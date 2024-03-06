How would you spend £20m of government cash in Peterhead?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How would you spend £20m of government cash in Peterhead?

The Blue Toon is getting the money as part of the UK Government's 'levelling up' strategy

By Keith Findlay
Peterhead town centre.
Peterhead town centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Another £20 million of UK Government cash for Peterhead can help it adapt to the energy transition, one of the town’s leading businessmen said today.

Stephen Paterson, chief financial officer at Peterhead Port Authority (PPA), was speaking after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced £60m-worth of new “levelling up” investments across Scotland.

Kirkwall and Arbroath were the two other towns singled out for cash.

Mr Hunt also announced a £12.6m boost for cultural projects in Dundee, Dunfermline and Perth.

The “levelling up” awards are among 20 being distributed throughout the UK in the government’s Long-Term Plan for Towns initiative.

Minister says cash should be spent on ‘projects that matter to local people’

Peterhead was previously awarded government funding to help transform Arbuthnot House into a culture centre, including a museum and library.

Part of that funding is also being used to expand the aquarium in Macduff.

Mr Hunt did not say what the town’s latest cash injection  will be used for.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said later it should be spent on “projects that matter most to local people”.

A share of this money would help position ourselves to create new jobs.”

Stephen Paterson, Peterhead Port Authority

PPA hopes to benefit from some of it as it makes the transition to greener energy, Mr Paterson said.

He added: “A share of this money would help position ourselves to create new jobs.

“But we also recognise there will be needs elsewhere in the town and I’ve no doubt there will be projects coming to the fore.”

The Peterhead 2040 “shared vision” for the Blue Toon will also likely generate some ideas for where the cash could be spent, he said.

Stephen Paterson, chief financial officer, Peterhead Port Authority.
Stephen Paterson, chief financial officer, Peterhead Port Authority. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Led by Aberdeenshire Council, Peterhead 2040 covers Boddam, Cruden Bay, Longhaven and St Fergus, as well as the Blue Toon and all of its neighbourhoods.

The council is currently working on a “programme of research and engagement”.

PPA bosses recently told The Press and Journal the energy transition could deliver an economic bonanza for the whole north-east economy.

And John Wallace, a member of the port’s boardroom team, said Peterhead was perfectly positioned to reap the rewards of a new “industrial revolution” in the region.

Peterhead Port Authority board member and former CEO John Wallace.
Peterhead Port Authority board member and former CEO John Wallace. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Welcoming fresh investment in the town, Mr Gove said: “It is fantastic that the UK Government has been able to extend our Long Term Plan for Towns to a further three Scottish towns. This means we are now investing £200m in t10 Scottish towns over the next decade.

“Peterhead is already receiving ‘levelling up’ funding to transform Arbuthnot House.

“We are now looking to build on that with a new £20m investment in the town to spend on the projects that matter most to local people.”

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove.
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock

Mr Gove, who once worked as a journalist at the P&J and was more recently spotted dancing in an Aberdeen nightclub, added: “The north-east of Scotland is a special place for me.

“I want to see us maximise the potential of amazing towns like Peterhead.

“I look forward to working with Aberdeenshire Council and Peterhead’s MP as we draw up a plan.”

‘Transformational’ funding

Banff and Buchan Conservative MP David Duguid said: “The £20m will be transformational and will help develop a long-term plan for driving growth in the town and the surrounding area.

“Breathing new life into our town centres must be a top priority if we are to encourage people to come to this area and make this their home and place of work.”

