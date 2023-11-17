New delicattesen offering a taste of Spain to open in Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New delicattesen offering a taste of Spain to open in Stonehaven

The store will be open seven days a week and sell traditional Spanish produce.

By Kelly Wilson
Sergio Arevalo Ruiz is getting set to open Picos Deli. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Sergio Arevalo Ruiz is getting set to open Picos Deli. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A new Spanish delicatessen is to open in Stonehaven next week.

Owner Sergio Alvarez Ruiz is aiming to bring a taste of his home country to the coastal town.

The 46-year-old moved to the north-east with his family four years ago and one of the things he’s missed is the Spanish food.

After a lengthy search for premises and more than £30,000 of investment the dad-of-one will launch Picos Deli in Allardice Street.

Long search for premises

He said: “I have always loved cooking food and enjoy doing it at home.

“One of the things I miss being away from home is Spanish food.

Picos Deli will open in Allardice Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I don’t think there’s another Spanish deli in Aberdeenshire and there’s only a couple of restaurants so I decided I wanted to open a deli.

“We’ve been waiting two years for a site in town and now we got this one I thought let’s do it.”

Picos Deli will stock a number of products including Iberico ham, cured meats, olives, cheese, and Spanish sandwiches known as bocadillos.

Sergio, who is married to Annmarie, grew up in the city of Jerez de la Frontera which is best known as the world capital of sherry.

Picos Deli brings something ‘different’

His stock will come from suppliers in London, Ipswich and Liverpool and also include Scottish, gluten-free and vegan products.

Sergio, who is dad to Mateo, said: “Many people love Spain so we are trying to bring home some of the feeling you get when you go on holiday to Stonehaven.

We are trying to do something different for tourists and locals. Offer products you can’t find in a supermarket or any other shops.”

Sergio Arevalo Ruiz and wife Annmarie Gallagher with yellow jersey from Tour De France. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Sergio is also keen for Picos Deli to collaborate with other local businesses and is currently in talks with a bike shop to see about providing picnic baskets should people hire bikes.

Being a keen cyclist himself he plans to display photographs of bike tours throughout the deli including Vuelta a Espana and Tour De France, along with a famous yellow jersey.

Picos Deli will be open Monday to Sunday from 8am to 6pm.

