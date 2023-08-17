Tory minister aims to get more Scots into north-east seafood factories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tory minister aims to get more Scots into north-east seafood factories

Industry chief Jimmy Buchan says firms need 'the continuity of a regular workforce'

By Keith Findlay
Employment Minister Guy Opperman finds out about some of the challnges facing north-east seafood processors.
Employment Minister Guy Opperman finds out about some of the challnges facing north-east seafood processors. Image: Scottish Conservatives.

A UK Government minister has pledged to look at ways of plugging labour shortages in the north-east seafood processing sector.

Guy Opperman MP, who holds the employment brief at Westminster, made the commitment during a visit to Aberdeen.

Fish and shellfish processors have for many years recruited people from overseas to do jobs that most Scots find unappealing.

But Brexit and the Covid pandemic have robbed the industry of many of the migrant workers it relied on in the past.

Seafood processing.
North-east seafood factories have traditionally relied on migrant workers. Image Seafood Scotland

Mr Opperman now aims to get job centres working harder to encourage more local people to take their place.

Accompanied by Banff and Buchan Tory MP David Duguid, the minister met industry representatives including Jimmy Buchan, chief executive of the Scottish Seafood Association (SSA), amid concerns about labour shortages and sourcing local workers.

Ideas discussed at the meeting, held at fish processor Joseph Robertson in Aberdeen, included finding ways to build better links between local job centres and the industry.

Minister says he wants to help fix seafood fims’ recruitment challenge

Mr Opperman said: “It’s key we support and sustain a vital local industry that provides hundreds of jobs and helps feed the nation. I learnt a lot, listened a lot, and took away action points and a renewed intensity for the local DWP (Department of Work and Pensions) team to help the industry with the people, training and support it needs to prosper.”

Employment Minister Guy Opperman meets industry representatives in Aberdeen to discuss their concerns about labour shortages.
Employment Minister Guy Opperman met industry representatives in Aberdeen to discuss their concerns about labour shortages. Image: Scottish Conservatives

Mr Duguid said: “The issue of attracting local people into the sector is a longstanding one, particularly with such low unemployment in the area and competition from other industries – such as oil and gas, and the burgeoning renewables sector.

“The discussions around how local job centres in Peterhead and Fraserburgh can form better connections with the industry were extremely positive and I look forward to seeing a difference in this in the future. It’s vital our processing sector keeps pace with increasing demand at home and abroad, while boosting production and building a resilient industry for the future.

“This is why I welcomed the minister’s pledge for the DWP to help our industry with the people, training and support it needs in the north-east to help ensure our region remains world leaders in seafood production.”

MP highlights other measures aimed at helping sector recruit new workers

The north-east MP added: “Of course, the industry has become highly dependent on overseas workers over the years and I reminded those present of recent measures taken by the Home Office to help facilitate this. This includes, but is not limited to, recent additions to the shortage occupation list (of “skilled” workers in short supply) of pretty much every role in the seafood processing sector and work still continues on addressing this further.”

Mr Buchan said SSA members welcomed the chance to meet the minister and discuss their recruitment and staff retention concerns.

Scottish Seafood Association chief executive Jimmy Buchan.
Scottish Seafood Association chief executive Jimmy Buchan. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

The trade body’s CEO added: “The seafood sector is unique in many ways on seasonality and availability of raw material from day to day. It needs the continuity of a regular workforce to be able to buy and process the seafood our fishermen are landing.

“We hope that from our meeting with the minister he has a better understanding of the challenges the sector faces – and how working with us we can alleviate some of the difficulties. As a sector, we also hope this meeting was productive from a government perspective, and starts a dialogue that improves and speeds up opportunities for both employees and employers.

“We are grateful we now have a direct line to the minister on our concerns.”

