next year.

Starting pay for store assistants at Aldi is £11.40 per hour with the supermarket also paying for breaks.

Those interested in the roles can apply on Aldi’s website.

More from Business

Relyon Nutec first aid training.
RelyOn Nutec and Maersk Training help to skill up future workforce
Scotland currently receives a ‘generous’ 17% (£600m) of the UK farm budget – but for how much longer?
George Lyon: Keeping farm budget would be a massive coup for NFUS
It is estimated that 1,746 kha of wheat has been planted for harvest 2023.
More barley and oilseed rape sown at the expense of wheat
House prices in Aberdeen and surrounding areas are on the rise. Image: PA Image: David Cheskin/PA Wire
Aberdeen housing market concern as more owners delay making moves
Grace of Altnacailleach was picked out as the champion of champions at Caithness Show.
Highland pony tapped out as champion of champions at Caithness Show
The Thainstone Spectacular takes place on Friday 18 August.
Deadline looms for Thainstone entries
Farmers are increasingly victims of organised crime gangs.
Cost of rural crime up £9m in a year as gangs target farm machinery
Sculptures used to raise money for My Name’5 Doddie.
Flock to the Show public art trail to be raffled off
The new law means value in the likes of tenancies could be used as collateral for the first time.
New lending powers a potential 'game changer' for farmers says rural lawyer
The Prime Minister made it his Government’s top priority to halve inflation (Peter Byrne/PA)
Rishi Sunak believes ‘light at end of the tunnel’ on inflation