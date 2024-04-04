Scottish salmon to gain geographical protection for ‘world-beating quality’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Scottish salmon to gain geographical protection for ‘world-beating quality’

Only the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland will be able to market their farmed fish as 'Scottish salmon'.

By Alex Banks
Scottish salmon's "best in world" reputation will be better protected. Image: Salmon Scotland
Scottish salmon's "best in world" reputation will be better protected. Image: Salmon Scotland

Scottish salmon will gain a new protected geographical indication (PGI) by the end of April.

The labelling decision was made by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

It means only the Western Isles, Orkney, Shetland and coastal region of mainland Scotland will be able to sell it under the term “Scottish salmon”.

The new legal status has been put in place in order to protect the reputation of “world-beating quality”.

It also aims to prevent the risk of food fraud through imports of “inferior salmon products” with lower environmental and food safety standards.

The update replaces a previous PGI of “Scottish farmed salmon” and was needed because wild Scottish salmon is no longer available to buy in supermarkets.

Scottish salmon is ‘rightly considered the best in the world’, says chief executive

Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scott believes the status change will help to protect the farmed product’s reputation.

He said: “Farm-raised Scottish salmon is a globally recognised brand and rightly considered the best in the world.

“It is vital that we take steps to protect our premium product from food fraud.

Scottish Sea Farms salmon
Scottish salmon will gain new legal protection in order to prevent food fraud. Image: Scottish Sea Farms

“When consumers talk about ‘Scottish salmon’, they are talking about farm-raised Atlantic salmon from Scotland.

“This (PGI) change makes that clear, while boosting legal protection post-Brexit.”

The change will ensure fish farm operators cannot label a product as “Scottish salmon” if it doesn’t meet the PGI terms.

Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scott says the geographical protection will protect the hard work of Scottish salmon farmers. Image: Salmon Scotland

Mr Scott also hopes the new rules will protect the country’s salmon farmers and their hard work.

He added: “Scotland’s salmon farmers work hard to rear their fish.

“This recognition by Defra is testament to the commitment of all those in remote communities who continue to meet the growing demand for Scottish salmon at home and abroad.”

Scottish salmon is the UK’s largest food export, with international sales of £581 million last year.

More from Business

Google will experiment with generative AI in its search engine (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Google experimenting with AI-powered search results in the UK
Production lines at the site stopped work on new trains last month due to a lack of orders (Matthew Cooper/PA)
Government urged to guarantee orders to secure future of train-making in Derby
Packaging giant DS Smith is faced with two potential takeover offers (DS Smith/PA)
Potential DS Smith bidder would keep London HQ and list shares in the City
Thousands of shoplifters are walking free after being detained by undercover guards in Co-op stores (Alamy/PA)
Thousands of shoplifters still walking free after being detained, Co-op warns
Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the National Education Union (PA)
Teaching union to wait for Government’s pay offer before launching strike ballot
Dounreay.
Dounreay workers vote to strike
Strike signage during earlier industrial action (PA)
Planned strikes by London Underground drivers called off
The Competition and Markets Authority expressed concern about the potential deal (Alamy/PA)
Competition watchdog says HRT drug deal could raise prices
EnteroBiotix chief executive James McIlroy, left, and Scottish National Investment Bank innovation director Simon Comer.
Aberdeen 'poo bank entrepreneur' nets £27m for life sciences firm
The change is the company’s latest attempt to get more verified accounts on the platform (PA)
X verified badges begin appearing on ‘influential’ accounts

Conversation