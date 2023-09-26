Is couscous for lunch realistic? Readers react to offshore workers’ weight gain

A new report showing the average weight of an offshore worker has increased to more than 15-and-a-half-stones has sparked online debate.

According to Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare, their average weight has jumped from under 12 stones in 1975 to more than 15-and-a-half-stones in 2023.

The story received dozens of passionate responses on LinkedIn, with many defending offshore workers while others felt there was a lack of serious health initiatives.

Intense work environment

Kelvin Blackburn said the food options offshore reflected the tough working environment.

He said it was unrealistic to expect “guys working in the elements, height of winter, 25 mph winds, -6 degrees C, handling heavy gear and tools to eat a nice salad and couscous for their lunch”.

“A lot of the jobs are manually intensive, where people doing them are generally more muscular or well built,” he said.

“One of the reasons for the increase in weight is the fact that a lot of people offshore train in the gym.”

Paul Brindley agreed comfort food was needed during the cold winter months.

“Try feeding people salads and then asking them to work outside in the cold – won’t work as people need bulk food to keep warm,” he said.

Mark Whitelaw said he was “sick of arguing” over the state of food offshore.

“With drilling, especially, the main focus is on calorie dense comfort food, as opposed to nutrient dense food,” he said.

“Offshore gyms aren’t usually the best quality, or adequately equipped.

“Not to forget the older generation’s ‘If you can go to the gym after working 12 hours, you haven’t worked hard enough’.”

Lack of healthy food behind offshore workers’ weight gain?

Several readers lamented the lack of healthy food options offshore.

Michael Douglas said the food was “shocking”.

“Companies pay pennies per head per day and the chefs have to do what they can with it,” Mr Douglas said.

“A chef offshore once said ‘I’m here to keep you alive, not tickle your tastebuds’.”

Matthew Harrison claimed there was a lack of investment from companies in the health of their staff.

He said the industry could invest in subsidising local gym memberships for staff, improving gym facilities offshore, improve the quality of food and provide diet coaches or trainers to advise on exercise plans specifically for offshore workers.

However, Samuel Stevenson said he didn’t mind the food options available offshore.

“There’s usually a good choice,” he said.

“You can’t make people eat healthy only advise. You’ll probably notice a generational change in the coming years.”

Weight loss after ‘borderline’ BMI

One worker said he had experienced safety concerns when travelling by helicopter due to the size of other passengers.

George Petrie said on his most recent trip offshore he refused to take his seat due to concerns about being able to evacuate.

“I refused to sit down as the man mountain was between me and the window and no way he was going to get out. He took up a seat and half of mine,” Mr Petrie said.

Others highlighted the positive impact of undergoing regular medicals while working in the industry.

Pamela Esslemont said after being informed at her most recent medical her BMI was “borderline” for not being able to travel offshore, she was “mortified”.

“Since then I have lost six stones eight pounds and I’m looking forward to my next medical next week,” she said.

Emma Davies said the issue was part of a wider societal one and not limited to the offshore sector.

“This will take cultural change of the workforce through education about healthier lifestyles and the benefits, both personally and professionally.

“There will not be a quick fix.”