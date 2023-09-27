New Aberdeenshire Wickes to cost £10m and create 25 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Aberdeenshire Wickes to cost £10m and create 25 jobs

The DIY giant previously had a branch in Aberdeen but closed after being bought over.

By Kelly Wilson
Wickes to open a store in Westhill. Image: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock
Wickes to open a store in Westhill. Image: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock

Work has started on the £10 million new Wickes store in Aberdeenshire which will create 25 jobs.

Planning permission was granted earlier this year for the home improvement giant to open at the three-acre site at Kingshill Park in Westhill.

Knight Property Group has agreed a 20-year lease with Wickes and appointed Clark Contracts as the main contractor to deliver the 25,000 sq ft bespoke store.

Building work is expected to take six months, with opening scheduled for Q2 next year.

Currently the closest Wickes stores are in Inverness or Dundee.

The DIY retailer previously had a presence on Aberdeen’s Hutcheon Street, but it closed after being bought over by Focus Do It All.

Wickes Aberdeenshire store plans

The new shop will include 79 parking spaces and an outdoor projects centre for landscape and garden projects to the rear of the store.

Sarah Taitt, Wickes property director, said: “We were keen to establish a presence in Aberdeen once more.

“With work now in progress, we are excited to watch the construction process take shape and look forward to opening next year.

Work has started on the new Wickes store in Westhill. Image: Knight Frank

“This will not only offer a wider range of options for consumers but also generate new employment opportunities for the local community.”

Wickes will join other names in the business park including Starbucks, McDonalds, Screwfix and Toolstation.

Previous planning concerns

The planning application did cause some concerns with Westhill and Elrick Community Council objecting to the proposal.

Its members were concerned about the impact it would have on businesses already established in the area.

They also had worries about road safety and argued that a shortage of parking spaces could cause issues.

But council planners were unswayed, recommending the plan be approved.

Howard Crawshaw, Knight Property Group managing director, said: “The new Wickes store will be a welcome addition to the local area.

“The building has been designed to meet the tenant’s specification and sits well with our other surrounding properties and complements the other amenities available at Westhill.

“It will be an excellent destination for both staff and customers.”

Wickes, which first opened in 1972, operates more than 230 stores throughout the UK.

