First look inside new Inverurie Peacocks store

Fashion retailer Peacocks officially opened its new store in Inverurie today.

Customers can browse clothing for men, ladies and children in a range of sizes.

The new womenswear collection from Louise Redknapp and the menswear ranges from Ashley Banjo and Michael Owen are also available.

Eight jobs have been created with the opening of the store.

The shop is in the former M&Co in Market Place which has been sitting empty since its closure in April.

Peacocks also has stores in Inverness, Oban and Montrose.

Take a look around the Peacocks Inverurie store

Colin Mcfadyen, Peacocks regional manager, said: “It is with great pleasure we announce that Peacocks will now have a presence in Inverurie.

“We’re so excited to welcome our new customers into the new store.

“The store looks great and we’re sure our new customers will love the store as much as we do!”