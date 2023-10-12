Is this the best workspace in Inverness? Architecture firm takes home national award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Is this the best workspace in Inverness? Architecture firm takes home national award

The firm said its "best in class" studio space directly communicates its work to the outside world and offers a space for family and friends.

By Alex Banks
The firm has won a national award for its 'best in class' workspace. Image: McAteer Photograph
The firm has won a national award for its 'best in class' workspace. Image: McAteer Photograph

An architecture firm has received a national award for its “innovative” workspace in Inverness.

Threesixty Architecture was named winner of the under 1,500 square metres category by British Council of Offices (BCO) in London.

Its Academy Street studio is made up of two ground floor retail units in a mixed-use new build development.

Threesixty Architecture has passion for Inverness

The firm said it is committed to the Highlands and Inverness and its studio helps its agenda to repurpose and repopulate urban centres with diverse uses.

The workspace consists of an open plan workspace as well as a central social area with
a full kitchen and a dedicated meeting space.

The finishes are a composed palette of materials and the look and feel echoes that of Threesixty’s Glasgow studio.

Managing director at Threesixty Architecture Alan Anthony said success was the reason for expansion last year.

He said: “We have achieved considerable success over the past 14 years in the Highlands. It led to us outgrowing our previous studio.

Threesixty Architect has combined two ground floor retail spaces for its office, which opened last year. Image: McAteer Photograph Date; Unknown

“These larger premises not only accommodate this growth and future expansion, it is also an investment in our passion for urban regeneration.”

Threesixty said its move to Academy Street is “a practical manifestation” of its work with the Scottish Government.

The firm, which has an office in Glasgow, said it has its eyes on visions to help regenerate high streets throughout Scotland.

Closures and controversy on Academy Street

Inverness is set to lose The Filling Station from Academy Street later this month.

The restaurant will close its doors by October 21 and is owned by Restaurant Group PLC.

A company statement said: “We announced a review of our leisure estate in March and  made the difficult decision to exit some of our sites.

The Filling Station is closing.
The Filling Station in Inverness to close. Image: Google Maps.

“We are working closely with our impacted teams and will look to redeploy colleagues to neighbouring sites across our wider estate wherever possible.”

This came after controversial plans to pedestrianize the street were given the go ahead following a narrow vote by councillors.

Highland Council members voted 35-33 to back the traffic plan as well as rejecting a two-month trial into the scheme.

Conversation