Equinor in focus: One North Sea firm’s energy transition journey

Equinor is an international energy group, with interests in newer industry sectors far beyond just oil and gas.

President and chief executive Anders Opedal said in last month’s integrated annual report for 2023 the Norwegian firm continued to make progress on its strategy to optimise oil and gas, accelerate high-value growth in renewables and develop new market opportunities in low-carbon solutions.

At the end of 2022, Equinor announced that the world’s first floating offshore wind farm had passed five years in operation.

The Hywind Scotland facility off Peterhead is described as the world’s best-performing offshore wind farm, achieving a capacity factor of 54% over its initial half decade.

It generates enough electricity to power the equivalent of 34,000 UK homes.

At the time of the anniversary, Steinar Berge, head of floating wind at Equinor, said: “Equinor is the world’s most experienced operator and developer of floating wind, and is taking lessons learned from Hywind Scotland further towards global opportunities.”

The company’s renewable portfolio progressed last year, with floating wind farm Hywind Tampen in the Norwegian North Sea in full production and the first power from Dogger Bank A off Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, the acquisitions of onshore renewables platforms BeGreen in Denmark and Rio Energy in Brazil contributed to eight gigawatt growth in the firm’s renewables pipeline for 2023.

Equinor continued to progress market opportunities and projects in low-carbon solutions through the acquisition of a stake in the Bayou Bend carbon capture and storage project in the US.

Mr Opedal added: “2023 was a year of execution and capacity building for the energy-transition plan, against a backdrop of continued energy security concerns and new market challenges.

“The ambitions of the plan remain unchanged, including the ambition to become a net-zero emissions company by 2050.”

On the giant Dogger Bank project, the CEO said: “The world’s largest offshore wind farm demonstrates the best of what the offshore wind industry can offer, with innovative technologies, long-term jobs and economic growth and security of electricity supply at a major scale.

“A renewable mega-project like Dogger Bank constitutes an industrial wind hub in the heart of the North Sea, playing a major role in the UK’s ambitions for offshore wind and supporting its net-zero ambitions.”

First power from Dogger Bank last autumn is the result of successful collaboration between the authorities, project partners, suppliers and host communities, he said.

The Dogger Bank project has delivered several world firsts in supply-chain delivery that will significantly accelerate the speed at which future offshore projects can be developed.

In January this year Equinor’s Blandford Road battery storage asset in Dorset came into operation. It was an important milestone in the company’s ambition of delivering flexible power solutions in the UK.

Blandford Road can store enough electricity to power 75,000 homes for two hours.

Alex Grant, UK country manager for Equinor, said a strong battery storage portfolio will further strengthen the firm’s position as a leading broad energy partner in Britain.

It builds on a 40-year UK presence which includes being a “stable supplier” of oil and gas”, developing Britain’s offshore wind industry and pioneering solutions to decarbonise the economy, Mr Grant added.

Olav Kolbeinstveit, senior vice-president for onshore and markets within renewables at Equinor, said the company “envisages a renewables portfolio that combines generation assets – such as wind and solar – with flexible assets such as batteries to help mitigate the intermittency of renewable power generation”.

Mr Kolbeinstveit added: “In the UK we have our largest offshore wind power position as a company, with several farms in operation and under development.

“In parallel we are building our battery storage capacity, with our first asset Blandford Road in operation and our second, Welkin Mill, under construction.”

The Welkin Mill battery storage project is in Greater Manchester. It is expected to be able to store enough electricity to power more than 100,000 UK homes for two hours.