Fishmonger in Aberdeen opens new Bridge of Don shop

AGD Duff offers its customers an improved shopping experience.

AGD Duff prides itself on its fresh and responsibly sourced seafood products.

AGD Duff and Partners, an established fishmonger in Aberdeen, opens its new premises to continue providing fresh, high quality seafood to the local community and beyond.

As it marks 50 years in business this 2024, AGD Duff and Partners welcomes its customers to a new shop in Granite City.

Last year, the company bought a new unit in Bridge of Don that’s ten times the size of their previous premises.

The firm has since moved into its brand-new onsite fish shop, which has been fitted with state-of-the-art ice machines and modern kilns.

Currently, it also uses two lorries to transport fresh fish from Peterhead fish market daily.

AGD Duff is not yet done with its upgrades, though. A blast freezer for the new shop is in the process of being built while solar panels are on order.

Paul Duff, the company’s director, says: “Our aim is to have everything we need under one roof to work as efficiently and as environmentally friendly as possible.

“Overall, there are many business opportunities opening for us. With the third generation of the family working with us, we are dedicated to growing the business in the right direction.”

AGD Duff: a trusted fishmonger in Aberdeen

AGD Duff has come a long way from its humble beginnings.

In 1974, husband and wife, Alexander and Mary Duff started the firm. They were working split shifts, filleting and smoking haddock while renting a table in a fish house at a local Aberdeen fish merchant.

Two years later, they purchased their first premises on Palmerston Road where they employed six staff, mostly family.

As a few more staff were brought on board, the company decided to knock down its old premises. It then built a new unit where it was based for ten years.

In 1990, the founders’ sons, Zander and Paul, took over the running of the company.

The business continued to grow, with staff numbers reaching 34. The brothers decided to move to a bigger unit only 200 yards along the road.

During this time, they incorporated a fish shop into the building. They also started a new division of the firm to supply the catering sector, hotels, restaurants as well as fish and chip shops in the north-east of Scotland. They named the division Blue Flag Seafoods which has also grown with eight staff and a fleet of six vans.

Now, Zander and Paul have welcomed their own sons, Hayden and Owen into the family business.

Seafood can’t get fresher than this!

AGD Duff prides itself on using the least damaging methods to source its seafood. It believes that responsibly sourced products are key to making the industry sustainable.

With its expert staff members, the company works to maintain the quality of its seafood for its customers in the UK and in Europe.

In fact, this fishmonger in Aberdeen can supply to consumers within 24 hours of the seafood coming out of the water!

map to AGD Duff's new shop in Aberdeen

Drop by AGD Duff’s new fresh fish shop located at 20 Broadfold Road, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, AB23 8EE or call 01224 588 976.

For a full list of its products, visit AGD Duff’s website.

