Home Business

Best 17 pictures from Aberdeen cHeRries Awards finalist reception

HR professionals from across the region came together ahead of the cHeRries Awards next month.

By Kelly Wilson
Louise Burton and Iona Currie enjoying the cHeRries drinks reception. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Louise Burton and Iona Currie enjoying the cHeRries drinks reception. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The finalists in this years cHeRries Awards all gathered to enjoy a night of networking and celebration ahead of next month’s big event.

Around 75 guests gathered at Cask & Crema, at Hilton Teca, for the drinks reception.

The night kicked off with a welcome speech from Press & Journal editor Craig Walker followed by Sean Westwood from cHeRries Awards title sponsor Mattioli Woods.

Guests then enjoyed some drinks and canapes while chatting to fellow professionals with P&J photographer Kami Thomson on hand to capture the images.

Guests gathered at Cask & Crema at Hilton Teca.
Guests turned up in good spirits.
Two guests arrive at Hilton Teca for the CHeRries Awards.
Around 75 people gathered at the drinks reception before next months glittering ceremony.
Sheila Keddie and Laura Craig.
Dylan Hall, Dot Livesey and Gary Brewer at the CHeRries Awards at Hilton Teca.
Irene Bruce and Sabrina Ataalla.
Laura Strachan and Deborah McFarlane.
The drinks reception was an opportunity to meet fellow finalists at the CHeRries Awards.
Donna Reynolds, Gillian Donald, Simon Allison, Kelly Innes and Laura Davis.
Fiona Herrell and Tony Hadden.
Lauren Rae, Daisy Philp, Louise Forbes and Allie Darragh.
P&J editor Craig Walker and Sean Westwood both delivered a speech at the drinks reception.
All of the CHeRries Awards finalists gathered together.
Guests enjoyed drinks and canapes.
Guests enjoy drinks at CHeRries Awards reception.
Guests have a laugh at event at Hilton Teca.
Guests mingling at CHeRries Awards reception.
The evening drew to a close ahead of next month’s ceremony.

