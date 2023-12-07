£28,000 holy property opportunity in Aberdeenshire

A former church in Boddam, near Peterhead, is part of a “holy trinity of properties up for auction later today.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors has described the trio of buildings as having development potential.

The former United Free churches are in Boddam, Glasgow and Gorebridge, Midlothian.

What you get for your bucks in Boddam

Boddam’s property is on Church Place, between Manse Terrace and New Street.

It will go under the hammer with a guide prices of £28,000 in the live-streamed auction at 2.30pm.

Would-be buyers need to register for the event at sdlauctions.co.uk

Whoever buys the old church will take over an open plan hall fitted with pews and a podium for holding services.

To the rear of the hall is a separate room for “further services/activities”, a kitchen area and toilet facilities.

‘Keen interest’ expected in all three old churches

Calvin Molinari in Shepherd’s Glasgow office said: “All three sites would be suitable for a potential development or residential conversion.

“As such, we anticipate keen interest in each opportunity. Interested parties should make their own inquiries to the local planning authority.”

Shepherd’s latest online commercial property auction features a total of 59 commercial

property and development land lots throughout Scotland, with guide prices ranging from £1,500 to £725,000.

Former Aberdeen care home under the hammer too

In Aberdeen there is a former seven-bedroom care home, The Hollies, at 43 King’s Gate.

The traditional, detached granite building has three floors.

Shepherd said it had scope for conversion to residential accommodation, subject to planning.

It is being sold on behalf of Aberdeen City Council, with a guide price of £160,000.

And acting on behalf of Forestry and Land Scotland, Shepherd is offering five areas of land in Campbeltown, Keith, Tain, and Tobermory with guide prices from £2,000.

Meanwhile, an investment opportunity is on offer at 100B & C High Street, Forres.

Comprising an office and retail element, the property has a guide price of £75,000.

Shepherd managing partner Steve Barnett said: “Auctions offer the ability to sell all types of commercial property through our expansive network, while being able to offer transparency and simplicity of the process.

“But our offering goes further in that we can offer the local market advice from our in-house team of chartered surveyors who are based throughout our national network of local offices.

“We are already seeing a steady stream of new properties being registered for our next auction in February 2024.”

Growing market demand for online auctions

Mr Barnett said this reflected the market “witnessing an increased demand for sales via auction”.

The online catalogue for today’s event can be viewed at shepherd.co.uk/auction-catalogue-december2023