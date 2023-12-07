£28,000 holy property opportunity in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£28,000 holy property opportunity in Aberdeenshire

Old Boddam church offers more than a room with a pew.

By Keith Findlay
This old church in Boddam, Aberdeenshire, is up for auction today.
This old church in Boddam, Aberdeenshire, is up for auction today. Image: Liquorice Media

A former church in Boddam, near Peterhead, is part of a “holy trinity of properties up for auction later today.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors has described the trio of buildings as having development potential.

The former United Free churches  are in Boddam, Glasgow and Gorebridge, Midlothian.

What you get for your bucks in Boddam

Boddam’s property is on Church Place, between Manse Terrace and New Street.

It will go under the hammer with a guide prices of £28,000 in the live-streamed auction at 2.30pm.

Would-be buyers need to register for the event at sdlauctions.co.uk

Whoever buys the old church will take over an open plan hall fitted with pews and a podium for holding services.

To the rear of the hall is a separate room for “further services/activities”, a kitchen area and toilet facilities.

‘Keen interest’ expected in all three old churches

Calvin Molinari in Shepherd’s Glasgow office said: “All three sites would be suitable for a potential development or residential conversion.

“As such, we anticipate keen interest in each opportunity. Interested parties should make their own inquiries to the local planning authority.”

Shepherd’s latest online commercial property auction features a total of 59 commercial
property and development land lots throughout Scotland, with guide prices ranging from £1,500 to £725,000.

Former Aberdeen care home under the hammer too

In Aberdeen there is a former seven-bedroom care home, The Hollies, at 43 King’s Gate.

The traditional, detached granite building has three floors.

Shepherd said it had scope for conversion to residential accommodation, subject to planning.

It is being sold on behalf of Aberdeen City Council, with a guide price of £160,000.

The Hollies, 43 King's Gate, Aberdeen.
The Hollies, 43 King’s Gate, Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council

And acting on behalf of Forestry and Land Scotland, Shepherd is offering five areas of land in Campbeltown, Keith, Tain, and Tobermory with guide prices from £2,000.

Meanwhile, an investment opportunity is on offer at 100B & C High Street, Forres.

Comprising an office and retail element, the property has a guide price of £75,000.

We are already seeing a steady stream of new properties being registered for our next auction in February 2024.”

Shepherd managing partner Steve Barnett said: “Auctions offer the ability to sell all types of commercial property through our expansive network, while being able to offer transparency and simplicity of the process.

“But our offering goes further in that we can offer the local market advice from our in-house team of chartered surveyors who are based throughout our national network of local offices.

“We are already seeing a steady stream of new properties being registered for our next auction in February 2024.”

Growing market demand for online auctions

Mr Barnett said this reflected the market “witnessing an increased demand for sales via auction”.

The online catalogue for today’s event can be viewed at shepherd.co.uk/auction-catalogue-december2023

