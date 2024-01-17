New production jobs and other employment opportunities now available at Walker’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business

New production jobs and other employment opportunities now available at Walker’s

Exciting new job opportunities in Aberlour

In partnership with Walker's Shortbread Ltd
Hands lifting boxes of Walker's Shortbread Ltd
Be part of the team built on community and striving to produce Scotland's finest.

This year is the perfect time to invest in yourself and find a job that works for you. Want to work at a place where you’re more than just a number? Walker’s Shortbread Ltd is now offering exciting new career opportunities in Aberlour.

Putting people at the core of its business

Become a valued member of a family-run business which has just celebrated 125 years and join a community-focused team who are dedicated to providing safe, wholesome quality products.

Row of unbaked shortbread cookies by Walker's
Walker’s delivers the best that Scotland has to offer across the world.

Walker’s believes in finding the right people to recruit, and then keeping them within the business. Promotions are internal where possible, and Walker’s is committed to providing the right training, support, and opportunity to give all employees a long and rewarding career for a much-loved global company.

A fair, safe place to work

Walker’s is proud that its working practices meet the requirements of the Ethical Trade Initiative (ETI). At each factory site, Walker’s ensures that everyone is sufficiently trained and operates in safe, hygienic working conditions.

Health & safety, compliance and best practice training is carried out in all factories and at all levels.

Apply for production jobs at Walker’s in 2024

Employee in the plant
Learn about the business, develop your skills, and join a team with a commitment to quality.

Production Operative

If you are aged 16 years or over and interested in manufacturing, why not apply to one of the Production Operatives positions available at the Aberlour site.

This is a great opportunity to learn about the business, develop your skills and work with a team built on respect.

You will be required to work within a small team which requires manual dexterity, good co-ordination and numeracy skills as paperwork and product checks are done throughout the shift. You’ll also be careful to follow all standard operating procedures and risk assessments for equipment and machinery to operate safely.

Like to get stuck in? This job involves the manual handling of raw materials and working with ovens, so you can really get involved.

No experience is necessary as full training will be given to ensure you are ready to be part of Scotland at its finest.

Employee doing quality checks at Walker's.
Enjoy great perks and be a part of Scotland at its finest with a job as a Production Operative at Walker’s.

Walker’s is also proud to offer its employees fantastic perks, including:

  • 25% employee discount when purchasing our product from our own shops
  • Pay National Living Wage of £10.45 to all ages (16+ years) which increases with training levels achieved
  • Auto-enrolment into Walker’s pension scheme after 3 months and Life Assurance
  • Generous holiday allowance which increases with length of service
  • Subsidised staff canteen services
  • Healthcare and Well-being benefits including access to the Employee Assistance Programme
  • Overtime rates starting at £15.86 depending on hours worked
  • Long Service Awards
  • Family/Maternity/Paternity leave
  • Cycle to work scheme and free on-site parking
  • Christmas bonus and hamper
  • Free transport may be available

A family-run Scottish institution with a rich history

What’s now one of the world’s most recognisable brands has surprisingly humble beginnings. Walker’s 125-year story begins in 1898 when the 21-year-old Joseph Walker opened the doors of his own bakery with a loan of £50 and the ambition to bake ‘The World’s Finest Shortbread’.

Old bakery shopfront.
Join a global brand with a rich history steeped in community.

Over the following decades, Walker’s survived the war years and continued to expand, all while producing Scotland’s quintessential shortbread and eventually expanding to other products, like cakes, tarts, biscuits and more.

When Joseph Walker died in 1954, his sons were adamant they would carry on the company’s traditions and family values, all while creating delicious buttery shortbread.

Aberlour Site
Walker’s Shortbread Ltd in Aberlour.

As it has grown from its humble start in Speyside to expanding factories in Aberlour and Elgin, Walker’s is proud to have built a community. In fact, many of the people working for Walker’s have worked there for many years and are often from the same family.

close up of truck
Join one of Scotland’s most recognisable and renowned brands.

Ready to join the team and be part of Scotland at its finest? Learn more about available production jobs at Walker’s in 2024 and start your application today.

