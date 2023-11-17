New delicattesen offering a taste of Spain to open in Stonehaven

A new Spanish delicatessen is to open in Stonehaven next week.

Owner Sergio Alvarez Ruiz is aiming to bring a taste of his home country to the coastal town.

The 46-year-old moved to the north-east with his family four years ago and one of the things he’s missed is the Spanish food.

After a lengthy search for premises and more than £30,000 of investment the dad-of-one will launch Picos Deli in Allardice Street.

Long search for premises

He said: “I have always loved cooking food and enjoy doing it at home.

“One of the things I miss being away from home is Spanish food.

“I don’t think there’s another Spanish deli in Aberdeenshire and there’s only a couple of restaurants so I decided I wanted to open a deli.

“We’ve been waiting two years for a site in town and now we got this one I thought let’s do it.”

Picos Deli will stock a number of products including Iberico ham, cured meats, olives, cheese, and Spanish sandwiches known as bocadillos.

Sergio, who is married to Annmarie, grew up in the city of Jerez de la Frontera which is best known as the world capital of sherry.

Picos Deli brings something ‘different’

His stock will come from suppliers in London, Ipswich and Liverpool and also include Scottish, gluten-free and vegan products.

Sergio, who is dad to Mateo, said: “Many people love Spain so we are trying to bring home some of the feeling you get when you go on holiday to Stonehaven.

“We are trying to do something different for tourists and locals. Offer products you can’t find in a supermarket or any other shops.”

Sergio is also keen for Picos Deli to collaborate with other local businesses and is currently in talks with a bike shop to see about providing picnic baskets should people hire bikes.

Being a keen cyclist himself he plans to display photographs of bike tours throughout the deli including Vuelta a Espana and Tour De France, along with a famous yellow jersey.

Picos Deli will be open Monday to Sunday from 8am to 6pm.