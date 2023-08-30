Aberdeen’s FreshMex lands spicy six-figure supermarket deal

Aberdeen restaurant group FreshMex has landed a six-figure deal to sell its TexMex-inspired salsa and spice rubs in all Scottish Asda stores.

Robbie Moult founded the business when he was only 22 years old having been inspired by California taquerias and street food following a road trip across the US.

He runs it with his older brother Chris and the firm now employs 60 people.

The award-winning restaurant has two sites, one in Aberdeen and another in Edinburgh with a Glasgow site opening soon.

Opportunity for FreshMex to reach wider audience

The company’s spice rubs – a smoky Tex and a sweet Mex – as well as a chipotle salsa flavoured with smoked jalapeño peppers, were previously only available in a handful of Asda stores.

But a new contract now sees the products available in all 60 across the country.

Robbie said: “We’ve always believed in the power of these flavours to connect people and create memorable experiences – that’s why we’ve had such great success and feedback from our customers in Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

“We are thrilled to announce that our products will now be available in all branches of Asda in Scotland.

“This partnership is a wonderful opportunity for us to reach a wider audience and share the taste of FreshMex with even more households.”

FreshMex success

In 2021 the firm signed a partnership with Deliveroo to open the first FreshMex Deliveroo Editions “dark” kitchen in Nottingham.

Its burrito has since gained fame having become the delivery firm’s most-ordered dish in Scotland.

The success comes after the duo faced the challenges of operating as a delivery-only restaurant during lockdowns and coming back from a devastating fire which temporarily closed its premises on Aberdeen’s Schoolhill in 2019.

FreshMex ‘fantastic addition’ to Asda

The seasonings are crafted from traditional recipes, using a blend of spices from across the world and milled on site in the UK.

Asda local buying manager for Scotland Ashley Connolly said: “The new FreshMex products are a fantastic addition to our range.

“All FreshMex packaging is 100% recyclable, reflecting its green credentials and commitment to sustainability – and with both rubs easy to use and offering versatility – from meat and vegetable marinades, to cooking pastes and dusting on fish and potatoes – they can be used in a variety of different ways we know our customers are going to love.”