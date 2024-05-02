Best 17 pictures from Aberdeen cHeRries Awards finalist reception

The finalists in this years cHeRries Awards all gathered to enjoy a night of networking and celebration ahead of next month’s big event.

Around 75 guests gathered at Cask & Crema, at Hilton Teca, for the drinks reception.

The night kicked off with a welcome speech from Press & Journal editor Craig Walker followed by Sean Westwood from cHeRries Awards title sponsor Mattioli Woods.

Guests then enjoyed some drinks and canapes while chatting to fellow professionals with P&J photographer Kami Thomson on hand to capture the images.