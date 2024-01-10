UK Government makes ‘concession’ on North Sea windfall tax

The UK Government will make a change to the energy profits levy (EPL), or windfall tax, in the coming months.

But fresh calls have been made to scrap the controversial tax altogether.

From April, the “price floor” mechanism – the point which would end the tax if oil and gas prices drop far enough – will include an adjustment for inflation.

Exchequer Secretary Gareth Davies confirmed the move in a letter to Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC).

The windfall tax needs to go if we are to avoid a cliff-edge end to our domestic oil and gas industry.” Ryan Crighton. Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce

According to AGCC, the change is a “concession to protect North Sea jobs” following its campaigning.

The adjustment is not expected to be enough to see the levy dropped. Even with it, energy prices are unlikely to reach the trigger threshold of $71.40 per barrel for oil and 54p per therm for gas.

AGCC has issued a fresh call to scrap the tax, with policy director Ryan Crighton saying “the government needs to go further”.

It comes as the government is pushing through new legislation for annual North Sea licences.

Mr Crighton claimed these “will achieve nothing when accompanied by a fiscal regime which is driving companies, investment and jobs away from the UKCS (UK continental shelf)”.

He added: “By their own admission, the original price floor will not be triggered. And even when it is adjusted for CPI (Consumer Price Index) inflation that remains the case.

“Put simply, the windfall tax needs to go if we are to avoid a cliff-edge end to our domestic oil and gas industry, and the 215,000 jobs it supports across these isles.”

The windfall tax is due to end in March 2028 under current legislation, though it’s not clear how a looming general-election and potential new government may impact that.

Price floor introduced after industry lobbying

A price floor for the EPL, which has seen the headline tax rate in the North Sea rise to 75%, was announced last June after industry lobbying.

The Energy Security Investment Mechanism – the price floor – will now be adjusted in line with inflation for future tax years.

When the price floor was introduced last year analysts said forward price curves suggested the relief would never kick in.

Investment leaving the sector over windfall tax

Job cuts at Harbour Energy and Apache North Sea were blamed on the EPL.

The levy has also been cited as the main reason behind the accelerated decommissioning of key oil and gas infrastructure.

Some firms, like Harbour, have been looking internationally to grow their portfolios.