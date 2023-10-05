Business First look inside new Inverurie Peacocks store The opening marks a return to the north-east for the fashion retailer. By Kelly Wilson October 5 2023, 1.15pm Share First look inside new Inverurie Peacocks store Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/6207036/first-look-inside-new-inverurie-peacocks-store/ Copy Link First look around the new Peacocks clothing store which opened in Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Fashion retailer Peacocks officially opened its new store in Inverurie today. Customers can browse clothing for men, ladies and children in a range of sizes. The new womenswear collection from Louise Redknapp and the menswear ranges from Ashley Banjo and Michael Owen are also available. Eight jobs have been created with the opening of the store. The shop is in the former M&Co in Market Place which has been sitting empty since its closure in April. Peacocks also has stores in Inverness, Oban and Montrose. Take a look around the Peacocks Inverurie store The store also sells accessories as well as clothing. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Celebrity Louse Redknapp has a clothing range for sale within Peacocks. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson A wide selection of nightwear is available at the Market Place store. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Customer can pay at a bright till area. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Assistant manager Emma McCann cutting the ribbon to open the store. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Men can choose from a wide range of clothing, including garments designed by Michael Owen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Diversity member Ashley Banjo has also designed clothing to be sold in Peacocks. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Peacocks has opened in the former M&Co site in Inverurie’s Market Place. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson There’s no shortage of shoes to choose from. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Assistant manager Emma McCann and her team are looking forward to welcoming customers at the store. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Colin Mcfadyen, Peacocks regional manager, said: “It is with great pleasure we announce that Peacocks will now have a presence in Inverurie. “We’re so excited to welcome our new customers into the new store. “The store looks great and we’re sure our new customers will love the store as much as we do!”