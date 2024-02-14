Principal contractor opens first office in Aberdeen due to ‘increased demand’ and creates new jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Principal contractor opens first office in Aberdeen due to ‘increased demand’ and creates new jobs

It's hoped the move will "offer a hub" for the company's new and existing projects.

By Kelly Wilson
Procast quantity surveyor Ryan Thomson outside the new Abedeen office. Image: Tigerbond
Procast quantity surveyor Ryan Thomson outside the new Abedeen office. Image: Tigerbond

Principal contractor Procast has opened a new office in Aberdeen due to “increasing demand” for its services.

It’s the first office in the north-east for the group which is made up of Procast Building Contractors, Procast Property Services, and Procast Energy Services.

The site, in Ardarroch Road just off King Street, will house a team of 12 staff, supported by a sub-contractor network.

Five new jobs have been created, including roles for a surveyor, contract manager, site manager, admin apprentice and cleaner.

The company, which currently employs more than 130 staff deals with retrofitting work and multi-trade contracting projects across Scotland and the north of England.

Procast said the new office, headed by project manager Peter McLaughlin, will offer a hub for the company’s existing and future projects and signals the continued growth of the business.

‘Kick start a year of growth’

It marks nearly one year since Procast Group secured a place on its first major framework in Aberdeen for the repair and refurbishment of void social properties for Aberdeen City Council.

Derek Innes, Procast Group owner and managing director, said: “Our new office will kick start a year of growth throughout the UK and cement our commitment to growing our business in the north-east.

Procast Group’s services are truly unique and we are confident our expansion onto the region will bring about great opportunities both for ourselves and for the local supply chain.

“Utilising local materials and partnering with local companies has been our philosophy since we established in 2007, and we are keeping true to that with our work in the north east.

“We are seeing an increased demand for our specialised services in the region, so it became worthwhile to invest in the space, refurbishment, and van fleet to support operations.”

The office is the third in the company’s network, complementing its headquarters in Hamilton, Lanarkshire.

