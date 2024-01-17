New production jobs and other employment opportunities now available at Walker’s

This year is the perfect time to invest in yourself and find a job that works for you. Want to work at a place where you’re more than just a number? Walker’s Shortbread Ltd is now offering exciting new career opportunities in Aberlour.

Putting people at the core of its business

Become a valued member of a family-run business which has just celebrated 125 years and join a community-focused team who are dedicated to providing safe, wholesome quality products.

Walker’s believes in finding the right people to recruit, and then keeping them within the business. Promotions are internal where possible, and Walker’s is committed to providing the right training, support, and opportunity to give all employees a long and rewarding career for a much-loved global company.

A fair, safe place to work

Walker’s is proud that its working practices meet the requirements of the Ethical Trade Initiative (ETI). At each factory site, Walker’s ensures that everyone is sufficiently trained and operates in safe, hygienic working conditions.

Health & safety, compliance and best practice training is carried out in all factories and at all levels.

Apply for production jobs at Walker’s in 2024

Production Operative

If you are aged 16 years or over and interested in manufacturing, why not apply to one of the Production Operatives positions available at the Aberlour site.

This is a great opportunity to learn about the business, develop your skills and work with a team built on respect.

You will be required to work within a small team which requires manual dexterity, good co-ordination and numeracy skills as paperwork and product checks are done throughout the shift. You’ll also be careful to follow all standard operating procedures and risk assessments for equipment and machinery to operate safely.

Like to get stuck in? This job involves the manual handling of raw materials and working with ovens, so you can really get involved.

No experience is necessary as full training will be given to ensure you are ready to be part of Scotland at its finest.

Walker’s is also proud to offer its employees fantastic perks, including:

25% employee discount when purchasing our product from our own shops

Pay National Living Wage of £10.45 to all ages (16+ years) which increases with training levels achieved

Auto-enrolment into Walker’s pension scheme after 3 months and Life Assurance

Generous holiday allowance which increases with length of service

Subsidised staff canteen services

Healthcare and Well-being benefits including access to the Employee Assistance Programme

Overtime rates starting at £15.86 depending on hours worked

Long Service Awards

Family/Maternity/Paternity leave

Cycle to work scheme and free on-site parking

Christmas bonus and hamper

Free transport may be available

A family-run Scottish institution with a rich history

What’s now one of the world’s most recognisable brands has surprisingly humble beginnings. Walker’s 125-year story begins in 1898 when the 21-year-old Joseph Walker opened the doors of his own bakery with a loan of £50 and the ambition to bake ‘The World’s Finest Shortbread’.

Over the following decades, Walker’s survived the war years and continued to expand, all while producing Scotland’s quintessential shortbread and eventually expanding to other products, like cakes, tarts, biscuits and more.

When Joseph Walker died in 1954, his sons were adamant they would carry on the company’s traditions and family values, all while creating delicious buttery shortbread.

As it has grown from its humble start in Speyside to expanding factories in Aberlour and Elgin, Walker’s is proud to have built a community. In fact, many of the people working for Walker’s have worked there for many years and are often from the same family.

Ready to join the team and be part of Scotland at its finest? Learn more about available production jobs at Walker’s in 2024 and start your application today.