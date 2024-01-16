Women’s protective gear still a ‘challenge’ for North Sea workforce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Women’s protective gear still a ‘challenge’ for North Sea workforce

Nearly one in 10 women workers 'bumped' from flights because of ill-fitting gear.

By Ryan Duff
A worker is holding safety hardhat or helmet with blurred background of drilling rig derrick structure.
Too many women in the offshore oil and gas industry have to put up with poorly-fitting safety clothing. Image: Shutterstock

Women working in the North Sea energy sector continue to stuggle to find correctly fitting personal protective equipment (PPE), it has been claimed.

In 2021 Aberdeen-based gender equality group Axi Network conducted a survey that found 68% of female workers offshore did not have “correctly fitting” coveralls.

More than two years on, group chairwoman Sarah Clark said that despite women’s PPE being made available by suppliers, the industry still faces an “educational challenge” when it comes to rolling out kit.

When supplied with the wrong PPE women are exposed to the risk of slips, trips and falls, sleeves getting snagged in machinery, and the added danger associated with flash fires – sudden, intense fires caused by the ignition of flammable substances in the air.

Wood executive business partner and Axis Network chairwoman Sarah Clark.

Ensuring women have adequate clothing and PPE has been a talking point in the industry for years.

Axis Network’s survey showed 8% of female workers have been “bumped” from offshore flights because they were supplied with ill-fitting survival suits.

Having correctly fitting PPE for women is an “easy win”, Axis Network said, adding: “It is a legal requirement for all employers in the UK to provide appropriate PPE free of charge.

Offshore PPR doesn’t account for ‘how women are proportioned differently’

“Most employers believe smaller sizes of unisex PPE fulfils this requirement – doing little research into the design of unisex PPE, which is most often based on average dimensions for men and has not accounted for how women are proportioned differently.”

Axis Network urged employers to become better acquainted with the requirements to supply women with adequate PPE.

And it called on those who employ offshore workers to “engage the right suppliers and regularly seek feedback from their female offshore workforce”.

Oversized and correctly-sized PPE.
Ill-fitting, left, and suitable gear. Unequal PPE standards and ill-fitting gear in the North Sea oil and gas industry are affecting women’s jobs offshore. Image: Think PR

A spokesperson for the group said: “As we transition towards net-zero, the sustainability of our industry is dependent on process efficiency.

“Tolerating personnel missing flights, resulting in potential delays to work, should be unacceptable.”

The bigger concern, according to Axis Network is the “risk we are exposing these workers to from having poorly fitted survival suits or other PPE”.

Supplier’s right-fit campaign

PPE supplier Red Wing said the issue of incorrectly fitting protective gear was increasingly attracting attention.

The firm’s Right Fit campaign has helped to raise awareness of the dangers presented by ill-fitting equipment.

Jon Bodicoat, managing director of Red Wing’s distribution facility in Aberdeen, said the interest in this was huge, adding: “Since then, we’ve extended it further.”

women offshore
<span style="font-family: Georgia, serif;font-size: 32px;font-weight: 600"><br /><span style="font-family: Georgia, 'Times New Roman', 'Bitstream Charter', Times, serif;font-size: 16px;font-weight: 400">In Axis Network’s survey, 51% of respondents said their outerwear/jacket wasn’t suitably sized.</span><br /></span>

Nearly one in five (19%) had ill-fitting safety shoes and 43% had gloves that weren’t suitably sized.

But women make up as little as 3.4% of the offshore workforce.

Mr Bodicoat described the challenge as “a chicken and egg thing”.

He added: “Smaller firms don’t have the capability of spending “£5,000… on coveralls that are going to sit there for five years and then they’re going to have to write them off.”

Jon Bodicoat, managing director of Red Wing’s Aberdeen distribution hub.

Worker safety ‘paramount’

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) HSE and operations director Mark Wilson said: “The safety of all those working in the industry is paramount.

“There is no room for complacency and the approach of continuous improvement should remain.

“OEUK and its members continue to work with stakeholders to ensure personal protective equipment is fit for purpose for those who work offshore.”

More from Business

Ryanair will deploy more engineers to oversee quality control at US factories building Boeing aircraft for the airline (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Ryanair to step up oversight of Boeing
Shell is understood to have joined other companies in halting shipping through the Red Sea (Alamy/PA)
Shell suspends shipping through Red Sea, report says
Fridays has rebranded from its old name of TGI Fridays (Chris Ison/PA)
Fridays owner posts festive sales boost despite cost-of-living crisis
The latest data shows pay growth has been slower in recent months (PA)
Are wages rising and what does it mean for me and for the economy?
Goldman Sachs’ profits in the last quarter rose 51% compared with a year earlier but it closed out a difficult 2023 with overall profits down nearly a third from 2022 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Goldman Sachs profits jump 51% but full year reflects difficult period for bank
More than two in five people believe their household financial situation will get worse in the year ahead, according to StepChange Debt Charity (Nick Ansell/PA)
43% of adults ‘expect household finances to get worse this year’
A photo of the nightclub Atik in Aberdeen.
Former Aberdeen nightclub owner on brink of administration
Fujitsu Europe director Paul Patterson giving evidence to the Business and Trade Committee (House of Commons/PA)
‘Moral obligation’ to contribute to Horizon scandal redress, says Fujitsu boss
Don Johnstone in Inverness.
New Inverness food and drink festival to play 'pivotal' role in boosting businesses
The average quoted price of motor insurance jumped by 67.2% in the year to November, according to Consumer Intelligence (Ben Birchall/PA)
Quoted motor insurance premiums have jumped by 67.2% annually – index

Conversation