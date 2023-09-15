New VPZ vape shop to open in Aberdeen as part of nationwide openings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New VPZ vape shop to open in Aberdeen as part of nationwide openings

The new store will be just doors away from a different vape shop.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Google Maps view looking down George Street in Aberdeen.
The new VPZ will be on George Street. Image: Google

A new VPZ vape shop is due to open in Aberdeen as part of a nationwide expansion from the firm.

The retailer, which is the largest of its kind in the UK, will open 15 new stores by the end of the year.

Among them is a new site at 275 George Street, near the Spring Garden crossroads with the Northern Bar.

The unit was Aberdeen Repair Centre until last year, specialising in fixes for smart phones, tables and games consoles. Before that it was Dublin Dave’s coffee shop and lunch takeaway.

VPZ will open in the former Aberdeen Repair Centre. Image: Google

The new VPZ vape shop on George Street will be three doors down from Scotvapes, which has been operating from there since 2016.

VPZ already has a store on Union Street.

New vape shop comes amidst ban talks

Confirmation of the opening comes as the Scottish Government considers banning disposable vapes with a consultation due to be held.

Doug Mutter, director of VPZ, said: “As the UK’s leading vaping specialist, we are spearheading the fight against the nation’s number one killer – smoking.

The George Street unit was formerly home to Dublin Dave’s takeaway. Image: Google

“Our plans to open 15 new stores and the launch of our vape recycling service reflect our ambition to help more smokers take the first steps on their quit journey and properly address the environmental impact of disposable vapes.

“There has been a rising concern of disposable vapes on our environment, as more and more devices are being discarded in our community areas.

“Our innovative recycling service is a definitive step in cleaning up local spaces throughout the country and educating adult vapers on being responsible and using more sustainable vaping products.”

Aberdeen city centre: Track the empty and occupied units

Conversation