How would you spend £20m of government cash in Peterhead?

Another £20 million of UK Government cash for Peterhead can help it adapt to the energy transition, one of the town’s leading businessmen said today.

Stephen Paterson, chief financial officer at Peterhead Port Authority (PPA), was speaking after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced £60m-worth of new “levelling up” investments across Scotland.

Kirkwall and Arbroath were the two other towns singled out for cash.

Mr Hunt also announced a £12.6m boost for cultural projects in Dundee, Dunfermline and Perth.

The “levelling up” awards are among 20 being distributed throughout the UK in the government’s Long-Term Plan for Towns initiative.

Minister says cash should be spent on ‘projects that matter to local people’

Peterhead was previously awarded government funding to help transform Arbuthnot House into a culture centre, including a museum and library.

Part of that funding is also being used to expand the aquarium in Macduff.

Mr Hunt did not say what the town’s latest cash injection will be used for.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said later it should be spent on “projects that matter most to local people”.

A share of this money would help position ourselves to create new jobs.” Stephen Paterson, Peterhead Port Authority

PPA hopes to benefit from some of it as it makes the transition to greener energy, Mr Paterson said.

He added: “A share of this money would help position ourselves to create new jobs.

“But we also recognise there will be needs elsewhere in the town and I’ve no doubt there will be projects coming to the fore.”

The Peterhead 2040 “shared vision” for the Blue Toon will also likely generate some ideas for where the cash could be spent, he said.

Led by Aberdeenshire Council, Peterhead 2040 covers Boddam, Cruden Bay, Longhaven and St Fergus, as well as the Blue Toon and all of its neighbourhoods.

The council is currently working on a “programme of research and engagement”.

PPA bosses recently told The Press and Journal the energy transition could deliver an economic bonanza for the whole north-east economy.

And John Wallace, a member of the port’s boardroom team, said Peterhead was perfectly positioned to reap the rewards of a new “industrial revolution” in the region.

Welcoming fresh investment in the town, Mr Gove said: “It is fantastic that the UK Government has been able to extend our Long Term Plan for Towns to a further three Scottish towns. This means we are now investing £200m in t10 Scottish towns over the next decade.

“Peterhead is already receiving ‘levelling up’ funding to transform Arbuthnot House.

“We are now looking to build on that with a new £20m investment in the town to spend on the projects that matter most to local people.”

Mr Gove, who once worked as a journalist at the P&J and was more recently spotted dancing in an Aberdeen nightclub, added: “The north-east of Scotland is a special place for me.

“I want to see us maximise the potential of amazing towns like Peterhead.

“I look forward to working with Aberdeenshire Council and Peterhead’s MP as we draw up a plan.”

‘Transformational’ funding

Banff and Buchan Conservative MP David Duguid said: “The £20m will be transformational and will help develop a long-term plan for driving growth in the town and the surrounding area.

“Breathing new life into our town centres must be a top priority if we are to encourage people to come to this area and make this their home and place of work.”