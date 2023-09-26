Is couscous for lunch realistic? Readers react to offshore workers’ weight gain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Is couscous for lunch realistic? Readers react to offshore workers’ weight gain

One said it was unrealistic to expect "guys working in the elements, height of winter with 25 mph winds, handling heavy gear to eat a nice salad".

By Rob McLaren
The average weight of an offshore worker is now 15-and-a-half stones.
The average weight of an offshore worker is now 15-and-a-half stones.

A new report showing the average weight of an offshore worker has increased to more than 15-and-a-half-stones has sparked online debate.

According to Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare, their average weight has jumped from under 12 stones in 1975 to more than 15-and-a-half-stones in 2023.

The story received dozens of passionate responses on LinkedIn, with many defending offshore workers while others felt there was a lack of serious health initiatives.

Intense work environment

Kelvin Blackburn said the food options offshore reflected the tough working environment.

He said it was unrealistic to expect “guys working in the elements, height of winter, 25 mph winds, -6 degrees C, handling heavy gear and tools to eat a nice salad and couscous for their lunch”.

“A lot of the jobs are manually intensive, where people doing them are generally more muscular or well built,” he said.

“One of the reasons for the increase in weight is the fact that a lot of people offshore train in the gym.”

Paul Brindley agreed comfort food was needed during the cold winter months.

“Try feeding people salads and then asking them to work outside in the cold – won’t work as people need bulk food to keep warm,” he said.

Mark Whitelaw said he was “sick of arguing” over the state of food offshore.

“With drilling, especially, the main focus is on calorie dense comfort food, as opposed to nutrient dense food,” he said.

“Offshore gyms aren’t usually the best quality, or adequately equipped.

“Not to forget the older generation’s ‘If you can go to the gym after working 12 hours, you haven’t worked hard enough’.”

Lack of healthy food behind offshore workers’ weight gain?

Several readers lamented the lack of healthy food options offshore.

Michael Douglas said the food was “shocking”.

“Companies pay pennies per head per day and the chefs have to do what they can with it,” Mr Douglas said.

“A chef offshore once said ‘I’m here to keep you alive, not tickle your tastebuds’.”

Matthew Harrison claimed there was a lack of investment from companies in the health of their staff.

north sea hse
Readers have offered their views on why the average weight of offshore workers has increased dramatically.

He said the industry could invest in subsidising local gym memberships for staff, improving gym facilities offshore, improve the quality of food and provide diet coaches or trainers to advise on exercise plans specifically for offshore workers.

However, Samuel Stevenson said he didn’t mind the food options available offshore.

“There’s usually a good choice,” he said.

“You can’t make people eat healthy only advise. You’ll probably notice a generational change in the coming years.”

Weight loss after ‘borderline’ BMI

One worker said he had experienced safety concerns when travelling by helicopter due to the size of other passengers.

George Petrie said on his most recent trip offshore he refused to take his seat due to concerns about being able to evacuate.

“I refused to sit down as the man mountain was between me and the window and no way he was going to get out. He took up a seat and half of mine,” Mr Petrie said.

Others highlighted the positive impact of undergoing regular medicals while working in the industry.

Pamela Esslemont said after being informed at her most recent medical her BMI was “borderline” for not being able to travel offshore, she was “mortified”.

“Since then I have lost six stones eight pounds and I’m looking forward to my next medical next week,” she said.

Emma Davies said the issue was part of a wider societal one and not limited to the offshore sector.

“This will take cultural change of the workforce through education about healthier lifestyles and the benefits, both personally and professionally.

“There will not be a quick fix.”

More from Business

The Financial Conduct Authority is warning cinemagoers about the dangers of speculative investments driven by hype (Alamy/PA)
FCA uses ad tied to Dumb Money film to warn cinemagoers of investment risks
PZ Cussons said its revenue would have taken a £100m hit last year if the naira had fallen in value earlier (PZCussons/PA)
Imperial Leather maker PZ Cussons faces hit from Nigerian currency moves
Irn-Bru maker AG Barr has notched up a hike in half-year profits as sales shrugged off soggy summer weather thanks to strong demand and price hikes (AG Barr/PA)
AG Barr toasts higher profits in ‘strong’ first half
Online fashion firm Asos’s comparable sales fell 15% in the final quarter and 11% over the year(Asos/PA)
Asos warns over earnings as wet weather hits summer sales
Christmas is a key period for the card retailer Card Factory (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Card Factory sees profit soar, but warns of tough conditions in Christmas run-up
Water companies have been judged according to targets set in 2019 (Rui Vieira/PA)
Water companies to pay out £114m for missing performance targets
Organisations are urged to create a culture of support around health. (PA/Lauren Hurley)
UK workplace absences soar to highest level in decade, report finds
Lloyds Bank has seen a 74% surge in the number of reports of vehicle scams in the first half of this year, with victims losing nearly £1,000 on average (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Vehicle scam reports surged by 74% in the first half of 2023, says Lloyds…
Port Ellen 40-year-old single malt whisky.
Ultra-rare whiskies: Yours for £35,000 (The Glenlivet) and £5,700 (Port Ellen)
Nusrat Ghani said the pact with Washington state was ‘a win for the UK’ (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
UK signs sixth US state-level trade agreement

Conversation