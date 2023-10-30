Lecht ski centre steps up moves towards reaching net-zero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lecht ski centre steps up moves towards reaching net-zero

£270,000 project expected to help slash CO2 emissions.

By Keith Findlay
The Lecht Ski Centre.
The Lecht Ski Centre. Image: Steven McKenna

The Lecht Ski Company (LSC) is stepping up its efforts to help Moray transition to a net-zero economy.

The firm, which runs the Lecht Ski Centre, has embarked on a £270,000 programme to improve operational efficiencies. Bosses are forecasting a 23-tonne reduction in carbon emissions over the next three years.

The project is also expected to boost turnover and support 12 full time equivalent rural jobs at the firm, while increasing the ski cemtre’s capacity for snow sport beginners.

£135,000 of public sector funding

LSC has secured up to £135,000 from economic development quango Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) towards the total cost of the project.

The HIE funding will help cover the costs of plant and equipment, including a low-carbon “piste groomer” or “pister” (for smoothing snow) and “magic carpet” lift.

It will also help with updating motors and gearboxes, as well as the installation of new technology panels in the lifts to reduce energy consumption.

A day on the slopes at The Lecht.
A day on the slopes at The Lecht. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson

Lecht Ski Centre general manager Annette Cockburn said: “Updating motors, gearboxes and the installation of new panels into some of the lifts will make them much more efficient and improve their operation. The new pister will be able to cover much larger areas, reducing the workload of the other groomers. This will help significantly in reducing our carbon footprint.”

‘Several benefits’

Angie Smith, HIE’s head of business growth in Moray, said: “There are several benefits to this project. It will enhance the year-round visitor offering and improve customer experience. It will also reduce running costs and create operational savings at the attraction, thereby improving the longer-term sustainability of the business.

“This in turn will help retain and create new vital employment in this part of rural Moray. The significant reduction in carbon emissions, meanwhile, will contribute to wider efforts in the transition to a net-zero economy.

“I’m very pleased we have been able to support the project and look forward to continuing to work with the Lecht team as they implement their plans.”

LSC is one of the largest employers in the Tomintoul area.

Its workforce comprises a core of 12 permanent employees plus additional part-time seasonal staff during the busier winter season.

The ski centre is located in a high-level pass that retains snow cover naturally, making it ideal for snow sports. Outside of the ski season the lifts are used by mountain bikers, helping to make it a year-round business.

HIE has been involved for more than 25 years and has supported investment in plant, equipment, infrastructure, marketing, strategy development, business modelling, mentoring and digital advice.

