Shetland Loganair passengers ‘stranded’ after being taken off flight

Passengers say they were unable to find accommodation due to the Gran Fondo cycling event.

By Andrew Robson
Shetland Loganair passengers were stranded in Dundee airport.
Passengers flying from Shetland to London were left “stranded” in Dundee after a last-minute cancellation by Loganair

The airline confirmed they had to cancel a flight from Dundee to London on Monday evening due to a “technical issue”.

But that cancellation left passengers who had flown from Shetland’s Sumburgh Airport unable to find accommodation due to the Gran Fondo cycling time-trial that began in the city.

Loganair flight cancelled in Dundee

The London-bound flight started its journey in Sumburgh, Shetland and was due to stop at Dundee Airport before heading south for the final leg of the journey.

However, all London-bound passengers were told they would be taken off the plane early at around 6.40pm on Monday.

Passengers showed their frustration towards the airline in a Facebook post.

Sumburgh Airport, Shetland. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

One person wrote: “They are refusing to book accommodation for anyone and are also refusing to book anyone onward travel.

“How can an airline only take passengers halfway?

“Does any other airline get away with this?

“When will they be held accountable?”

A comment added: “That is utterly despicable, how do they keep getting away with treating people so badly!”

Loganair said passengers were ‘treated well’

In response, Loganair claimed all passengers were treated well and offered full refunds.

A spokesperson for Loganair said: “Despite the challenges in securing accommodation, all our customers were looked after, with most being rebooked onto a Loganair flight the following morning and others opting to fly from alternative airports.

“For those who wanted a full refund in order to make their own arrangements, we provided that too.

“Although catering was limited at Dundee, we had provided sandwiches and the vending machine was set to ‘free’ to allow passengers to obtain replenishment.

“Safety will always be our first priority and there will be rare occasions when this results in flights not taking place as planned.”

