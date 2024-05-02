Shell posts lower profits but still rakes in £1,100 every second

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Shell posts lower profits but still rakes in £1,100 every second

Boss Wael Sawan hails the 'strong' performance but Greenpeace steps up its calls for 'cllimate damages tax'

By Keith Findlay
Shell's Nelson platform in the UK North Sea.
Shell's Nelson platform in the UK North Sea. Image: Shell

Shares in North Sea supermajor Shell are up more than 1% today after it posted profits of nearly £8.8 billion – or more than £1,100 per second – for the first quarter of 2024.

The pre-tax total is substantially lower than the £11.5bn notched up a year ago but up from about £1.3bn in the final quarter of 2023.

Revenue fell to £57.9bn in the latest period, from £69.5bn in the same period a year ago and £62.9bn in the final quarter of 2023.

£2.8bn share buyback launched

Shell highlighted adjusted earnings of nearly £6.2bn for the first quarter of 2024.

And it said these reflected “strong operational performance across the business”.

The company also unveiled details of a £2.8bn share buyback programme, expected to be completed by its Q2 2024 results announcement.

Total shareholder distributions during the first quarter of this year were worth £4bn.

Chief executive Wael Sawan said: “Shell delivered another quarter of strong operational and financial performance, demonstrating our continued focus on delivering more value with less emissions.”

Shell chief executive Wael Sawan.
Shell chief executive Wael Sawan. Image: Shell

Shell’s adjusted earnings in Q1 beat analysts’ expectations.

At 12.37pm today the London-listed company’s shares were worth 2,849.98p.

Russ Mould, investment director at financial services firm AJ Bell said the “relatively muted” market reaction to the figures and planned share buyback could fuel speculation Shell may seek a listing in the US.

Mr Mould added: “It is notable the company, a leader in the natural gas market, achieved its stronger-than-anticipated quarterly showing despite facing an obvious impact from lower gas prices.

“Profit was still down appreciably year-on-year, reflecting the broader industry trend.

Shell HQ demolition
Demolition work at Shell’s old North Sea HQ in Tullos, Aberdeen, is under way following the company’s move into new offices in the city centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“Chief executive Wael Sawan is desperate to close the valuation gap on the company’s American rivals. His focus on this aim has resulted in a dialling back of environmental commitments and the none-too-subtle hints about moving the primary listing across the Atlantic.

“Sawan and Shell continue to face a tricky balancing act between growing the business, delivering generous shareholder returns and dealing with pressure from institutions, politicians, regulators and the wider populace over its environmental impact.”

Shell logos on petrol pumps
Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Mr Mould continued: “The actions of a group of investors representing 5% of Shell’s share capital – who are pushing for the company to stick to tighter climate targets and have put forward a resolution to this effect at the AGM later this month – are a reminder of these pressures.”

Shell's Shearwater production hub in the UK North Sea.
Shell’s Shearwater production hub in the UK North Sea. Image: Shell

Greenpeace says ‘polluters’ must pay

Environmental campaign group Greenpeace stepped up its calls for a “climate damages tax” on fossil fuel firms.

Charlie Kronick, senior climate adviser, Greenpeace UK, said: “On a day where climate leaders are negotiating in Abu Dhabi how to help the world’s poorest meet the skyrocketing costs of climate loss and damage, Shell continues to bank billions from flogging the fuels that are driving the crisis.

“With countries experiencing the worst impacts of climate change among those least responsible for it, the case for making polluters pay for the damage their industry is causing could not be clearer.”

More from Business

The Aslef union on a picket line near Leeds railway station (Danny Lawson/PA0
Rail companies suggest informal talks to resolve train drivers’ dispute
The dispute had seen a number of major artists have their music withdrawn from TikTok by Universal (PA)
TikTok and Universal settle music royalties dispute
The global banking giant reported a pre-tax profit of 1.9 billion US dollars for the first three months of the year (Standard Chartered/PA)
Standard Chartered shares jump after revealing higher profits
Virgin Media O2 reported lower customer activity (Alamy/PA)
Customer numbers dip at Virgin Media O2 ahead of price hike
An art gallery is launching a new exhibition exploring the demise of coal pits, the miners’ strike and the impact on local communities (House of Hues/PA)
New art exhibition on demise of coal mining
Novo Nordisk has a share of more than half of the global market for the class of drugs that treat diabetes and obesity (PA)
Growing demand for weight loss treatments drives sales at drugmaker Novo Nordisk
Around nine new tenants were registered for each available rental home in March, as demand continues to outpace supply, according to Propertymark (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Nine new tenants ‘registered for each available rental home in March’
Business minister Kevin Hollinrake has said Royal Mail’s six-day delivery service must continue (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Royal Mail’s six-day delivery service must continue, says business minister
Louise Burton and Iona Currie enjoying the cHeRries drinks reception. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Best 17 pictures from Aberdeen cHeRries Awards finalist reception
Pint-sized bottles of wine are expected to be allowed on UK shelves from September, a business minister has said, amid doubts over demand (Alamy/PA)
Doubts raised over demand for pints of wine ahead of September launch

Conversation