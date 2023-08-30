Aberdeen’s FreshMex lands spicy six-figure supermarket deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s FreshMex lands spicy six-figure supermarket deal

The further listing with Asda is a "significant milestone" for the business.

By Kelly Wilson
Robbie Moult standing in front of FreshMex's Aberdeen Schoolhill restaurant.
Robbie Moult who runs FreshMex in Aberdeen. Image: Simon Price

Aberdeen restaurant group FreshMex has landed a six-figure deal to sell its TexMex-inspired salsa and spice rubs in all Scottish Asda stores.

Robbie Moult founded the business when he was only 22 years old having been inspired by California taquerias and street food following a road trip across the US.

He runs it with his older brother Chris and the firm now employs 60 people.

The award-winning restaurant has two sites, one in Aberdeen and another in Edinburgh with a Glasgow site opening soon.

Opportunity for FreshMex to reach wider audience

The company’s spice rubs – a smoky Tex and a sweet Mex – as well as a chipotle salsa flavoured with smoked jalapeño peppers, were previously only available in a handful of Asda stores.

But a new contract now sees the products available in all 60 across the country.

Robbie said: “We’ve always believed in the power of these flavours to connect people and create memorable experiences – that’s why we’ve had such great success and feedback from our customers in Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

FreshMex founder Robbie Moult. Image: Holyrood PR

“We are thrilled to announce that our products will now be available in all branches of Asda in Scotland.

“This partnership is a wonderful opportunity for us to reach a wider audience and share the taste of FreshMex with even more households.”

FreshMex success

In 2021 the firm signed a partnership with Deliveroo to open the first FreshMex Deliveroo Editions “dark” kitchen in Nottingham.

Its burrito has since gained fame having become the delivery firm’s most-ordered dish in Scotland.

FreshMex rubs. Image: FreshMex

The success comes after the duo faced the challenges of operating as a delivery-only restaurant during lockdowns and coming back from a devastating fire which temporarily closed its premises on Aberdeen’s Schoolhill in 2019.

FreshMex ‘fantastic addition’ to Asda

The seasonings are crafted from traditional recipes, using a blend of spices from across the world and milled on site in the UK.

Asda local buying manager for Scotland Ashley Connolly said: “The new FreshMex products are a fantastic addition to our range.

“All FreshMex packaging is 100% recyclable, reflecting its green credentials and commitment to sustainability – and with both rubs easy to use and offering versatility – from meat and vegetable marinades, to cooking pastes and dusting on fish and potatoes – they can be used in a variety of different ways we know our customers are going to love.”

