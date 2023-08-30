Economic development quango unveils blueprint to make Highlands greener

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) has launched a five-year plan for making the north ‘greener, fairer and more resil­ient’.

It is hoped it will help the region to capitalise on “once-in-a-generation” opportunities that could deliver hundreds of jobs and millions of pounds for the north economy.

These opportunities, HIE says, are of a scale and potential to transform the region and make a lasting positive impact on Scotland’s economy.

The new blueprint is guided by Scotland’s National Strategy for Economic Transformation. It has called for a new approach to deliver a green recovery and wellbeing economy.

We’re shifting the dial.” Stuart Black, chief executive, HIE

HIE’s document embraces business sectors such as energy, life sciences, creative industries, tourism, food and drink, and space.

Stuart Black, the economic development quango’s chief executive, said: “We’re shifting the dial from what has in some cases been a low-wage economy to a more productive and prosperous one.

“Projects in development from Shetland to Argyll, and the Outer Hebrides to Moray, could deliver hundreds of jobs and millions in GVA (gross value added) through opportunities in the likes of offshore wind, green hydrogen, marine energy, marine biotechnology and life sciences.”

Mr Black added: “Some of our region’s best qualities were really brought to light in its response to the challenges of recent years. Partnership, innovation and international collaboration were significantly enhanced, along with a strong entrepreneurial approach and community spirit. These qualities will stand the Highlands and Islands in good stead as we go forward.

“Our vision is of a leading net-zero region, with a dynamic wellbeing economy that benefits its growing population and makes a valued contribution to Scotland. This new strategy is all about achieving that vision.”

HIE plans to deliver its strategy through investment in “people, place, planet and prosperity”.

The “people” aspect focuses on entrepreneurship, leadership, recruitment, staff retention and building skills in key growth sectors. More about this and the rest of the strategy can be found under policies and publications on the ‘about’ section at hie.co.uk

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said: “I am confident this strategy will help contribute towards a wellbeing economy. One that provides for the people of Scotland by creating high-quality jobs, grows the economy and helps us reach our climate targets.”