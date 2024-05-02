Business Best 17 pictures from Aberdeen cHeRries Awards finalist reception HR professionals from across the region came together ahead of the cHeRries Awards next month. By Kelly Wilson May 2 2024, 11:17 am May 2 2024, 11:17 am Share Best 17 pictures from Aberdeen cHeRries Awards finalist reception Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/6454793/best-17-pictures-from-aberdeen-cherries-awards-finalist-reception/ Copy Link Louise Burton and Iona Currie enjoying the cHeRries drinks reception. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson The finalists in this years cHeRries Awards all gathered to enjoy a night of networking and celebration ahead of next month’s big event. Around 75 guests gathered at Cask & Crema, at Hilton Teca, for the drinks reception. The night kicked off with a welcome speech from Press & Journal editor Craig Walker followed by Sean Westwood from cHeRries Awards title sponsor Mattioli Woods. Guests then enjoyed some drinks and canapes while chatting to fellow professionals with P&J photographer Kami Thomson on hand to capture the images. Guests turned up in good spirits. Around 75 people gathered at the drinks reception before next months glittering ceremony. Sheila Keddie and Laura Craig. Dylan Hall, Dot Livesey and Gary Brewer. Irene Bruce and Sabrina Ataalla. Laura Strachan and Deborah McFarlane. The drinks reception was an opportunity to meet fellow finalists. Donna Reynolds, Gillian Donald, Simon Allison, Kelly Innes and Laura Davis. Fiona Herrell and Tony Hadden. Lauren Rae, Daisy Philp, Louise Forbes and Allie Darragh. Craig Walker and Sean Westwood both delivered a speech at the drinks reception. CHeRries Awards finalists who gathered to enjoy the evening. Guests enjoyed drinks and canapes. It was a chance for HR professionals to network. Plenty of conversations were had at the event. The evening drew to a close ahead of next month’s ceremony.