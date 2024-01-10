UK Government makes ‘concession’ on North Sea windfall tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

UK Government makes ‘concession’ on North Sea windfall tax

Leading business group makes renewed call for the levy to be scrapped.

By Allister Thomas
Harbour Energy's Judy platform.
Harbour Energy's Judy platform. Image: Harbour Energy

The UK Government will make a change to the energy profits levy (EPL), or windfall tax, in the coming months.

But fresh calls have been made to scrap the controversial tax altogether.

From April, the “price floor” mechanism – the point which would end the tax if oil and gas prices drop far enough – will include an adjustment for inflation.

Exchequer Secretary Gareth Davies confirmed the move in a letter to Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC).

The windfall tax needs to go if we are to avoid a cliff-edge end to our domestic oil and gas industry.”

Ryan Crighton. Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce

According to AGCC, the change is a “concession to protect North Sea jobs” following its campaigning.

The adjustment is not expected to be enough to see the levy dropped. Even with it, energy prices are unlikely to reach the trigger threshold of $71.40 per barrel for oil and 54p per therm for gas.

AGCC has issued a fresh call to scrap the tax, with policy director Ryan Crighton saying “the government needs to go further”.

It comes as the government is pushing through new legislation for annual North Sea licences.

Ryan Crighton.
Ryan Crighton. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Crighton claimed these “will achieve nothing when accompanied by a fiscal regime which is driving companies, investment and jobs away from the UKCS (UK continental shelf)”.

He added: “By their own admission, the original price floor will not be triggered. And even when it is adjusted for CPI (Consumer Price Index) inflation that remains the case.

“Put simply, the windfall tax needs to go if we are to avoid a cliff-edge end to our domestic oil and gas industry, and the 215,000 jobs it supports across these isles.”

The windfall tax is due to end in March 2028 under current legislation, though it’s not clear how a looming general-election and potential new government may impact that.

Price floor introduced after industry lobbying

A price floor for the EPL, which has seen the headline tax rate in the North Sea rise to 75%, was announced last June after industry lobbying.

The Energy Security Investment Mechanism – the price floor – will now be adjusted in line with inflation for future tax years.

When the price floor was introduced last year analysts said forward price curves suggested the relief would never kick in.

Investment leaving the sector over windfall tax

Job cuts at Harbour Energy and Apache North Sea were blamed on the EPL.

The levy has also been cited as the main reason behind the accelerated decommissioning of key oil and gas infrastructure.

Some firms, like Harbour, have been looking internationally to grow their portfolios.

Conversation