Health and safety chiefs issue fresh warning in missing North Sea worker probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Health and safety chiefs issue fresh warning in missing North Sea worker probe

It is the second alert in six months as investigations into what happened to Jason Thomas continue

By Andrew Dykes
Valaris 121.
Valaris 121. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The UK’s safety regulator has issued another warning to oil and gas firms amid an investigation into a missing worker thought to have fallen through a hole on a North Sea rig.

It is understood further inquiries into rig move operations prompted the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to issue the latest alert, its second in around six months.

HSE says anyone undertaking rig moves in the UK needs to be aware of incidents of “damaged and dislodged gratings” that may present trisks of harm to offshore workers.

Valaris 121 arriving in Dundee earlier this year.
Valaris 121 arriving in Dundee earlier this year. Image: Alan Richardson

The investigation is focused on what happened to Jason Thomas, 50, who went missing from Valaris 121, 100 miles off Aberdeen, during a rig move in January. An improvement notice issued by the regulator in March seemed to confirm fears he fell through a hole.

In its latest update, HSE says: “Grating-systems can be damaged by adverse weather conditions such as wave impact. Damage can occur when moving rigs, including towing, moving semi-submersibles, jacking, or manoeuvring jack-up rigs.”

HSE also warns the condition of these grating systems can deteriorate over time.

Hazard alert

The latest bulletin suggests duty holders and offshore installation owners should carry out a risk assessment of the types of grating system used on their assets, and the potential for them to be dislodged or damaged during rig moving operations, by adverse weather and sea state.

“Once you identify any hazards, you should eliminate or control the risks, so far as is reasonably practicable,” HSE says.

Man on oil platform
An offshore worker. Image: Shutterstock

It also instructs operators to review their operational procedures and emergency protocols, noting that in the event of a missing person or worker  overboard “those involved in rig move operations must ensure that effective emergency response arrangements are in place”.

Inquiries into what happened on Valaris 121 have found that fasteners used to secure polymer grating floor sections on the rig were not installed or positioned correctly.

Investigations ongoing

An HSE spokesperson said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances around Jason Thomas’ disappearance and liaising with the relevant authorities. We are in contact with Jason’s family, with whom our thoughts remain.”

The regulator said it could not comment further on the ongoing investigation or any potential enforcement action, which would be for the Crown Office or Procurator Fiscal to decide.

In July energy giant BP was fined £650,000 after it was found guilty of breaching health and safety rules.  It came after a maintenance worker fell to his death. Sean Anderson, 43, died in September 2014 when he fell through an open grating while working on the Unity platform about 110 miles north-east of Aberdeen.

More from Business

The Labour leader and shadow chancellor set out their plans at the London Stock Exchange (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Starmer vows more powers for OBR so Truss budget ‘disaster’ never happens again
The Superdrug said it will no longer sell single-use vapes in its stores (Superdrug/PA)
Superdrug to stop selling single-use vapes in all UK and Ireland stores
an artist impression of the new clubhouse at Royal Dornoch.
'A legacy for generations to come': Green light for £14m Royal Dornoch clubhouse delayed…
Jon Erasmus in Inverness.
From Inverness to Caribbean for hotel tech company
Ian McDonald and his wife Jiap in their Turriff store. Image: Jiap's Thai Asian Restaurant
Couple 'jumped through hoops' to bring tastes from Thailand to Turriff
Businesses have welcomed Scottish Golf Tourism Week coming to Inverness.
'Everyone is rising to the challenge': Highlands ready to gain long-term benefits from Scottish…
Baby products brand Mothercare has revealed it swung to a loss over the latest year (Martin Rickett/PA)
Mothercare swings to loss as it prepares to refinance debt
Companies are also reducing the size of their workforce at the fastest rate since 2009, apart from the extraordinary months of pandemic lockdowns (PA)
Recession ‘more likely’ as key gauge misses expectations
The exterior of the The Sewing Shop in Fochabers
This family business in Fochabers is celebrating its 50th birthday
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said a Labour government would ensure the Office for Budget Responsibility is not ‘gagged’ (James Manning/PA)
Labour vows OBR will not be ‘gagged’ to avoid another Truss mini-budget

Conversation