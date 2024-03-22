Moray firm Robertson Group bullish over future prospects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Moray firm Robertson Group bullish over future prospects

But the family-owned company still faces difficult trading conditions after economic factors hit profits in 2022-23.

By Keith Findlay
Robertson Group owner Sir Bill Robertson.
Robertson Group owner Sir Bill Robertson. Image: Robertson Group

Robertson Group has said it will remain profitable this year, despite economic challenges.

The Elgin-based construction firm – one of Scotland’s largest independent construction companies – added it was “on track to deliver our vision to assure a sustainable future”.

Delivering the upbeat message was Elliot Robertson, the company’s chief executive,

He was speaking after accounts lodged at Companies House revealed Robertson Group (Holdings) grew sales by nearly 9% in its last full trading year.

But it also suffered a 2o% plunge in profits.

‘Positive progress and trading’

In his annual review, founder and executive chairman Sir Bill Robertson said the figures for the 12 months to June 30 2023 reflected “a year of positive progress and trading”.

He added: “The group has had a solid year and built on progress since the Covid-impacted years. The blend and diversity of businesses across the group has contributed to our sustained margin position”.

Mixed results

Robertson posted pre-tax profits of £16.3 million for 2022-23.

This was down from £20.5m the year before as the company battled against “unprecedented levels of inflation across materials, labour and energy”, while higher interest rates squeezed public and private sector budgets.

Scottish Government minister Jenny Gilruth, third from the left, and Robertson Group CEO Elliot Robertson, far right, were among those at an event to mark the start of work on the new East End Community Campus in Dundee last year.
Scottish Government minister Jenny Gilruth, third from the left, and Robertson Group CEO Elliot Robertson, far right, were among those at an event to mark the start of work on the new East End Community Campus in Dundee last year. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

But a “robust” trading performance saw turnover surge to £670.9m last year, from £615.6m in 2021-22, Sir Bill said. Higher sales were driven by a “clearly defined regional business model, a continued focus on project selection and strong local supply chain relationships”.

Price inflation and reduced labour availability continued into the current trading year, the chairman said, adding: “We continue to work with our suppliers and subcontractors to manage the risk around price inflation.”

What does Robertson do?

Robertson provides expertise across the whole built environment lifecycle. Its activities include development, construction, facilities management, civil engineering, timber engineering, and strategic services.

The company plans, constructs, finances and manages buildings and facilities clients throughout the UK.

Sir Bill, 78, founded the business in 1966. As of February 20 2024, he owned 65% of it.

His son, Elliot, is now the group’s chief executive, having been appointed to that role in 2020.

‘Sustainable growth’

Robertson’s CEO said the firm had “delivered a strong set of results in line with predictions.”

He added: “We continue to operate our family of businesses with a strong balance sheet and capital base.

“Our sustainable growth over the period has enabled investment across the group, and in the future of our people.”

Elliot Robertson, the firm's chief executive.
Elliot Robertson, the firm’s chief executive. Image: Robertson Group Date; Unknown

Mr Robertson said the company was working closely with customers to “help them define pathways and achieve their net-zero aspirations”.

He went on: “As a climate-positive business, we continue to reduce the environmental impact of our operations through innovation and the decarbonisation of our activities.

Robertson Group is well-prepared for the coming year and, despite the economic challenges facing the sector and wider economy, we will remain profitable and on track to deliver our vision to assure a sustainable future.”

Robertson’s average headcount jumped to 2,705 in 2022-23, from 2,551 the year before.

More from Business

Some of the tour operators and golf businesses meeting at Scottish Golf Business Week. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Scottish Golf Tourism Week heads to Aberdeen after successful debut in Inverness
Sean Westwood, Mattioli Woods, speaking during The cHeRries Conference 2023.
cHeRies Conference delves into AI solutions for talent management
BAE Systems awarded contract to build Australia’s nuclear submarines (BAE/PA)
BAE Systems awarded contract to build Australia’s nuclear submarines
The index is a measure of consumers’ confidence in buying big ticket items (PA)
Consumer confidence stalls as gains made since last year ‘vanish’
Peter Thompson, of Aberdeen events venue, P&J Live.
P&J Live chef among winners at big Edinburgh awards bash
Roadworks on Holburn Street criticised by local business owners.
'It's been hell': Businesses lose customers due to ongoing roadworks at Holburn Street
The deal to secure the future of London Southend Airport is not expected to be impacted by the administration (Nick Ansell/PA)
Southend Airport owner Esken enters administration
Lyndsey Dunnet's 2023 overall champion at the Caithness Young Farmers' overwintering.
Young Farmers' overwintering event returns to Quoybrae
Stock photo of the Reddit social media app icon on a smartphone (NIck Ansell/PA)
Reddit shares soar as company makes Wall Street debut
The UK’s top stock market index has soared to its highest level in nearly 11 months (John Stillwell/PA)
FTSE 100 hits highest level in nearly a year amid hopes of interest rate…

Conversation