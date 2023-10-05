First look inside new Inverurie Peacocks store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look inside new Inverurie Peacocks store

The opening marks a return to the north-east for the fashion retailer.

By Kelly Wilson
First look around the new Peacocks clothing store which opened in Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
First look around the new Peacocks clothing store which opened in Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Fashion retailer Peacocks officially opened its new store in Inverurie today.

Customers can browse clothing for men, ladies and children in a range of sizes.

The new womenswear collection from Louise Redknapp and the menswear ranges from Ashley Banjo and Michael Owen are also available.

Eight jobs have been created with the opening of the store.

The shop is in the former M&Co in Market Place which has been sitting empty since its closure in April.

Peacocks also has stores in Inverness, Oban and Montrose.

Take a look around the Peacocks Inverurie store

Shoes and bags at new Peacocks store in Inverurie.
The store also sells accessories as well as clothing. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Poster of celebrity Louse Redknapp alongside her clothing range for sale within Peacocks.
Celebrity Louse Redknapp has a clothing range for sale within Peacocks. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Nightwear section at the Market Place store.
A wide selection of nightwear is available at the Market Place store. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Till area at the new Inverurie shop.
Customer can pay at a bright till area. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Assistant manager Emma McCann cutting the ribbon to open the new Peacocks store
Assistant manager Emma McCann cutting the ribbon to open the store. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Menswear at the clothing shop.
Men can choose from a wide range of clothing, including garments designed by Michael Owen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Poster of Diversity member Ashley Banjo alongside the clothing he designed for Peacocks.
Diversity member Ashley Banjo has also designed clothing to be sold in Peacocks. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Exterior of the new Peacocks store in Inverurie's Market Place.
Peacocks has opened in the former M&Co site in Inverurie’s Market Place. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Shoe section at the shop.
There’s no shortage of shoes to choose from. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Assistant manager Emma McCann in the store.
Assistant manager Emma McCann and her team are looking forward to welcoming customers at the store. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Colin Mcfadyen, Peacocks regional manager, said: “It is with great pleasure we announce that Peacocks will now have a presence in Inverurie.

“We’re so excited to welcome our new customers into the new store.

“The store looks great and we’re sure our new customers will love the store as much as we do!”

