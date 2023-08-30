Economic development quango unveils blueprint to make Highlands greener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Economic development quango unveils blueprint to make Highlands greener

It is hoped the new strategy will deliver hundreds of jobs.

By Keith Findlay
HIE chairman Alistair Dodds, Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray and HIE chief executive with a copy of HIE's new strategy for creating economic prosperity in the north
l-r HIE chairman Alistair Dodds, Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray and HIE chief executive with a copy of HIE's new strategy for creating economic prosperity in the north. Image: Peter Jolly/HIE

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) has launched a five-year plan for making the north ‘greener, fairer and more resil­ient’.

It is hoped it will help the region to capitalise on “once-in-a-generation” opportunities that could deliver hundreds of jobs and millions of pounds for the north economy.

These opportunities, HIE says, are of a scale and potential to transform the region and make a lasting positive impact on Scotland’s economy.

The new blueprint is guided by Scotland’s National Strategy for Economic Transformation. It has called for a new approach to deliver a green recovery and wellbeing economy.

We’re shifting the dial.”

Stuart Black, chief executive, HIE

HIE’s document embraces business sectors such as energy, life sciences, creative industries, tourism, food and drink, and space.

Stuart Black, the economic development quango’s chief executive, said: “We’re shifting the dial from what has in some cases been a low-wage economy to a more productive and prosperous one.

“Projects in development from Shetland to Argyll, and the Outer Hebrides to Moray, could deliver hundreds of jobs and millions in GVA (gross value added) through opportunities in the likes of offshore wind, green hydrogen, marine energy, marine biotechnology and life sciences.”

Scientists looking through microscope.
HIE’s new document highlights the importance to the region of business sevtors including life sciences. Image: Frame.

Mr Black added: “Some of our region’s best qualities were really brought to light in its response to the challenges of recent years. Partnership, innovation and international collaboration were significantly enhanced, along with a strong entrepreneurial approach and community spirit. These qualities will stand the Highlands and Islands in good stead as we go forward.

“Our vision is of a leading net-zero region, with a dynamic wellbeing economy that benefits its growing population and makes a valued contribution to Scotland. This new strategy is all about achieving that vision.”

Inverness
HIE aims to make the Highlands and Islands a leading net-zero region , with Inverness at its heart. Image: Shutterstock

HIE plans to deliver its strategy through investment in “people, place, planet and prosperity”.

The “people” aspect focuses on entrepreneurship, leadership, recruitment, staff retention and building skills in key growth sectors. More about this and the rest of the strategy can be found under policies and publications on the ‘about’ section at hie.co.uk

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said: “I am confident this strategy will help contribute towards a wellbeing economy. One that provides for the people of Scotland by creating high-quality jobs, grows the economy and helps us reach our climate targets.”

