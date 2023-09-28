Mastermind behind Aberdeenshire food firms best-selling sauce celebrates 40 years of service

When Elaine Marshall started her career at Aberdeenshire food ingredient firm Macphie she only had a Bunsen burner and wooden spoon to work with.

Forty years later the 60-year-old is credited with creating some of Macphie’s best known sauces.

The mum-of-three joined the Glenbervie headquartered firm after graduating from Robert Gordon University with a BSc in home economics.

But she admits it wasn’t the career path she was always planning.

Elaine said: “I intended to go into teaching but at the time there was a cutback on teaching jobs so we were advised to look for other options.

“I applied for two or three jobs, one of which was at Macphie.

“I did actually get a place to go to teacher training college, but I thought I’d go to industry for a couple of years before focusing on teaching.

“However, 40 years later I’m still here and I still love it.”

Best-selling sauce creation

Family-owned Macphie makes products used by bakers, pubs, restaurants, hotels, ready-made food firms and caterers around the world.

Mum-of-three Elaine first worked in quality control for a short period of time before moving in to product development for savoury and sweet with a focus on ultra-high temperature (UHT) products.

She played a crucial role developing the firm’s sauce range, developing expertise in new product development (NPD) and ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing.

One of Elaine’s proudest moments during her career so far was leading on the creation of Macphie’s bechamel with butter sauce which sells more than 1,300 tonnes each year.

The former Newmachar Primary and Banff Academy pupil said: “To begin with there was only me developing the products. Now we have a team of chefs and various other things.

“To see the bechamel with butter sauce go in to production was amazing.

“It’s been our mainstay with a lot of it sold.”

Technology transformed

Macphie was founded in Glasgow as a wholesale business by Alister Macphie, the current chairman’s great-uncle, in the 1920s.

It moved into manufacturing in the 1970s. Its headquarters were relocated to Glenbervie, where the Macphie family had been farming for more than 700 years, in 1973 celebrating 50 years.

Elaine, who has been married to Jim for 36 years, said: “I honestly never thought I’d be at Macphie for 40 years, so to have reached this milestone is a bit crazy.

“It really is an incredible place to work and every day has offered its own rewards and challenges.

“Originally, I was working with a Bunsen burner, a couple of pans and a wooden spoon which has now become a whole development branch.

“Around 30 years ago we had a UHT plant installed, which was a first of its kind at the time and really changed the company’s trajectory.

“It really is a unique, rewarding place to work and I’m very lucky to have spent my career here.”

When Elaine first started at Macphie, there were around 60 employees – there are now 250.

Milestone year for Macphie’s

The firm is known for its commitment to its employees, setting up an Employee Trust 40 years ago which is used to better the lives of employees and their families – supporting with everything from student bursaries to leisure subsidy schemes.

Andy Stapley, Macphie’s chief executive, said: “Elaine has played a significant part in some of Macphie’s top products, so we’re very lucky to have her here at Glenbervie.

“It is most definitely a year of milestones at Macphie and its important for us to look back on the successes of staff and the wider business.

“Committed, talented staff like Elaine are at the heart of all of Macphie’s success.”

In 2015 the firm became one of the first in Scotland to achieve B Corp status, reflecting its long-term commitment to high standards of social and environmental performance