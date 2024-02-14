Principal contractor opens first office in Aberdeen due to ‘increased demand’ and creates new jobs

Principal contractor Procast has opened a new office in Aberdeen due to “increasing demand” for its services.

It’s the first office in the north-east for the group which is made up of Procast Building Contractors, Procast Property Services, and Procast Energy Services.

The site, in Ardarroch Road just off King Street, will house a team of 12 staff, supported by a sub-contractor network.

Five new jobs have been created, including roles for a surveyor, contract manager, site manager, admin apprentice and cleaner.

The company, which currently employs more than 130 staff deals with retrofitting work and multi-trade contracting projects across Scotland and the north of England.

Procast said the new office, headed by project manager Peter McLaughlin, will offer a hub for the company’s existing and future projects and signals the continued growth of the business.

‘Kick start a year of growth’

It marks nearly one year since Procast Group secured a place on its first major framework in Aberdeen for the repair and refurbishment of void social properties for Aberdeen City Council.

Derek Innes, Procast Group owner and managing director, said: “Our new office will kick start a year of growth throughout the UK and cement our commitment to growing our business in the north-east.

“Procast Group’s services are truly unique and we are confident our expansion onto the region will bring about great opportunities both for ourselves and for the local supply chain.

“Utilising local materials and partnering with local companies has been our philosophy since we established in 2007, and we are keeping true to that with our work in the north east.

“We are seeing an increased demand for our specialised services in the region, so it became worthwhile to invest in the space, refurbishment, and van fleet to support operations.”

The office is the third in the company’s network, complementing its headquarters in Hamilton, Lanarkshire.