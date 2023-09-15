New VPZ vape shop to open in Aberdeen as part of nationwide openings

A new VPZ vape shop is due to open in Aberdeen as part of a nationwide expansion from the firm.

The retailer, which is the largest of its kind in the UK, will open 15 new stores by the end of the year.

Among them is a new site at 275 George Street, near the Spring Garden crossroads with the Northern Bar.

The unit was Aberdeen Repair Centre until last year, specialising in fixes for smart phones, tables and games consoles. Before that it was Dublin Dave’s coffee shop and lunch takeaway.

The new VPZ vape shop on George Street will be three doors down from Scotvapes, which has been operating from there since 2016.

VPZ already has a store on Union Street.

New vape shop comes amidst ban talks

Confirmation of the opening comes as the Scottish Government considers banning disposable vapes with a consultation due to be held.

Doug Mutter, director of VPZ, said: “As the UK’s leading vaping specialist, we are spearheading the fight against the nation’s number one killer – smoking.

“Our plans to open 15 new stores and the launch of our vape recycling service reflect our ambition to help more smokers take the first steps on their quit journey and properly address the environmental impact of disposable vapes.

“There has been a rising concern of disposable vapes on our environment, as more and more devices are being discarded in our community areas.

“Our innovative recycling service is a definitive step in cleaning up local spaces throughout the country and educating adult vapers on being responsible and using more sustainable vaping products.”