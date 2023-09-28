Mastermind behind Aberdeenshire food firms best-selling sauce celebrates 40 years of service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mastermind behind Aberdeenshire food firms best-selling sauce celebrates 40 years of service

With only a Bunsen burner, a couple of pans, and wooden spoon she created some well-known sauces.

By Kelly Wilson
Elaine Marshall has worked at Macphies for 40 years. Image: Holyrood PR
When Elaine Marshall started her career at Aberdeenshire food ingredient firm Macphie she only had a Bunsen burner and wooden spoon to work with.

Forty years later the 60-year-old is credited with creating some of Macphie’s best known sauces.

The mum-of-three joined the Glenbervie headquartered firm after graduating from Robert Gordon University with a BSc in home economics.

But she admits it wasn’t the career path she was always planning.

Elaine said: “I intended to go into teaching but at the time there was a cutback on teaching jobs so we were advised to look for other options.

“I applied for two or three jobs, one of which was at Macphie.

“I did actually get a place to go to teacher training college, but I thought I’d go to industry for a couple of years before focusing on teaching.

“However, 40 years later I’m still here and I still love it.”

Best-selling sauce creation

Family-owned Macphie makes products used by bakers, pubs, restaurants, hotels, ready-made food firms and caterers around the world.

Mum-of-three Elaine first worked in quality control for a short period of time before moving in to product development for savoury and sweet with a focus on ultra-high temperature (UHT) products.

Elaine Marshall with Macphie founder Stewart Macphie at a trade show during her earlier years with the company. Image: Holyrood PR

She played a crucial role developing the firm’s sauce range, developing expertise in new product development (NPD) and ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing.

One of Elaine’s proudest moments during her career so far was leading on the creation of Macphie’s bechamel with butter sauce which sells more than 1,300 tonnes each year.

The former Newmachar Primary and Banff Academy pupil said: “To begin with there was only me developing the products. Now we have a team of chefs and various other things.

“To see the bechamel with butter sauce go in to production was amazing.

“It’s been our mainstay with a lot of it sold.”

Technology transformed

Macphie was founded in Glasgow as a wholesale business by Alister Macphie, the current chairman’s great-uncle, in the 1920s.

It moved into manufacturing in the 1970s. Its headquarters were relocated to Glenbervie, where the Macphie family had been farming for more than 700 years, in 1973 celebrating 50 years.

Elaine, who has been married to Jim for 36 years, said: “I honestly never thought I’d be at Macphie for 40 years, so to have reached this milestone is a bit crazy.

Macphie of Glenbervie

“It really is an incredible place to work and every day has offered its own rewards and challenges.

“Originally, I was working with a Bunsen burner, a couple of pans and a wooden spoon which has now become a whole development branch.

“Around 30 years ago we had a UHT plant installed, which was a first of its kind at the time and really changed the company’s trajectory.

“It really is a unique, rewarding place to work and I’m very lucky to have spent my career here.”

When Elaine first started at Macphie, there were around 60 employees – there are now 250.

Milestone year for Macphie’s

The firm is known for its commitment to its employees, setting up an Employee Trust 40 years ago which is used to better the lives of employees and their families – supporting with everything from student bursaries to leisure subsidy schemes.

Andy Stapley, Macphie’s chief executive, said: “Elaine has played a significant part in some of Macphie’s top products, so we’re very lucky to have her here at Glenbervie.

“It is most definitely a year of milestones at Macphie and its important for us to look back on the successes of staff and the wider business.

“Committed, talented staff like Elaine are at the heart of all of Macphie’s success.”

In 2015 the firm became one of the first in Scotland to achieve B Corp status, reflecting its long-term commitment to high standards of social and environmental performance

