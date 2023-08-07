Stornoway Port Authority appoints new chair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stornoway Port Authority appoints new chair

The appointments come as construction work on the port’s new £59 million Deep Water Terminal nears completion.

By Alex Banks
Margaret Ann Macleod and Seonag Mackinnon at the site of the Port's new Deep Water Terminal. Image: Stornoway Port Authority
Margaret Ann Macleod and Seonag Mackinnon at the site of the Port's new Deep Water Terminal. Image: Stornoway Port Authority

Stornoway Port has appointed Margaret Ann Macleod as its new chair.

Mrs Macleod is a sales director of textiles company Harris Tweed Hebrides.

The Port has also announced the appointment Seonag Mackinnon to its board.

Mrs Macleod replaces Ian McCulloch as chair.

Mrs Macleod has been a member of the Stornoway Port board since 2016 and has a business background in textile manufacturing, international sales and rural development.

She said: “I am honoured to have been appointed chair of Stornoway Port at this particularly exciting time in its long history.

The port has announced its new chair. Image: Stornoway Port Authority

“The Port is central to the economy of the islands, facilitating lifeline ferry services and supporting almost all economic activities, from fishing and aquaculture to construction, the energy sector, manufacturing, retail and the leisure industry.

“That role is set to grow significantly once the new terminal is operational and I look forward to working with the board, the Port’s staff and all other stakeholders to ensure we fully realise the lasting benefits of the opportunities it presents to the Outer Hebrides.”

Mrs Macleod has previously worked at a senior level for a number of companies and organisations, including Highlands and Islands Enterprise (Hie), Johnstons of Elgin, Robert Gordon University and Arcadia Plc.

The port’s board consists of up to nine members and the chief executive, Alex Macleod.

It is responsible for the conservancy, protection, regulation, maintenance and improvements of the port and its navigation.

Mr Macleod said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Margaret Ann and Seonag to their respective roles.

“Margaret Ann has served the board extremely well over a number of years and I know she will continue to do so in the role of Chair as we move forward with this important and exciting phase of the Port’s development.

“Seonag’s extensive professional experience and interests are a welcome addition to the board. They will be invaluable in helping us encourage the wider promotion of the islands’ unique Gaelic culture to people visiting the Outer Hebrides.”

Mrs Macleod is the second woman to chair the board responsible for the Outer Hebrides busiest port.

The first was Lady Jane Matheson, the proprietor of Lewis Castle, who chaired the former Stornoway Pier and Harbour Commission between 1879 and 1896.

