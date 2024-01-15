North-east MSP seeks meeting with BrewDog over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east MSP seeks meeting with BrewDog over pay

Gillian Martin wants the brewing giant to rethink minimum wage cut for new recruits.

By Keith Findlay
BrewDog beer glasses.
BrewDog's bosses hope to be toasting profits after cutting new workers' entitlement to the real living wage. Image: BrewDog

Aberdeenshire East SNP MSP Gillian Martin has written to craft beer giant Brewdog calling for a meeting to discuss its plans to stop paying new recruits the real living wage (RLW).

The Ellon-based business recently told staff it will no longer pay at least the RLW, a voluntary higher rate based on the cost of living, to new starts. They will instead be paid the legal miniumum.

Existing employees will still receive the pay they were promised before the announcement.

And BrewDog has insisted the value of the overall package offered to new recruits will be “even more generous than real living wage”.

BrewDog aiming to get back into profitable trading after £20m losses

The change will be introduced from April in a move BrewDog said will ensure a return to “profitability” following losses of more than £20 million last year.

Brewdog announced it would become an accredited RLW employer in 2015.

Bottles of Brewdog Elvis Juice.
Bottles of Brewdog Elvis Juice. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

In a letter to the company’s owners, James Watt and Martin Dickie, Ms Martin said: “I understand the challenges many employers like BrewDog are experiencing as a result of the cost-of-living crisis, which has impacted right across the Scottish economy and beyond as well, as the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had.

“Nevertheless, the decision to pay staff the UK’s national minimum wage of £11.44, rather than the living-based rate of £12 may impact constituents of mine.

“Being a living wage employer since 2015 has been a cornerstone of your company’s identity, one that has garnered justified praise and one that should be worn proudly.”

Gillian Martin MSP.
Gillian Martin MSP.

The MSP added: “As you may be aware, research cited by Living Wage Scotland has shown the living wage increases staff retention.

“More than 90% of living wage employers have reported benefits from accreditation, 86% of businesses believe it has enhanced their reputation as an employer and 66% say it helps them differentiate from competitors.

“I recall well my previous engagement with BrewDog on local issues, and my tour of your impressive premises in Ellon.

BrewDog's headquarters in Ellon.
BrewDog’s headquarters in Ellon. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“As the MSP for the constituency in which your HQ is located, I would like to ask for a meeting with BrewDog to discuss the decision to not continue to be a living wage employer, and its possible implications for my constituents, at your earliest convenience.”

Georgia Toffolo and BrewDog boyfriend James Watt share pics of ‘Boxing Day hike’ in Aberdeenshire

Ms Martin told The Press and Journal Brewdog had “always shown a commitment to its staff being at the core of everything it does”.

She added: “With this in mind, I would like to meet Brewdog to encourage a rethink on the decision to stop being a living wage employer. This decision will have a real impact on staff in hospitality who, like so many others, have already faced challenges in recent years.”

