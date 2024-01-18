Meet the new owners for popular Highland tourist attraction Falls of Shin

A popular Sutherland restaurant and visitor centre, Falls of Shin, has found new owners.

Local couple Tom Bannerman and Annie-Rose Munro have acquired the property in their newly formed company The Salt and Salmon Company.

The site, near Lairg, was destroyed in a fire 11 years ago but saw the completion of a new £1.4 million facility in May 2017.

Kyle of Sutherland Trust, who reopened the venue, then faced a struggle to find tenants for the cafe and restaurant post-Covid.

After being placed on the market in June it has now been sold by Cornerstone Business Agents on the Trust’s behalf for an undisclosed sum.

The tourist attraction was previously owned by the late Mohammed Al Fayed and formerly referred to as “The Harrods of the north”.

Falls of Shin features a cafe, restaurant and gift shop as well as its salmon viewing platform and the couple are aiming to open its doors in March.

Falls of Shin is an ‘incredible and unique’ challenge, say new owners

Tom feels the pair’s passion for cooking and catering will help them take on the “unique challenge” of owning Falls of Shin.

The pair both grew up in the Highlands; Tom in Invergordon and Annie-Rose in Sutherland.

He said: “We were both sad to see the Falls of Shin centre closed for such a long period.

“It’s such a unique and incredible venue so we decided we would love to take on the challenge.

“We both have experience in catering from working over the summer holidays whilst studying at university.

“It’s a significant change from what we were previously doing, but we are prepared to dive right into it.”

Tom’s background is marine biology, most recently working for The Marine Conservation Society.

Meanwhile Annie-Rose studied Architecture at Robert Gordon University before moving onto her career in Dentistry.

The pair wanted The Salt and Salmon Company to connect with their new property, according to Tom.

He added: “The Falls of Shin is a very memorable place for Annie’s family as they spent much time here.

“We knew when making the company our identity had to reflect Sutherlands history as well as the salmon’s incredibly journey up the River Shin.

“The ‘salt’ is a nod to the old salt houses throughout Sutherland.”

Live music and local markets

Tom said they are looking to become a “vibrant exciting venue” with an array of events throughout the year.

He said: “We have lots of ideas going forward and are very excited about seeing them coming to life.

“This includes live music, local markets and the opportunity for private hire such as birthdays and weddings.

“We are redecorating of the inside of the building to reflect The Salt and Salmon Company.”

The pair are determined to make the venue work for all ages – and with many local eyes watching on, have already seen incredible support.

Tom added: “Growing up in the rural Highlands, there were very few opportunities for young people.

“Because of this, we will look at hosting specific events for young adults and children as well as other demographics.

“Of course, the Falls of Shin will still remain a centre for all ages and provide information to visiting tourists.

“The support we have had so far has been incredible – we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone in the coming months.”

The new company will start to recruit its front of house and kitchen staff in the next couple of weeks.