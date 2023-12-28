New record for fish landings at Peterhead Port

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business

New record for fish landings at Peterhead Port

The country's biggest white fish and pelagic port.

Presented by Peterhead Port Authority
Aerial shot of Peterhead Port.
The area of the inner harbour (left of the jetty) where the pontoons will be built to berth CTV vessels. Photo: Paul Riddell.

Peterhead Port Authority has set a new record for fish landings, with £226 million worth of catches traded across the quaysides by the end of November 2023.

That beat the total for 2022 of £220 million, itself a record in the modern era. Total landings to 30 November 2023 stood at 189,805 tonnes with a gross value of £225,947,904, compared to 162,780 tonnes worth £211,603,580 for the same period in 2022.

Of those, whitefish accounted for 52,765 tonnes worth £96,785,286 (46,925 tonnes worth £94,668,717 in 2022).

Pelagic stocks reached 131,534 tonnes worth £113,082,365 (108,137 tonnes worth £94,957,381 in 2022).

The shellfish figures were lower, 5,506 tonnes worth £16,079,913 (7,718 tonnes worth £21,977,482 in 2022).

Peter Duncan, PPA head of fishing – commercial, said: “It has been a very successful year for landings, with a notable increase in pelagic landings due to the landings obligation more than compensating for a decline in shellfish landings.

“Whitefish landings are slightly ahead for the year also, and improved quotas for 2024 for most of the key commercial stocks bode well for the future.

Port with first-class facilities has promising future

“The port offers first-class facilities and infrastructure for the landing and selling of fish, with the maintenance of quality at the heart of everything we do, and is constantly seeking ways to improve its contribution to the seafood supply chain.”

In other news, the port was delighted to receive grant funding of over £220,000 from ETZ, the not-for-profit company behind the energy transition in the north-east of Scotland. The money, awarded from the ETZ Challenge Fund, will go towards the construction of two-berth pontoons within the inner harbour designed for crew transfer vessels (CTV) used in the offshore renewables sector. This will help the port attract new investment and accelerate business growth in the low carbon sector and create jobs.

Peterhead Port is no stranger to offshore renewables, providing as it does a dedicated berth for CTV vessels operating on the Hywind project 18 miles off Peterhead, the world’s first commercial offshore wind farm using floating turbines.

The port was also involved in the construction of the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC), the offshore wind test and demonstration facility developed by Vattenfall off the Aberdeenshire coast. The port accommodated floating cranes with a maximum lifting capacity of 5,000 tonnes and barges that transported turbine foundations to the wind farm.

With up to 20 GW of offshore renewables due to be developed in the next decade under ScotWind and INTOG, opportunities abound, and Peterhead is geographically ideally positioned to support major projects.

O&M has been identified as a key component of this support, and beyond the Hywind CTV the port had 63 other CTV calls during 2022 and 2023 to date.

PPA chief financial officer Stephen Paterson said: “These are exciting times at Peterhead, with the transition to lower carbon forms of energy production likely to determine the nature and mix of energy related activities at the port.

“The opportunities are huge, and the Board and staff of PPA are focused on ensuring the Port is in the best position possible to support growth, from facilities to services”.

Learn more about Peterhead Port Authority today.

