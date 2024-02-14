Aberdeen oil worker launches new app aiming to improve fitness outcomes for people who work offshore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen oil worker launches new app aiming to improve fitness outcomes for people who work offshore

The idea has come from the success of his offshore fitness programme.

By Mathew Perry
Offshore Fitness founders Dan Simpson and Shaun Gibbins. Image: Dan Simpson
Offshore Fitness founders Dan Simpson and Shaun Gibbins. Image: Dan Simpson

The team behind a fitness company targeting the unique challenges faced by offshore workers has released a new app after a wave of interest in their programme.

Aberdeen oil worker Dan Simpson launched the Offshore Fitness platform alongside friend and business partner Shaun Gibbins last year after the pair felt there was a need for nutrition and training advice tailored to the needs of offshore workers.

According to data from TAC Healthcare, the average weight of North Sea offshore workers increased from 75kg in 1975 to 99kg in 2023.

As a result, the industry is assessing safety implications including lifeboat capacity, helicopter flight rules and medical evacuation training.

Challenge to keep fit offshore

As an offshore rope access technician and electrician himself, Mr Simpson spoke to Press & Journal sister website Energy Voice last year about the challenges of keeping fit on offshore platforms.

Following the interview, he said the pair received so much interest they had to temporarily close the programme to new entrants.

This led team to accelerate their plans to rollout a new online platform and Offshore Fitness app, available via the Apple Store and Google Play.

Features of the Offshore Fitness app

Mr Simpson said the team has also developed a new six-week training programme targeted at offshore workers wanting to pass a medical fitness test.

“If you’re not particularly interested in getting fit, but you want to hit that target of making your medical or if you’re on emergency crews for helicopters or fire safety or anything on the rig, it will just get you fit enough to pass your medical and hopefully inspire you to keep that fitness,” he said.

The new app contains programmes targeted at various fitness levels, with a library of exercises focused on different muscle groups.

Workout programmes can easily be customised within the app, with the option to swap out exercises depending on the availability of equipment on different offshore assets and at home.

The app also includes the ability to log exercises, allowing users to track their progress.

There are also a range of nutritional resources and tips specifically aimed at helping offshore workers maintain healthy eating habits.

North Sea operator interest

Alongside plenty of interest from individuals, the pair said they have had discussions with multiple North Sea firms about making their programme available to staff.

North Sea operators are increasingly having to contend with health and safety issues relating to weight gain and associated medical problems.

According to an Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) report, blood pressure, diabetes and weight were the main causes of failed oil and gas medicals in 2022.

north sea strikes
Offshore workers depart from a CHC offshore helicopter at Aberdeen Heliport,

Offshore healthcare providers carried out a total of 150,550 medical assessments in 2022, and of those, 1,308 were failed.

The report also revealed that the number of ‘medevacs’ in UK waters has hit its highest rate in five years.

A total of 337 medevacs were carried out by the Coastguard in 2022, affecting 0.87% of the offshore population.

This has gone up from the 0.43% reported in 2017, meaning the proportion of workers affected by medevacs has doubled in the last half decade.

OEUK says that “cardiac incidents” were the most common reason for medevac in 2022, accounting for 27% of cases.

Targeted fitness approach

Mr Gibbins said a North Sea firm he spoken too had previously tried providing an onsite personal trainer to staff offshore.

“But realistically that’s not an easy thing to do because people are on different shifts and so you might need more than one person to cover everybody,” he said.

“There are also a lot costs involved with having someone onsite, as well as another safety risk.

Gym facilities available offshore can vary widely between vessels, rigs and platforms. Picture shows the gym aboard the Edda Brint vessel.

“So I think companies are aware there is an issue and things could be done in a better way and they’re keen to do that, they just didn’t realise anyone was actively trying to provide that solution for them.”

More from Business

Sony’s profit rose 13% in October-December on growing growing sales of music, image sensors and video games (AP)
Sony’s profits up thanks to rising sales of music, games, movies and sensors
Homewares retailer Dunelm has shrugged off ‘more difficult’ trading conditions to notch up higher half-year profits (Mike Cook/PA)
Dunelm profits up despite ‘more difficult’ retail market
Bread and cereal prices dropped faster than at any point since May 2021, the ONS said (Yui Mok/PA)
Inflation unchanged in January as food prices fall for first time since 2021
The rate of inflation remained unchanged at 4.0% last month, official figures show (Ben Birchall/PA)
Inflation unchanged in January as food prices fall for first time since 2021
The British Retail Consortium’s annual survey found that the amount lost to shoplifting was the highest ever recorded (Alamy/PA)
Cost of shoplifting hits highest on record while abuse against staff soars – BRC
Cutlery (Tim Goode/PA)
Ultra-processed foods score worse on food labelling – but not all are bad
Caley Thistle says the battery storage plant can help the club's finances
War looming over Caley Thistle battery storage plan as dozens of councillors launch bid…
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Tui to leave London Stock Exchange in favour of Germany
London stocks slipped in value on Tuesday (Ian West/PA)
FTSE 100 drops as interest rate concerns weigh on housebuilders
Josh Flax proposed to and Charlie Gothelf in Skye
The real Love Island: The Skye photographers making a business of dramatic proposal pics