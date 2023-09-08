New era for lawyers in Inverness after Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie and Irwin Mitchell agree merger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

New era for lawyers in Inverness after Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie and Irwin Mitchell agree merger

The tie-up affects a 22-strong team in the Highland capital.

By Keith Findlay
Craig Marshall, Group chief operating Officer, Irwin Mitchell, and Fraser Gillies, managing partner, Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie..
l-r Craig Marshall, Group chief operating Officer, Irwin Mitchell, and Fraser Gillies, managing partner, Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie.. Image: tigerbond

Highlands-based lawyers at Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie (WJM) are to become part of a much larger UK-wide business, Irwin Mitchell, employing around 3,000 people.

Irwin Mitchell, founded in Sheffield in 1912, is investing in and “merging” with WJM, which employs 150 people across offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dunblane, Dunfermline and Inverness.

WJM has 22 people working for it in the Highland capital.

The enlarged business will have another office in Glasgow, as well as operations in numerous locations south of the border.

One business, two names

WJM will continue to trade under its own name, with a new board including three Irwin Mitchell partners.

Bruce Macmillan, Craig Marshall and Mark Higgins are joining its boardroom team.

A spokeswoman for the soon-to-be enlarged group said: “We will be able to offer our clients across the Highlands & Islands and Moray an enhanced service offering. and access to experts from across the UK and beyond.

“Our longer-term plans include continued expansion and investment in our Inverness base.”

The spokeswoman highlighted “complementary skills” north of the border, with Irwin Mitchell Scotland operating predominantly in banking and finance and complex personal injury work.

WJM specialises in corporate, private client, property and asset management.

The enlarged group will have access to expertise in more than 200 legal jurisdictions across the world via membership of several international networks.

‘A great cultural fit’

Irwin Mitchell group chief operating officer Craig Marshall said: “The two firms are a great cultural fit and share a similar purpose, values, and future vision. We have ambitious plans for growth, and we are both focused on building on our client-centric approach, an excellent colleague experience and an ambition to become leading responsible businesses.

“This strategic investment significantly expands our access to Scotland and Irwin Mitchell and Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie believe it will fundamentally enhance the service for current and future clients across the whole of the UK and internationally.”

WJM managing partner Fraser Gillies will head up operations in Scotland.

He said: “This is a landmark moment for our firm. We have expanded considerably over the past decade. This investment will supercharge our growth efforts and provide a clear route into England and Wales, while broadening the services we can offer our clients.

“We share a similar approach, putting our clients and people at the heart of everything we do.  We also share similar ambitions for the future, so we are proud to make history together and begin this exciting new chapter.”

Law firms have track record for M&A activity

Both Irwin Mitchell and WJM have pursued strategic growth plans over the past decade, with lateral hires and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity used to expand their businesses in complementary areas.

In the past 12 months alone Irwin Mitchell has acquired asset management firms TWP Wealth and Andrews Gwynne. It also opened new offices in Cardiff and Liverpool, and recruited 18 new partners.

Inverness deals

WJM’s M&A activity in the past eight years includes its merger with MacArthur & Co in Inverness, in 2016 and its 2019 acquisition of Calum I Duncan Corporate Lawyers in the Highland capital

The combination of Irwin Mitchell and WJM is subject to Financial Conduct Authority approval.

More from Business

Around 80% of mortgage owners and renters are worried about housing costs amid the looming threat of rising interest rates this month, according to a poll (PA)
Consumer worry about housing costs hits ‘highest recorded level’ – Which?
The new Institute for Fiscal Studies report was released as part of the Pensions Review (Yui Mok/PA)
Triple lock increases state-pension spending by £11bn a year – analysis
Rishi Sunak is the first British prime minister of Indian descent (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rishi Sunak set for ‘historic moment’ as he visits India for G20 summit
Moss Park Care Home in Caol is currently run by HC-One. Image: Googlemaps.
Owners HC One looking for 'solution' for 40-bed care home near Fort William
UK’s top stocks moved higher on Thursday while the pound faltered (Lucy North/PA)
London’s FTSE 100 regains ground as pound slips to three-month low
Companies are to find out on Friday whether they will win new contracts to build new wind and solar farms around the country (Ben Birchall/PA)
Wind farm builders face ‘perfect storm’ ahead of key announcement
The Costa Coffee drive-thru will be available via auction later this month. Image: Acuitus
Aberdeen Costa Coffee drive-thru on sale for more than £1m
The mobile chamber can be used at home and be less intimidating than the centre's chamber which can hold six people
Inverness charity launches fundraiser to take 'life-changing' oxygen chamber on the road
Shell's Penguins FPSO takes to the water in Haugesund, Norway.
Fluor to pay £11.6 million after 'improper accounting' on Shell's UK North Sea Penguins…
Typical rates being offered on easy access savings accounts are at their highest in nearly 15 years, according to Moneyfactscompare.co.uk (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Average easy access savings rate at highest since November 2008

Conversation