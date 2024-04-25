Scottish Skipper Expo: What’s in store at the now biennial show?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Skipper Expo: What’s in store at the now biennial show?

Latest industry tech, seven brand new vessels and scallops are all on offer at next month's big fishing industry showcase in Aberdeen

By Keith Findlay
Scottish Skipper Expo.
Scottish Skipper Expo is the flagship event of the Scottish fishing industry. Image: Mara Media

More than 160 companies from 16 countries will be exhibiting at the two-day Scottish Skipper Expo at P&J Live in Aberdeen next month.

The previously annual event will not be back in the Granite City for two years.

Show organiser Mara Media has decided to make it a biennial affair after reviewing exhibitor and visitor feedback.

Another major change sees the event taking place over a Thursday and Friday, instead of a Friday and Saturday as happened before. This year’s fishing industry showcase is on May 9 and 10.

Changes bring ‘so many benefits’, says Scottish Skipper Expo organiser

Sharon Boyle, commercial fishing manager for Mara said: “Moving to a Thursday and Friday will create so many benefits for our exhibitors and visitors.

“Firstly, with four other industry shows taking place later in May, it gives exhibitors more time to relax and prepare for their next event.

“As well as that it opens more travel options, with more flights scheduled during the week – which will also cater for visitors planning day trips to the show from around the UK and Europe.”

Last year's Scottish Skipper Expo.
Last year’s Scottish Skipper Expo. Image: Mara Media

This year’s expo also has a new layout to maximise the viewing potential of each stand and allow for more boats to be displayed. There will be a record seven vessels on show.

Another new feature is a shuttle bus, which will run to and from Aberdeen city centre at the start and end of the show on both days.

One of the fishing boats on display at last year’s event Image: Mara Media

The ever popular seafood tasters are back on the menu this year, courtesy of Seafood Scotland.

Donna Fordyce, the industry body’s chief executive, said: “We can normally be found showcasing Scottish seafood at trade shows and events around the world so we’re looking forward to catching up with our home crowd over a scallop or two in May.”

Donna Fordyce, chief executive of Seafood Scotland.
Donna Fordyce, chief executive of Seafood Scotland. Image: Seafood Scotland

Skippers, vessel owners, processors and many others from the industry will be at the show to see new technology and meet suppliers.

The event will feature a strong lineup of international businesses showcasing their products and services.

First time exhibitors include Etkin Marin and Akdeniz Shipyard of Turkey, Canada’s Katchi Global, Scandinavian company Krohne Norway and Sea-Flux of New Zealand.

‘Great place to do business’

Ms Boyle said: “From creels to trawls, electronics, vessels on display, fish bins, safety wear, deck machinery, engines, propellers and much more – the Scottish Skipper Expo has it all.

“With the show moving to every two years after 2024, it is wonderful to see such strong exhibitor interest. Scottish Skipper Expo has become renowned for being such a great place to do business in a relaxed setting.”

Scottish Skipper Expo 2022 at P&J Live.
Scottish Skipper Expo 2022 at P&J Live. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The 12th edition of the expo is sponsored by the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation and Peterhead Port Authority. Entry is free and while visitors can turn-up on either day and register, they can save themselves queueing time by pre-registering online at theskipper.ie/registration/aberdeen/

