Is this the best workspace in Inverness? Architecture firm takes home national award

An architecture firm has received a national award for its “innovative” workspace in Inverness.

Threesixty Architecture was named winner of the under 1,500 square metres category by British Council of Offices (BCO) in London.

Its Academy Street studio is made up of two ground floor retail units in a mixed-use new build development.

Threesixty Architecture has passion for Inverness

The firm said it is committed to the Highlands and Inverness and its studio helps its agenda to repurpose and repopulate urban centres with diverse uses.

The workspace consists of an open plan workspace as well as a central social area with

a full kitchen and a dedicated meeting space.

The finishes are a composed palette of materials and the look and feel echoes that of Threesixty’s Glasgow studio.

Managing director at Threesixty Architecture Alan Anthony said success was the reason for expansion last year.

He said: “We have achieved considerable success over the past 14 years in the Highlands. It led to us outgrowing our previous studio.

“These larger premises not only accommodate this growth and future expansion, it is also an investment in our passion for urban regeneration.”

Threesixty said its move to Academy Street is “a practical manifestation” of its work with the Scottish Government.

The firm, which has an office in Glasgow, said it has its eyes on visions to help regenerate high streets throughout Scotland.

Closures and controversy on Academy Street

Inverness is set to lose The Filling Station from Academy Street later this month.

The restaurant will close its doors by October 21 and is owned by Restaurant Group PLC.

A company statement said: “We announced a review of our leisure estate in March and made the difficult decision to exit some of our sites.

“We are working closely with our impacted teams and will look to redeploy colleagues to neighbouring sites across our wider estate wherever possible.”

This came after controversial plans to pedestrianize the street were given the go ahead following a narrow vote by councillors.

Highland Council members voted 35-33 to back the traffic plan as well as rejecting a two-month trial into the scheme.