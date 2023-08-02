Aldi announces recruitment drive for 40 jobs across the north-east

Aldi has launched a recruitment drive as part of its continued expansion in the north-east.

The supermarket chain wants to fill 40 roles within their stores in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

The positions, both full-time and part-time, include store management apprentice, caretaker, store assistant and assistant store managers.

Aldi is advertising the job opportunities in eight stores across the region including Ellon, Peterhead, Inverurie, Portlethen, Westhill and the Aberdeen branches in Countesswells Road, Hareness Road and Cornhill.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket set to open an average of one new store a week across the UK between now and Christmas.

Aldi recruitment director Kelly Stokes said: “As we continue to invest in new stores, we’re looking for more colleagues to join our incredible teams across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“Working at Aldi means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business and we look forward to welcoming even more people to be a part of our success in the future.”

Future Aldi store?

Aldi expansion plans includes opening a new store in Macduff after re-submitting revised plans to Aberdeenshire Council.

It was granted permission last summer but Tesco later took Aberdeenshire Council to court over the decision to approve it.

Rather than mount a costly – and time-consuming – legal defence, the local authority surrendered the case.

That meant the eagerly anticipated proposals were put back on the shelf.

The supermarket giant has officially re-submitted the revised plans in hope of success this time around.

Bosses say the new store would plug more than £3 million into the local economy and create up to 35 jobs in the area.

If successful it is hoped it will open at the end of next year.

Starting pay for store assistants at Aldi is £11.40 per hour with the supermarket also paying for breaks.

Those interested in the roles can apply on Aldi’s website.