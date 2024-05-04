New census to count birds nesting on North Sea oil and gas assets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New census to count birds nesting on North Sea oil and gas assets

Offshore Energies UK says it may help to protect dwindling seabird populations.

By Keith Findlay
EnQuest's Kittiwake platform.
EnQuest's Kittiwake platform. Kittiwakes and other seabirds are using oil and gas infrastructure like this in the North Sea to rear their young.

Kittiwakes nesting on North Sea oil and gas platforms have prompted an offshore industry census of birds on its installations.

Trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) aims to find out more about how birds are using the unconventional breeding sites.

And it is hoped the findings could help to arrest declining seabird numbers.

The new Offshore Nesting Bird Census (ONBC) is focused on the southern North Sea.

But past studies have found birds nesting on oil and gas platforms elsewhere off UK coasts and OEUK hopes its census will provide insights into wider behavioural patterns.

Seabirds on a North Sea platform.
Seabirds on a North Sea platform. Image: FTI Consulting

Census taking in up to 24 platforms

The ONBC will take place next month. It is hoped all 24 southern North Sea platform operators will take part.

Further annual surveys are expected to deliver long-term data highlighting how many birds are nesting offshore.

The census has been developed by MacNeill Ferguson, an ornithologist at Aberdeen-based energy consultants Xodus Group.

Nesting kittiwakes
Nesting kittiwakes. Image: David Tipling/RSPB

The study is supported by the Joint Nature Conservation Committee – the public body that advises the UK Government and devolved administrations on domestic and international nature conservation.

OEUK environment manager Caroline Brown said: “Some UK seabirds are facing a significant decline in numbers.

“It is vital to have a better understanding of their nesting behaviour in order to help protect them.

“We are confident the aims of this important survey will appeal to our offshore workforce and have a significant value to scientists.”

OEUK environment manager Caroline Brown
OEUK environment manager Caroline Brown. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

Mr Ferguson said: “There is a real opportunity here for operators to work collaboratively on a project. Sharing ecological data aids planning and benefits the environment through ecologically coherent decision making.

“It also provides an opportunity for operators who protect and monitor the birds to record a biodiversity net gain from their presence in the North Sea.”

Seabird populations under threat

Kittiwake numbers have declined by 40% in recent years, and they are now on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature red list – meaning they are at risk of global extinction.

There is similar concern about razorbills, guillemots, herring gulls and even carrion crows which are also known to use offshore oil and gas platforms to nest.

Herring gull.
A herring gull in full flight.

Much of the North Sea’s oil and gas infrastructure is now being decommissioned and dismantled as UK fossil fuel resources decline.

Operators are legally obliged to avoid disturbance to nesting birds during this process.

Data from the ONBC will help inform decision-making by providing up-to-date information on seabird behaviour.

Online Q&A session next week

Mr MacNeill will officially launch the census during an online Q&A session from noon to 12.45pm next Wednesday.

Anyone can join the free event to find out more about the project. Tickets are available at tickettailor.com/events/erepsnetwork/1215660

And there’s a workshop to train any budding bird spotters working offshore

OEUK is also hosting an Xodus-led training workshop (ow.ly/Ny0850R4SqO) from 10am-noon on May 30 to provide key skills for identifying some of the nesting birds typically seen offshore.

The trade body added: “This will furnish observers with the tools they need to confidently contribute to the ONBC 2024.”

