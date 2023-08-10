Inverness food firm to open Victorian Market pop-up shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Inverness food firm to open Victorian Market pop-up shop

The company will serve its unusual pies in the venue for a week as the owner says its being used as a "trial run".

By Alex Banks
Owner Jenny Whyte is feeling "very excited and very nervous" ahead of the new pop-up shop's opening. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Owner Jenny Whyte is feeling "very excited and very nervous" ahead of the new pop-up shop's opening. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

An Inverness platter business is set to open its first pop-up shop in the city centre.

Grazey Days will have a new temporary home for six days in The Victorian Market.

The business owned by Jenny Whyte started in 2020 out of her own kitchen delivering afternoon teas, breakfast platters and cheese boards to customers doors.

The company now employs six staff which cover its Shore Street takeaway and hot food van.

Jenny and her staff will be at the Academy Street arcade from August 14-20.

Peculiar pies on offer at Grazey Days pop-up shop

The new store will trial a pie and mash concept and will include a rendition of its award-winning chilli nacho pie.

Jenny said: “The opportunity for us to trial our new idea came up and so we grabbed it.

“We’re known for unique and usual pies so they’ll be on offer with fluffy mash and a sauce on top.”

The menu will include a beef and Aultbea white pudding pie served with mash and a peppercorn sauce as well as a rendition of its award-winning chilli nacho pie.

The Victorian Market will be the temporary host of the Grazey Days team.

She continued: “We’ve done a different take on our award-winning pie as nachos wouldn’t really go with mash.

“Instead, it will be our chilli pie, with nachos served on the side and a warm nacho sauce.

“We wanted to take it with us to the pop-up as it’s one we’re really proud of.”

Grazey Days was awarded a bronze medal for the Highlands and Islands regional category in the Scottish Bakers Awards 2023 for its chilli nacho pie.

Expansion ‘trial’ for platter firm

Plans for the business to expand are being considered and Jenny is hoping the temporary store can help to provide some answers.

She said: “The idea behind this is to see how it goes and we’ll use it as a trial.

“I’d been trying to get into the market for a while now and had even thought about a permanent unit.

“We’ll do this and see how it goes. But I definitely have the feelers out for additional premises at the moment.”

Jenny said she has mixed emotions ahead of the opening on Monday.

She continued: “I’m very excited but also very nervous.

“We just don’t know what to expect, peak times in The Victorian Market can be extremely busy.”

More from Business

unexploded bombs found in Moray firth.
Scores of unexploded wartime bombs found in Moray Firth
There were 81,900 homeowner mortgages in arrears of 2.5% or more in the second quarter, figures from UK Finance show (Joe Giddens/PA)
Jump in homeowners and landlords falling into arrears on mortgages
Wilko has appointed administrators (Wilko/PA)
Wilko falls into administration with 12,000 jobs at risk
Halifax has joined a stream of major lenders in announcing cuts to mortgage interest rates (Mike Egerton/PA)
Halifax and First Direct join other lenders in announcing mortgage rate cuts
Persimmon said its revenue had dropped significantly as house sales fell (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Persimmon identifies new buildings needing post-Grenfell upgrades
Ladbrokes owner Entain had previously warned it could face a substantial penalty following a bribery investigation (Mike Egerton/PA)
Entain sets aside £585m for possible penalties after bribery investigation
Steven Williams, owner and founder of Saltire Cookers.
Cooker firm Saltire goes from garden shed to Portlethen showroom
Five million King Charles 50p coins will start to enter circulation from Thursday (Royal Mint/PA)
Chance to find ‘a piece of history’ in your change as new 50p coins…
Books (Peter Byrne/PA)
Online bookshop hits £3 million for independent sellers
Rents are likely to continue rising sharply despite the cost-of-living crisis, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Yui Mok/PA)
Rents ‘likely to continue rising sharply despite cost-of-living squeeze’

Conversation