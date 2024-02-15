Babcock chief executive David Lockwood joins board of Aberdeen-based Wood

David Lockwood, the chief executive of engineering giant Babcock is to join the board of Aberdeen-headquartered Wood.

Mr Lockwood has 35 years of experience across global engineering and technology companies, and has been the chief executive of FTSE 250 firm Babcock International since September 2020.

He will join the board of London-listed Wood as a non-executive director on March 12.

Roy Franklin, Wood chairman, said: “David brings significant experience of leading global engineering and technology companies, and I am delighted to welcome him to the Board.

“He is an innovative leader who has led large-scale company transformations and consistently delivered value for shareholders, making him a strong addition to Wood’s Board.”

Experienced career

Prior to Babcock David Lockwood was chief of British aerospace and defence firm Cobham Plc, and chief executive of British tech firm Laird plc from 2012 to 2016.

He has also held roles at BT Global Services, BAE Systems and Thales Corporation.

Mr Lockwood received an OBE for services to industry in Scotland in 2011.

Earlier this month, Mr Lockwood was named president of ADS, the UK trade association for the aerospace, defence, security and space sectors.