Scottish Skipper Expo: What’s in store at the now biennial show?

More than 160 companies from 16 countries will be exhibiting at the two-day Scottish Skipper Expo at P&J Live in Aberdeen next month.

The previously annual event will not be back in the Granite City for two years.

Show organiser Mara Media has decided to make it a biennial affair after reviewing exhibitor and visitor feedback.

Another major change sees the event taking place over a Thursday and Friday, instead of a Friday and Saturday as happened before. This year’s fishing industry showcase is on May 9 and 10.

Changes bring ‘so many benefits’, says Scottish Skipper Expo organiser

Sharon Boyle, commercial fishing manager for Mara said: “Moving to a Thursday and Friday will create so many benefits for our exhibitors and visitors.

“Firstly, with four other industry shows taking place later in May, it gives exhibitors more time to relax and prepare for their next event.

“As well as that it opens more travel options, with more flights scheduled during the week – which will also cater for visitors planning day trips to the show from around the UK and Europe.”

This year’s expo also has a new layout to maximise the viewing potential of each stand and allow for more boats to be displayed. There will be a record seven vessels on show.

Another new feature is a shuttle bus, which will run to and from Aberdeen city centre at the start and end of the show on both days.

The ever popular seafood tasters are back on the menu this year, courtesy of Seafood Scotland.

Donna Fordyce, the industry body’s chief executive, said: “We can normally be found showcasing Scottish seafood at trade shows and events around the world so we’re looking forward to catching up with our home crowd over a scallop or two in May.”

Skippers, vessel owners, processors and many others from the industry will be at the show to see new technology and meet suppliers.

The event will feature a strong lineup of international businesses showcasing their products and services.

First time exhibitors include Etkin Marin and Akdeniz Shipyard of Turkey, Canada’s Katchi Global, Scandinavian company Krohne Norway and Sea-Flux of New Zealand.

‘Great place to do business’

Ms Boyle said: “From creels to trawls, electronics, vessels on display, fish bins, safety wear, deck machinery, engines, propellers and much more – the Scottish Skipper Expo has it all.

“With the show moving to every two years after 2024, it is wonderful to see such strong exhibitor interest. Scottish Skipper Expo has become renowned for being such a great place to do business in a relaxed setting.”

The 12th edition of the expo is sponsored by the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation and Peterhead Port Authority. Entry is free and while visitors can turn-up on either day and register, they can save themselves queueing time by pre-registering online at theskipper.ie/registration/aberdeen/