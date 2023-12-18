Mindsparx is the answer for entrepreneurial Aberdeen couple

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Mindsparx is the answer for entrepreneurial Aberdeen couple

Colin and Tracey Cass get to spend more time together these days.

Mindsparx Black Belt Academy co-owner Colin Cass.
Mindsparx Black Belt Academy co-owner Colin Cass, with a martial arts training dummy. Image: DCT Media
By Keith Findlay

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Colin Cass who, together with his wife, Tracey, owns and runs Mindsparx Black Belt Academy in Aberdeen.

How and why did you start the business?

My wife and I worked in completely different sectors and hardly got to spend any time together. Tracey worked in oil and gas and I was a nurse in a local intensive care unit, which was a really high-pressure role.

My job always took precedence over a lot of family and social events, and we knew things had to change. We wanted to combine our skills to improve our lives together and, if we could, improve the lives of those in our community.

Prior to nursing I was a martial arts instructor, and Tracey has extensive Childline counsellor training. We realised that combining our past training and experience into a new business would be the perfect fit for what we wanted to achieve.

The result was the launch of Mindsparx Black Belt Academy, in Aberdeen, in 2019.

How did you get to where you are today?

Having a martial arts mindset has really helped, because self-discipline was very important when we were starting out with the new business.  Consistency has been important too, as we wanted to do everything to a very high standard. We also needed a lot of patience.

Tracey and Colin Cass.
Tracey and Colin Cass. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomso

Who helped you?

We formed many great partnerships within the martial arts industry, such as those with Nest Management and the British Combat Karate Association. We also had some guidance and support from a local martial arts group who kept us right at the start of our journey.

We’ve since developed many other relationships, firstly with Aberdeen City and Shire Business Gateway and more recently with the Federation of Small Businesses. Both have been invaluable to our recent success.

What’s the best piece of advice you have ever heard?

“When the pressure is on, you don’t rise to the occasion – you fall to your highest level of preparation” – Chris Voss (US businessman, author and academic).

What is your biggest mistake?

We made many mistakes in the beginning, with us both being brand new entrepreneurs. We adapted quickly, pivoted when we had to and learned from each mistake. Failing now is not to be feared – it’s part of our plan. We just change things until we find a great approach.

Colin Cass.
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

What’s your greatest achievement?

Sitting back right now and looking at our journey, we can see the positive impact our Mindsparx Black Belt Academy has had on many local lives here in Aberdeen. Equally, we’ve met people who have made a huge impact on us. If we hadn’t started this adventure together, we would never have had the opportunity to make this difference or meet these people.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs and how could the government help?

Costings are always on our minds – it’s like constantly treading water. We adapt quickly and try different methods to save where we can. There is a real lack of government support for small businesses, especially within our sector. It feels like we’re simply not big enough to matter, yet we continue to strive regardless.

What do you still hope to achieve?

We have so much more to offer our community. In 2024, we want to expand our brand and branch out to other sites in the city, making our classes more attainable for everyone. We also plan to launch our second company, Northwind Healthcare, in the first quarter of the new year.

What do you do to relax?

As small business owners know, relaxing is a real luxury, But we do try to grab a date day/night when the opportunity arises. We love walks along the beach, reading and a little self-care in the spa.

Colin Cass.
“Relaxing is a real luxury”. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’ve just finished a book called Never Split the Difference’ by Chris Voss. I highly recommend it for anyone wanting to improve their business deals, or even just to have better communication with those around you.

What do you waste your money on?

We try not to waste money as such. It gives us a sense of fulfillment if we invest any spare cash back into the business to ensure our students get the best experience all year round.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Every morning we have a set ritual for success. First, we play a motivational video in the background as we plan out our day. Then we complete as many small tasks as possible so we can focus on the big ones later. This sets us up for a great day ahead.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

We have a Skoda Fabia, easy for negotiating the city. We would love a pick-up truck sometime in the near future.

More from our series

More from Business

Pittodrie House Hotel general manager Andrew Leggat. Image supplied by: Pittodrie House Hotel
Aberdeenshire hotel boss on working harder than ever to deliver experiences
Money bag, wooden houses, Christmas tree and gifts.
Aberdeen money expert explains how to spread Christmas cheer
The High Pay Centre research found that 76% of people think top earners should not be paid more than 20 times their low and middle-earning colleagues (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Pay inequalities remain constant, research suggests
Monzo’s yearly spending data sheds a light on the shopping habits of its more than eight million customers in Britain (Alamy/PA)
Monzo data shows spike in Netflix subscriptions after password-sharing crackdown
The open letter calls for mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting. (Alamy/PA)
Major investors call on financial regulator to act on racial inequality
A climate change activist at a Rosebank protest in London.
Environmental groups take UK Government to court over Rosebank
An artist's impression of the turbines proposed for Hill of Fare.
Video: Hill of Fare wind farm opponents launch NaeFare campaign
Planned changes at Mansefield House Hotel in Elgin revealed.
Mansefield House Hotel in Elgin reveals new purpose for bar, Cullen dinosaur's fate and Maynes…
Hollywood Bowl in Thurrock, Essex (PA)
Hollywood Bowl investors eye strong profits despite cost-of-living pressure
About one in eight Klarna customers in the UK are aged over 60, the payments provider said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Older shoppers embracing buy-now-pay-later options such as Klarna – research

Conversation