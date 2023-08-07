Stornoway Port Authority appoints new chair

Stornoway Port has appointed Margaret Ann Macleod as its new chair.

Mrs Macleod is a sales director of textiles company Harris Tweed Hebrides.

The Port has also announced the appointment Seonag Mackinnon to its board.

The appointments come as construction work on the port’s new £59 million Deep Water Terminal nears completion.

Mrs Macleod replaces Ian McCulloch as chair.

Change at Stornoway Port

Mrs Macleod has been a member of the Stornoway Port board since 2016 and has a business background in textile manufacturing, international sales and rural development.

She said: “I am honoured to have been appointed chair of Stornoway Port at this particularly exciting time in its long history.

“The Port is central to the economy of the islands, facilitating lifeline ferry services and supporting almost all economic activities, from fishing and aquaculture to construction, the energy sector, manufacturing, retail and the leisure industry.

“That role is set to grow significantly once the new terminal is operational and I look forward to working with the board, the Port’s staff and all other stakeholders to ensure we fully realise the lasting benefits of the opportunities it presents to the Outer Hebrides.”

Mrs Macleod has previously worked at a senior level for a number of companies and organisations, including Highlands and Islands Enterprise (Hie), Johnstons of Elgin, Robert Gordon University and Arcadia Plc.

New roles a pleasure says chief executive

The port’s board consists of up to nine members and the chief executive, Alex Macleod.

It is responsible for the conservancy, protection, regulation, maintenance and improvements of the port and its navigation.

Mr Macleod said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Margaret Ann and Seonag to their respective roles.

“Margaret Ann has served the board extremely well over a number of years and I know she will continue to do so in the role of Chair as we move forward with this important and exciting phase of the Port’s development.

“Seonag’s extensive professional experience and interests are a welcome addition to the board. They will be invaluable in helping us encourage the wider promotion of the islands’ unique Gaelic culture to people visiting the Outer Hebrides.”

Mrs Macleod is the second woman to chair the board responsible for the Outer Hebrides busiest port.

The first was Lady Jane Matheson, the proprietor of Lewis Castle, who chaired the former Stornoway Pier and Harbour Commission between 1879 and 1896.