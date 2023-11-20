‘Outstanding’ Stornoway hotel and restaurant on market at £875,000

A 17-bedroom hotel in Stornoway has been put on the market for offers over £875,000.

County Hotel is located on Francis Street on the island and also offers a “roaring” restaurant and bar.

The hotel has been family-run for the past 22 years, however the owners are now pursuing other interests.

The listing, managed by Graham + Sibbald, is described as offering a “great business opportunity for the right buyer”.

‘Stellar reputation’ at County Hotel

The agent said the business is a well-known institution by both locals as well as the island’s visitors.

The selling agent said it is clear to see the current owners have “poured time and commitment” into the Stornoway hotel.

As well as the 17 en-suite guest rooms, County Hotel has a function room, lounge bar and restaurant.

The property spans across three floors and offers a two-bedroom flat along with an office for owner accommodation.

License trade agent Martin Sutherland said: “This outstanding hotel has proven itself to be a key player in the Outer Hebrides attracting large crowds all year round.

“This is a fantastic business opportunity for the right buyer to make the most of the already impressive business.”

County Hotel reported a turnover of £745,184 in the 2021-2022 financial year.

Hotel is ‘true gem’

The property’s brochure calls it “a true gem offering a charming turnkey operation with an excellent range of drinks and warm hearty pub grub.”

It states: “The hotel has been run by the same family for the past 22 years and has been

run in a style to suit their way of life.

“The building has been well maintained and all bedrooms have recently been refurbished offering a variety of charm and character.

“The main areas retain a traditional feel with wood panelled walls in many

rooms.”

“It is also very much a community hub for locals who enjoy the social side of life.”