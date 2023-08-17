Tory minister aims to get more Scots into north-east seafood factories

A UK Government minister has pledged to look at ways of plugging labour shortages in the north-east seafood processing sector.

Guy Opperman MP, who holds the employment brief at Westminster, made the commitment during a visit to Aberdeen.

Fish and shellfish processors have for many years recruited people from overseas to do jobs that most Scots find unappealing.

But Brexit and the Covid pandemic have robbed the industry of many of the migrant workers it relied on in the past.

Mr Opperman now aims to get job centres working harder to encourage more local people to take their place.

Accompanied by Banff and Buchan Tory MP David Duguid, the minister met industry representatives including Jimmy Buchan, chief executive of the Scottish Seafood Association (SSA), amid concerns about labour shortages and sourcing local workers.

Ideas discussed at the meeting, held at fish processor Joseph Robertson in Aberdeen, included finding ways to build better links between local job centres and the industry.

Minister says he wants to help fix seafood fims’ recruitment challenge

Mr Opperman said: “It’s key we support and sustain a vital local industry that provides hundreds of jobs and helps feed the nation. I learnt a lot, listened a lot, and took away action points and a renewed intensity for the local DWP (Department of Work and Pensions) team to help the industry with the people, training and support it needs to prosper.”

Mr Duguid said: “The issue of attracting local people into the sector is a longstanding one, particularly with such low unemployment in the area and competition from other industries – such as oil and gas, and the burgeoning renewables sector.

“The discussions around how local job centres in Peterhead and Fraserburgh can form better connections with the industry were extremely positive and I look forward to seeing a difference in this in the future. It’s vital our processing sector keeps pace with increasing demand at home and abroad, while boosting production and building a resilient industry for the future.

“This is why I welcomed the minister’s pledge for the DWP to help our industry with the people, training and support it needs in the north-east to help ensure our region remains world leaders in seafood production.”

MP highlights other measures aimed at helping sector recruit new workers

The north-east MP added: “Of course, the industry has become highly dependent on overseas workers over the years and I reminded those present of recent measures taken by the Home Office to help facilitate this. This includes, but is not limited to, recent additions to the shortage occupation list (of “skilled” workers in short supply) of pretty much every role in the seafood processing sector and work still continues on addressing this further.”

Mr Buchan said SSA members welcomed the chance to meet the minister and discuss their recruitment and staff retention concerns.

The trade body’s CEO added: “The seafood sector is unique in many ways on seasonality and availability of raw material from day to day. It needs the continuity of a regular workforce to be able to buy and process the seafood our fishermen are landing.

“We hope that from our meeting with the minister he has a better understanding of the challenges the sector faces – and how working with us we can alleviate some of the difficulties. As a sector, we also hope this meeting was productive from a government perspective, and starts a dialogue that improves and speeds up opportunities for both employees and employers.

“We are grateful we now have a direct line to the minister on our concerns.”