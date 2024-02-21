Plans for new ‘state-of-the-art’ maltings in Moray unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Plans for new ‘state-of-the-art’ maltings in Moray unveiled

Crisp Malt said it would increase annual production from 42,000 to 162,000 tonnes.

By Kelly Wilson
Portgordon Maltings is looking to build a new facility at its existing site. Image: Spey.Scot
Portgordon Maltings is looking to build a new facility at its existing site. Image: Spey.Scot

Moray-based Portgordon Maltings hopes to build new “state-of-the-art” grain factory to nearly quadruple production capacity.

The business, part of Crisp Malt, has lodged a planning application to develop a sustainable maltings on the grounds of its current site near Buckie.

Crisp Malt said an “ever increasing demand from the distilling sector” has led it to investing in a new facility to support the long-term growth of Scottish distilling.

The value of the new build has not been disclosed or the amount of jobs to be created.

It’s claimed the new maltings “will be powered by the best available energy technologies making it one of the most efficient maltings in Scotland and the UK”.

Support local economy and create jobs

It will see the annual production capacity of the entire site increase from 42,000 to up to 162,000 tonnes.

Jake Lambert, operations director, said: “Crisp Malt has been supplying the Scottish distilling industry since the 1960s.

Our current site at Portgordon opened in 1979 and produces 42,000 tonnes of malt to Scottish distilleries every year. This application seeks to support the growing success of the Scottish distilling industry.

“The design and landscaping of the proposed maltings will help the new development to sit well within the landscape.

Portgordon Maltings is looking to increase capacity. Image: Spey.Scot

“We want to  continue to invest locally to ensure that the economic benefits of the growth plan will stay within Moray.

“This substantial investment will support the local economy, create jobs, provide more opportunities for local growers of maltings barley and support the distilling industry on its journey to net zero.”

Crisp Malt said it will work closely with Moray Council and a public consultation event will take place in the spring with details of the project’s plans and timelines.

Subject to planning application approval and schedules, production at the new facility is expected to commence in 2027.

More from Business

The MPs argued that reputational risks have become of ‘paramount importance’ for the banking sector (Alamy/PA)
UK customers being debanked over costs and reputation worries, MPs say
The company renewed its support services contract for the Eurofighter Typhoon jet with Saudi Arabia (Jane Barlow/PA)
BAE Systems sees record order backlog amid wars in Gaza and Ukraine
Ofgem said E.On and Tru Energy had met its ‘strict’ conditions (PA)
Two more energy firms allowed to return to forcibly fitting prepayment meters
Supermarket giant Aldi is to hire 5,500 more workers this year (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Aldi to create 5,500 new UK jobs this year
Irene Scott taking NFUS president Martin Kennedy's blood pressure.
Community nurse up for Queen’s Award on the back of RSABI Health Hut
The Chancellor will deliver the spring Budget on March 6 (PA)
Chancellor’s room for Budget tax cuts hit after smaller-than-forecast surplus
The BT Tower has been sold to a US hotel group for £275 million (Jonathan Brady/PA)
BT Tower to be turned into hotel after £275m sale
New bank notes featuring a portrait of King Charles will be issued for the first time on June 5, 2024 (Bank of England/PA)
King Charles banknotes to enter circulation on June 5
Alcohol for sale in an off-licence shop (Jane Barlow/PA)
Alcohol industry calls for cut to ‘punishing’ duty rates
Households spent 41% more at discount stores by value in January this year than the same month in 2023, according to customer data from Nationwide Building Society (Mike Egerton/PA)
Britons bagging bargains as spending in discount stores jumps by 41% annually