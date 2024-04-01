Meet car daft Sandie and her award-winning Candles from the Croft

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Highlander Sandie Gordon, who runs Candles from the Croft, near Lairg.

How and why did you start in business?

Born and raised on the family croft in Altass, central Sutherland, I’m the fifth generation and it plays a huge part in my life – we’re currently lambing.

I attended Dornoch Academy before working for a local firm, CFUK Concepts in Ardgay, making carbon fibre parts for motorsports. I worked hard and became project management director, but while I loved the job, self-employment on the croft beckoned.

I researched opportunities to work from home and came up with Candles from the Croft, a business making a wide range of luxurious but affordable and sustainable vegan and cruelty-free, hand-poured home fragrances such as candles, wax melts and diffusers.

How did you get to where you are today?

I’ve benefited from a wealth of skills I had acquired in my previous job. And since starting Candles from the Croft I’ve actively stepped out of my comfort zone, engaging in as many Highland business networks as possible and confidently pushing myself forward.

As a result, I’ve been able to seize some amazing opportunities I might have missed had I remained passive.

After 13 months in business, I now supply 23 stores UK-wide, sell online worldwide, and fulfil independent commissions for local organisations and individuals. My community is very important to me.

Who helped you?

I’ve received unwavering support from my family, the Highland business networks and public sector support programmes such as Business Gateway, Impact 30, WYK Digital and Highlands and Islands Enterprise’s exports and imports advice.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) also offers a wide range of essential help and protection that will only increase as my little enterprise grows.

But it’s the trust and repeat orders from my customers – both wholesale and independent – that have been the foundation of my success, so thank you all.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

It’s not what you know, it’s who you know. The more time that passes, the more I know this to be true. While knowledge and experience are essential, connections made along the way boost confidence, open unforeseen doors and propel growth.

I’m very lucky with the supportive people I’ve met so far and my journey’s only just begun.

What is your biggest mistake?

Underestimating how much my business would put me in the spotlight. Naturally shy, I had imagined a clear gap between my business and personal life, But personal connections are vital and I’ve had to put myself and my personality out there. I’m slowly getting used to it.

What is your greatest achievement?

That’s easy – winning the FSB Scotland young entrepreneur of the year award last month. To be the first person from the Highlands to do so is a monumental milestone.

All those sleepless nights, worries and tears of the past year were worth it.

It’s made me realise I’m heading in the right direction, energising me even more in the process.

How is your business managing rapidly rising costs and what should government do to help?

I’m proactively improving energy efficiency and refining systems in-house to counteract escalating costs. However, for sustained resilience, it’s crucial the government supports businesses and individuals alike.

Increasing costs are straining individuals and families, impacting mental health, and dampening the morale and wellbeing of Scotland.

What do you still hope to achieve?

In the coming year, it’s international expansion and an increased retail and wholesale presence across the UK. I want to expand my premises by the end of year three, stimulating the local economy, creating jobs and generating revenue, a.

And I’m committed to achieving net-zero by year five.

What do you do to relax?

Browsing cars, vans, bikes – anything with an engine. Then there’s planning new sheds and layouts for my business, as well as dreaming about future projects and what this hard graft is all about.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I love reading darker novels. As for music, it’s everything from old-school country amd 90s pop anthems to rave tracks, depending on my mood and the pace of my candle-making endeavours on the day.

What do you waste your money on?

Cars. I invest any spare funds in vehicles and constantly scroll through lengthy wish-lists of automotive desires. But I don’t really see this as me wasting money.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Look for my dog, Fergie, or Fergs as I call him, and have a wee cuddle and blether. He features on my business logo and I don’t go very far without him – he’s my right arm.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a limited-edition white Golf R35, with my dad’s private plate on it from his lorry.

It’s not great for work but I adore it. I plan to tick some dream cars off my wish-list over the next few years.