Lecht ski centre steps up moves towards reaching net-zero

The Lecht Ski Company (LSC) is stepping up its efforts to help Moray transition to a net-zero economy.

The firm, which runs the Lecht Ski Centre, has embarked on a £270,000 programme to improve operational efficiencies. Bosses are forecasting a 23-tonne reduction in carbon emissions over the next three years.

The project is also expected to boost turnover and support 12 full time equivalent rural jobs at the firm, while increasing the ski cemtre’s capacity for snow sport beginners.

£135,000 of public sector funding

LSC has secured up to £135,000 from economic development quango Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) towards the total cost of the project.

The HIE funding will help cover the costs of plant and equipment, including a low-carbon “piste groomer” or “pister” (for smoothing snow) and “magic carpet” lift.

It will also help with updating motors and gearboxes, as well as the installation of new technology panels in the lifts to reduce energy consumption.

Lecht Ski Centre general manager Annette Cockburn said: “Updating motors, gearboxes and the installation of new panels into some of the lifts will make them much more efficient and improve their operation. The new pister will be able to cover much larger areas, reducing the workload of the other groomers. This will help significantly in reducing our carbon footprint.”

‘Several benefits’

Angie Smith, HIE’s head of business growth in Moray, said: “There are several benefits to this project. It will enhance the year-round visitor offering and improve customer experience. It will also reduce running costs and create operational savings at the attraction, thereby improving the longer-term sustainability of the business.

“This in turn will help retain and create new vital employment in this part of rural Moray. The significant reduction in carbon emissions, meanwhile, will contribute to wider efforts in the transition to a net-zero economy.

“I’m very pleased we have been able to support the project and look forward to continuing to work with the Lecht team as they implement their plans.”

LSC is one of the largest employers in the Tomintoul area.

Its workforce comprises a core of 12 permanent employees plus additional part-time seasonal staff during the busier winter season.

The ski centre is located in a high-level pass that retains snow cover naturally, making it ideal for snow sports. Outside of the ski season the lifts are used by mountain bikers, helping to make it a year-round business.

HIE has been involved for more than 25 years and has supported investment in plant, equipment, infrastructure, marketing, strategy development, business modelling, mentoring and digital advice.