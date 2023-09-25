North Sea workers still getting bigger despite cutting down on chips

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Sea workers still getting bigger despite cutting down on chips

The average offshore crew member now weighs more than 15-and-a-half-stones.

By Matthew Perry and Keith Findlay
Offshore workers arrive back in Aberdeen after a spell offshore.
Offshore workers arrive back in Aberdeen after a spell offshore. Image: Petro

North Sea workers are still getting bigger, new figures show.

According to Aberdeenfirm TAC Healthcare, their average weight has jumped from under 12 stones in 1975 to more than 15-and-a-half-stones in 2023.

The industry is assessing implications ranging from lifeboat capacity and medical stretchers to diet and exercise plans.

Weight problem steadily getting worse

Research from Robert Gordon University published in 2015 found offshore workers were an average 19% heavier than they were in 1985, with significant growth in neck, chest, hip, waist and wrist sizes.

That came the year after industry body Oil and Gas UK, now Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), said the typical man employed on North Sea installations had rocketed to well over 14 stones.

offshore weight
BP oil workers on the Forties Field in the 1970s. Supplied by AJL/Midas Media

Offshore equipment upgrades

TAC Healthcare chief medical officer Dr Stuart Scott said his medical teams were now having to upgrade equipment and training methods to account for heavier workers.

He added: “If someone has an incident out on site, carrying someone on a stretcher who weighs 90 kilos (more than 198lbs) is very different from carrying someone on a stretcher who is 130kg (nearly 287lbs).

“The medical equipment is having to be upgraded for things such as patient couches.”

Chief medical officer at TAC Healthcare Dr Stuart Scott.

Medical evacuation teams are also increasing the weight of dummies used for training simulations.

According to Dr Scott, the increasing size of offshore workers is primarily caused by changes in diet and particularly prevalent among men aged over 55.

He added: “People, as they get more mature are increasing in size quite significantly.

“Back in 2015, 26% of the people we saw had an ideal BMI (body mass index)… whereas for this year to date it’s under 18%. Those with a BMI you would be concerned about have gone from 25% up to 33%.”

Industry meets for offshore weight review

OEUK recently held a workshop to reassess the implications of heavier workers.

North Sea duty holders were asked to review their health and safety arrangements, particularly in relation to weighting and design standards for lifesaving equipment.

offshore weight
Navigating narrow stairwells is a challenge confronteing many offshore workers.

OEUK health and safety manager Graham Skinner said: “The health and safety of our people is a top priority.

“Through close working with our stakeholders and partners, we have already confirmed some initial actions, and continue to discuss next steps with regulators, industry and the workforce.”

The most recent Health and Safety Executive guidance on “big persons in lifeboats” was published in 2008.

It assumes average weights for adult males at 98kg (216lbs) and adult females at 77kg (about 170lbs).

Earlier this year, bosses on the Taqa North Cormorant platform were at one stage “not confident” its lifeboats could fit the stated number of passengers.

Health and wellbeing

Mr Skinner said OEUK hoped to use the recent meeting as a “catalyst” to reinvigorate some of the work being done on health and wellbeing across the sector.

The industry is not just contending with workers who are overweight or obese, but also many who have increased body mass due to muscle gain, he said.

Some offshore operators even count strongman competitors among their crew.

offshore weight
Strongman competitor and offshore worker Luke Stoltman, right, pictured with brother, Tom, in 2019.

However, a need for lifestyle changes surrounding diet and exercise remains.

Industry operators have responded by changing the meal options offered to staff offshore, including limiting chips to once per week.

Daily exercise classes and health assessments are also focusing on tackling weight gain.

Dr Scott warned that if weight gains are not reversed, it can put workers at increased risk of cardiovascular disease and type II diabetes.

Larger workers are also at increased risk of musculoskeletal issues, which account for 30% of TAC’s work with people on long term absences.

offshore weight
An offshore worker.

Dr Scott said he had not seen injuries and accidents offshore increase in recent years, but was seeing a growing number of people becoming unable or unfit to return to work.

“Particularly in jobs like scaffolding, pipe-fitting – those jobs that involve manual handling – because we’re seeing increased wear and tear purely through the increase in size,” he added.

Conversation