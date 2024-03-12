Work starts on 65-bedroom care home in Aberdeen

Construction work on a controversial new care home next to one of Aberdeen’s top hotels is “getting under way”, with the project expected to create more than 80 jobs.

The “flagship” development is on at North Deeside Road, between the International School and Marcliffe Hotel and Spa.

Operator Meallmore is going ahead with the 65-bedroom “luxurious” care home in Pitfodels after it secured a £63 million funding package from HSBC UK.

Residents will have access to a cinema, cafe, private dining room, bedrooms with private balconies, a hair/nail salon and mature landscaped gardens.

These details came in a funding announcement from HSBC UK, which initially gave no details about the project timeline.

Later, a spokeswoman for the bank said: “Work is just getting under way and it should be ready to open autumn/winter 2025.”

City council rejected plans for the new care home but was over-ruled

Holyrood planning chiefs overruled Aberdeen City Council and gave the go-ahead for the care home, in the grounds of the five-star Marcliffe, in 2020.

Proposals were lodged by architects Halliday Fraser Munro (HFM) on behalf of Inverness-based Meallmore.

Concerns raised over GPs and trees

But councillors rejected the scheme due to concerns about the impact on local GP practices.

Planning committee convener Marie Boulton, who cast the deciding vote, was also concerned about potential loss of trees on the site.

The Scottish Government intervened after HFM lodged an appeal.

Over-ruling the council, ministers insisted a “green travel plan” be created for the site.

Meallmore currently operates 27 care homes across Scotland.

Its sites in the north and north-east include seven in Aberdeenshire: Auchmacoy Lodge, near Ellon; Auchtercrag House, in Ellon, Bayview, in Cruden Bay, Crimond House, in Crimond; Grove, in Kenmay; and Kynnaird and St Modans, both in Fraserburgh.

The company operates four care homes in Inverness – Culduthel, Daviot, Kinmylies House and Kinmylies Lodge.

Elsewhere in the Highlands, the firm runs two homes in Nairn – Manor Care Centre and St Olaf- and one in Alness, Redwoods.

Meallmore’s latest funding package from HSBC UK follows a £41m deal with the bank in 2020.

That backing allowed the company to refurbish several of its care homes as well as construct a new home in Dumbarton.

Meallmore managing director Cillian Hennessey said: “This partnership with HSBC UK not only demonstrates our robust financial stability but also reinforces our commitment to meaningful community investment.

“It’s a strategic move that fuels our vision for future growth, enhancing our ability to positively impact communities with personalised care services.”

‘Crucial care services’

Neal Tully, global relationship director, HSBC UK, said: “Meallmore has consistently delivered crucial care services to elderly and vulnerable people across the country.

“We’re thrilled to further support their expansion plans which will create jobs and enable them to offer high quality care to more people across Scotland.”