Equinor in focus: One North Sea firm’s energy transition journey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Equinor in focus: One North Sea firm’s energy transition journey

Ian Forsyth finds out how Norwegian energy giant Equinor is branching out.

Hywind Scotland, off the Buchan coast, recently celebrated its fifth birthday. Image: Equinor/Ole Jorgen Bratland
Hywind Scotland, off the Buchan coast, recently celebrated its fifth birthday. Image: Equinor/Ole Jorgen Bratland
By Ian Forsyth

Equinor is an international energy group, with interests in newer industry sectors far beyond just oil and gas.

President and chief executive Anders Opedal said in last month’s integrated annual report for 2023 the Norwegian firm continued to make progress on its strategy to optimise oil and gas, accelerate high-value growth in renewables and develop new market opportunities in low-carbon solutions.

At the end of 2022, Equinor announced that the world’s first floating offshore wind farm had passed five years in operation.

The Hywind Scotland facility off Peterhead is described as the world’s best-performing offshore wind farm, achieving a capacity factor of 54% over its initial half decade.

It generates enough electricity to power the equivalent of 34,000 UK homes.

Hywind Scotland at sundown. Image: Jan Arne Wold/Equinor

At the time of the anniversary, Steinar Berge, head of floating wind at Equinor, said: “Equinor is the world’s most experienced operator and developer of floating wind, and is taking lessons learned from Hywind Scotland further towards global opportunities.”

The company’s renewable portfolio progressed last year, with floating wind farm Hywind Tampen in the Norwegian North Sea in full production and the first power from Dogger Bank A off Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, the acquisitions of onshore renewables platforms BeGreen in Denmark and Rio Energy in Brazil contributed to eight gigawatt growth in the firm’s renewables pipeline for 2023.

Hywind Tampen turbines in Gulen, Norway. Image:: Ole Arild Larsen

Equinor continued to progress market opportunities and projects in low-carbon solutions through the acquisition of a stake in the Bayou Bend carbon capture and storage project in the US.

Mr Opedal added: “2023 was a year of execution and capacity building for the energy-transition plan, against a backdrop of continued energy security concerns and new market challenges.

“The ambitions of the plan remain unchanged, including the ambition to become a net-zero emissions company by 2050.”

Equinor CEO Anders Opedal. Image: Equinor

On the giant Dogger Bank project, the CEO said: “The world’s largest offshore wind farm demonstrates the best of what the offshore wind industry can offer, with innovative technologies, long-term jobs and economic growth and security of electricity supply at a major scale.

“A renewable mega-project like Dogger Bank constitutes an industrial wind hub in the heart of the North Sea, playing a major role in the UK’s ambitions for offshore wind and supporting its net-zero ambitions.”

First power from Dogger Bank last autumn is the result of successful collaboration between the authorities, project partners, suppliers and host communities, he said.

First power from world-leading Dogger Bank wind farm was achieved last autumn. Image: SSE

The Dogger Bank project has delivered several world firsts in supply-chain delivery that will significantly accelerate the speed at which future offshore projects can be developed.

In January this year Equinor’s Blandford Road battery storage asset in Dorset came into operation. It was an important milestone in the company’s ambition of delivering flexible power solutions in the UK.

Blandford Road can store enough electricity to power 75,000 homes for two hours.

Equinor House in Aberdeen. Image: BNP Paribas Real Estate

Alex Grant, UK country manager for Equinor, said a strong battery storage portfolio will further strengthen the firm’s position as a leading broad energy partner in Britain.

It builds on a 40-year UK presence which includes being a “stable supplier” of oil and gas”, developing Britain’s offshore wind industry and pioneering solutions to decarbonise the economy, Mr Grant added.

Equinor’s oil and gas assets in the UK include a majority stake in the Mariner oilfield east of Shetland. Image: Michal Wachucik/Equinor

Olav Kolbeinstveit, senior vice-president for onshore and markets within renewables at Equinor, said the company “envisages a renewables portfolio that combines generation assets – such as wind and solar – with flexible assets such as batteries to help mitigate the intermittency of renewable power generation”.

Mr Kolbeinstveit added: “In the UK we have our largest offshore wind power position as a company, with several farms in operation and under development.

“In parallel we are building our battery storage capacity, with our first asset Blandford Road in operation and our second, Welkin Mill, under construction.”

The Welkin Mill battery storage project is in Greater Manchester. It is expected to be able to store enough electricity to power more than 100,000 UK homes for two hours.

More from Business

Nestle’s shareholders have struck down a vote calling on the group to tackle its reliance on unhealthy food sales (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Shareholders reject proposal to cut Nestle’s reliance on unhealthy products
A sea of green has washed over global stock markets in a calmer day of trading (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Airlines help lift FTSE 100 off the ground as global stocks rise
Wild Braemar guide Annie Armstrong shares her love and knowledge of Scottish culture, nature and wildlife with visitors.
Aberdeen trade show at heart of Scotland-wide tourism push
Coventry Building Society has agreed a potential takeover of rival high street lender The Co-operative Bank for up to £780 million (Alamy/PA)
Coventry Building Society agrees potential takeover of Co-op Bank for £780m
The announcement continues the trend of job cuts in the tech sector (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Google confirms more job cuts as part of company reorganisation
Tortilla (Mike Egerton/PA)
Fast Food: Restaurant chain boss to run marathon around London shops
The Business Secretary said she is worried about there being too many rules in financial services (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Business Secretary Badenoch says her job involves ‘the killing of bad ideas’
Asian woman holding a sushi with chopsticks to eat.
Japan's growing appetite for Scottish mackerel helps our fishers and processors
Orbex Prime rocket on its Kinloss test stand.
Forres space firm Orbex secures £16.7m to 'ramp up' rocket development
Mecca Bingo owner Rank Group said more people have been visiting its clubs and spending more money (Jacob King/PA)
Mecca Bingo owner shakes off post-Covid slump as players spend more