Popular Inverurie hotel reopens under new management

The 27-bedroom property has been closed since 2021 but now wants to be a destinations for locals to dine out.

By Alex Banks
The hotel has reopened its doors after two years. Image: Compass Hospitality
The hotel has reopened its doors after two years. Image: Compass Hospitality

A popular Inverurie hotel has reopened a year after being taken over by new owners.

Compass Hospitality acquired Strathburn Hotel in August last year and has now opened its doors to the public.

Regional sales manager Alison Runciman said the 27-room property had been well-looked after and left the firm with little work to do.

Compass Hospitality has hotels across the UK as well as Thailand and Malaysia.

Strathburn Hotel wants to be ‘part of community’

Alison said the hotel is well-known and loved by locals and wants to make sure it’s a venue the community can use.

The former family-run business shut in 2021 and Compass is aiming to uphold its strong local reputation.

Alison said: “We want to be a community hotel. It’s about making sure locals will come in and can enjoy a stay or meal here.

Inverurie is always expanding so there’s lots of potential and being right in the centre is especially helpful.

The Inverurie hotel staff team. Image: Compass Hospitality

“It’s always difficult to judge how a hotel will do when it re-opens under new management.

“But even on Wednesday, our first night, at least half of our rooms were full. I have no concerns Strathburn Hotel will be a success.”

Alison said response and feedback on social media has exceeded expectations so far.

She added: “The local response has already been amazing. A lot of people know and loved this hotel under its old owners – they did a fantastic job here.

“We have to make sure we can carry on that reputation and keep being locally loved.”

Future refurbishment

Alison said despite minimal work needing done to re-open talks for future changes are well underway.

The hotel currently boasts 27 bedrooms as well as a bar, restaurant and small private dining area.

She said: “It had been well looked after by the previous owners – there is no denying that.

“We do have plans for the future. Nothing is imminent but we’ve had discussions about communal spaces.

“There’s a lovely garden at the back of the building which could host weddings and ceilidhs.

“I am looking forwards to re-engaging with the hotel and local community now as well as offering more in the future.”

