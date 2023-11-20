‘Outstanding’ Stornoway hotel and restaurant on market at £875,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Outstanding’ Stornoway hotel and restaurant on market at £875,000

The hotel has been family-run for the past 22 years, however the owners are now pursuing other interests.

By Alex Banks
The owners are looking for offers of over £875,000. Image: Graham + Sibbald
The owners are looking for offers of over £875,000. Image: Graham + Sibbald

A 17-bedroom hotel in Stornoway has been put on the market for offers over £875,000.

County Hotel is located on Francis Street on the island and also offers a “roaring” restaurant and bar.

The hotel has been family-run for the past 22 years, however the owners are now pursuing other interests.

The listing, managed by Graham + Sibbald, is described as offering a “great business opportunity for the right buyer”.

‘Stellar reputation’ at County Hotel

The agent said the business is a well-known institution by both locals as well as the island’s visitors.

The selling agent said it is clear to see the current owners have “poured time and commitment” into the Stornoway hotel.

As well as the 17 en-suite guest rooms, County Hotel has a function room, lounge bar and restaurant.

County Hotel offers a restaurant and lounge bar on its bottom floor. Image: Graham and Sibbald

The property spans across three floors and offers a two-bedroom flat along with an office for owner accommodation.

License trade agent Martin Sutherland said: “This outstanding hotel has proven itself to be a key player in the Outer Hebrides attracting large crowds all year round.

“This is a fantastic business opportunity for the right buyer to make the most of the already impressive business.”

County Hotel reported a turnover of £745,184 in the 2021-2022 financial year.

Hotel is ‘true gem’

The property’s brochure calls it “a true gem offering a charming turnkey operation with an excellent range of drinks and warm hearty pub grub.”

The property spans across three floors. Image: Graham + Sibbald

It states: “The hotel has been run by the same family for the past 22 years and has been
run in a style to suit their way of life.

“The building has been well maintained and all bedrooms have recently been refurbished offering a variety of charm and character.

“The main areas retain a traditional feel with wood panelled walls in many
rooms.”

“It is also very much a community hub for locals who enjoy the social side of life.”

