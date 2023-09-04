Aberdeen chamber’s energy transition survey needs your input

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen chamber’s energy transition survey needs your input

It aims to capture the mood of the industry as it strives for net-zero.

By Keith Findlay
ETZ Ltd CEO Maggie McGinlay.
ETZ Ltd CEO Maggie McGinlay says survey will deliver "crucial insight" into the barriers to be overcome and opportunities to be maximised on the road to net-zero. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A flagship survey of the North Sea energy sector will examine whether enough is being done by policymakers to restore investor confidence as the UK accelerates towards net-zero.

Its launch comes at a key moment for the sector.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, architect of the energy profits levy (EPL), or “windfall tax”, while he was chancellor, has sought to boost inward investment with a series of policy interventions in recent weeks.

As well as financial support for the Acorn carbon capture and storage project in Aberdeenshire, the UK Government has signalled strong backing for future oil and gas developments.

North Sea investment and projects on back burner amid windfall tax uncertainty

But, with profits continuing to be eroded by the EPL, many North Sea firms are halting investment. Projects are being shelved until the industry gets a better idea of what the fiscal environment will look like after the next general-election, and beyond the EPL’s 2028 sunset date.

Amid this backdrop, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) has launched the latest edition of its energy transition survey, which has tracked industry trends since 2004.

Energy Transition 38 is being delivered through a partnership with KPMG and ETZ Ltd,  the firm driving forward plands for an energy transition zone in Aberdeen.

Last year's energy transition survey findings event, hosted by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.
Last year’s energy transition survey findings event, hosted by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce. Image: AGCC

It will capture the mood of the energy sector, as well as information about investment in its transition and access to skills. The survey goes live today and runs until September 29. All responses are confidential and will not be attributed to individuals or their companies in the final report.

AGCC chief executive Russell Borthwick said: “As the energy transition gathers pace many of our members in the sector are being faced with more questions than answers.

Has PM won over the energy sector?

“Have any of the recent positive announcements around the sector and the morth-east region boosted confidence? Has the prime minister won over the sector, or does the current 75% tax on profits remain a major barrier to investment in the North Sea?

“And are companies still pushing ahead preparing to deliver more non-oil and gas activity, or is lack of visibility and return on investment slowing this transition?

“This report has become established as a vital source of industry intelligence for businesses, policymakers and the media – and the industry feedback will be instrumental in ensuring this region’s voice is heard.”

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick.
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick. Image: AGCC

Robert Aitken, director at KPMG UK in Aberdeen, said: “This is a pivotal time for the energy sector, and I’ll be intrigued to see if there has been a shift in sentiment in light of recent political announcements. Front of mind will be any disparity in confidence levels between international and domestic operations, and whether businesses have considered the next iteration of their net-zero strategies.

“I encourage everyone to respond to the survey, helping to provide meaningful insight and a platform for the sector to provide its view during this time of change.”

North-east boasts critical mass’ of skills, experience and financial capital

ETZ Ltd chief executive Maggie McGinlay said the region already had critical mass in skills, experience and financial capital to be a “globally recognised energy cluster focused on the delivery of net-zero.”

She added: “We are proud to continue our support for the Energy Transition Survey, which provides crucial insight into the barriers to be overcome and opportunities to be maximised if we are to fully realise this ambition.”

The survey is being carried out by AGCC’s in-house research agency, The Research Chamber. Click here to take part.

Results will be shared at a breakfast event at the Aberdeen Altens Hotel on November 14.

