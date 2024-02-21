Plans for new ‘state-of-the-art’ maltings in Moray unveiled

Moray-based Portgordon Maltings hopes to build new “state-of-the-art” grain factory to nearly quadruple production capacity.

The business, part of Crisp Malt, has lodged a planning application to develop a sustainable maltings on the grounds of its current site near Buckie.

Crisp Malt said an “ever increasing demand from the distilling sector” has led it to investing in a new facility to support the long-term growth of Scottish distilling.

The value of the new build has not been disclosed or the amount of jobs to be created.

It’s claimed the new maltings “will be powered by the best available energy technologies making it one of the most efficient maltings in Scotland and the UK”.

Support local economy and create jobs

It will see the annual production capacity of the entire site increase from 42,000 to up to 162,000 tonnes.

Jake Lambert, operations director, said: “Crisp Malt has been supplying the Scottish distilling industry since the 1960s.

“Our current site at Portgordon opened in 1979 and produces 42,000 tonnes of malt to Scottish distilleries every year. This application seeks to support the growing success of the Scottish distilling industry.

“The design and landscaping of the proposed maltings will help the new development to sit well within the landscape.

“We want to continue to invest locally to ensure that the economic benefits of the growth plan will stay within Moray.

“This substantial investment will support the local economy, create jobs, provide more opportunities for local growers of maltings barley and support the distilling industry on its journey to net zero.”

Crisp Malt said it will work closely with Moray Council and a public consultation event will take place in the spring with details of the project’s plans and timelines.

Subject to planning application approval and schedules, production at the new facility is expected to commence in 2027.