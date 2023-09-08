New era for lawyers in Inverness after Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie and Irwin Mitchell agree merger

Highlands-based lawyers at Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie (WJM) are to become part of a much larger UK-wide business, Irwin Mitchell, employing around 3,000 people.

Irwin Mitchell, founded in Sheffield in 1912, is investing in and “merging” with WJM, which employs 150 people across offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dunblane, Dunfermline and Inverness.

WJM has 22 people working for it in the Highland capital.

The enlarged business will have another office in Glasgow, as well as operations in numerous locations south of the border.

One business, two names

WJM will continue to trade under its own name, with a new board including three Irwin Mitchell partners.

Bruce Macmillan, Craig Marshall and Mark Higgins are joining its boardroom team.

A spokeswoman for the soon-to-be enlarged group said: “We will be able to offer our clients across the Highlands & Islands and Moray an enhanced service offering. and access to experts from across the UK and beyond.

“Our longer-term plans include continued expansion and investment in our Inverness base.”

There are calls for grid upgrades as industry body Scottish Renewables makes the case for new power lines to help cut energy bills. Our specialist #renewables team is on hand to advise developers who need immediate solutions for their proposed developments. pic.twitter.com/aLeGDPSlDC — Wright Johnston (@WrightJohnston) August 30, 2023

The spokeswoman highlighted “complementary skills” north of the border, with Irwin Mitchell Scotland operating predominantly in banking and finance and complex personal injury work.

WJM specialises in corporate, private client, property and asset management.

The enlarged group will have access to expertise in more than 200 legal jurisdictions across the world via membership of several international networks.

‘A great cultural fit’

Irwin Mitchell group chief operating officer Craig Marshall said: “The two firms are a great cultural fit and share a similar purpose, values, and future vision. We have ambitious plans for growth, and we are both focused on building on our client-centric approach, an excellent colleague experience and an ambition to become leading responsible businesses.

“This strategic investment significantly expands our access to Scotland and Irwin Mitchell and Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie believe it will fundamentally enhance the service for current and future clients across the whole of the UK and internationally.”

We’re delighted to be investing in Scottish law firm @WrightJohnston to provide legal and financial services across more than 20 locations in England, Scotland and Wales. Subject to FCA approval. Find out more: https://t.co/Pm4pUkVQdr pic.twitter.com/rh2MYLmXjJ — Irwin Mitchell (@irwinmitchell) September 7, 2023

WJM managing partner Fraser Gillies will head up operations in Scotland.

He said: “This is a landmark moment for our firm. We have expanded considerably over the past decade. This investment will supercharge our growth efforts and provide a clear route into England and Wales, while broadening the services we can offer our clients.

“We share a similar approach, putting our clients and people at the heart of everything we do. We also share similar ambitions for the future, so we are proud to make history together and begin this exciting new chapter.”

Law firms have track record for M&A activity

Both Irwin Mitchell and WJM have pursued strategic growth plans over the past decade, with lateral hires and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity used to expand their businesses in complementary areas.

In the past 12 months alone Irwin Mitchell has acquired asset management firms TWP Wealth and Andrews Gwynne. It also opened new offices in Cardiff and Liverpool, and recruited 18 new partners.

Inverness deals

WJM’s M&A activity in the past eight years includes its merger with MacArthur & Co in Inverness, in 2016 and its 2019 acquisition of Calum I Duncan Corporate Lawyers in the Highland capital

The combination of Irwin Mitchell and WJM is subject to Financial Conduct Authority approval.