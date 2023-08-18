Aberdeen hair salon on the move as owner reveals opening date

An Aberdeen hairdressers is getting ready to move into its new salon – just a few steps down the road.

James Dun’s House is currently located at Schoolhill, which was previously a museum.

The building was converted into a hairdresser and cafe in 2001.

Now, co-owner Dean Walker has said it’s time for the business to grow in a new space on Belmont Street which was formerly a Jack Wills shop.

The business is also changing name to James Dun on Belmont, where it will sit across from its barbershop.

A new direction for James Dun hairdressers

Dean said the team of stylists is excited for the move as the business looks for “a bit of reinvention”.

He said: “We decided to explore our options because I think for any business the key to longevity is to be able to have new opportunities.

“Over 20 years in one venue is a long time for any business – particularly in our industry which is fast changing.

“There were some opportunities to move and we felt this space offered us new energy.”

Dean said they have discussed plans to take the business forward and have new offers for customers.

He added: “The new venue fits some of our ideas we have planned for the future and that contributed to why we decided to make the move.

“It’s not far from where we are and that added to its value in our eyes.

“We’re an Avida salon, which is a very environmentally friendly company so we’ve fit that in our ethos too.

“We’ve managed to repurpose some of the materials from when the building was a Jack Wills and also repurposed existing fittings from this building and that’s exciting.

“They’ll be combined with new ideas, I really feel this venue will give us room to grow.”

When will it open?

James Dun at Belmont is set to open at the end of the month as long as everything goes to plan.

Dean added: “We’re hoping to be trading by August 29th.

“It’s been a really tight turnaround with obviously having to vacate our current building and move into our new home.

“Because of that, we’ve pushed builders and completed in a project which could’ve taken six months into six weeks.

“We’re so excited, the team have been popping their heads in the door to see what’s going on.

The staff have had the chance to look around the new building before it is completed.

Dean added: “It’s a new chapter, a lot of late nights and early mornings for me.

“Everyone stops in the street to ask what’s happening and are really supportive.”

The building is a former Victorian secondary school and had also previously been a pub.