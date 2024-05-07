Exclusive: Repsol planning to cut almost 100 Aberdeen jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Repsol planning to cut almost 100 Aberdeen jobs

It comes six months after Sinopec exited the UK business.

By Ryan Duff
Near 100 jobs to go at Aberdeen Repsol base. Image: DC Thomson

Repsol Resources is looking to cut around 95 onshore workers based at its Aberdeen office following Sinopec’s exit from the North Sea joint-venture.

It comes six months after Sinopec exited the UK business in November following a lengthy arbitration with Spain’s Repsol, which ultimately resulted in a £1.6bn ($2.1bn) deal to buy out Sinopec’s stake.

A source close to the matter told The Press & Journal sister website Energy Voice nearly 100 people are expected to be cut from the organisation.

When asked about the rumoured job cuts, a Repsol UK spokeswoman told Energy Voice: “We can confirm we are reviewing Repsol UK’s onshore organisational structure and operating model, following Repsol’s acquisition of Sinopec’s share in the UK business in November 2023.”

Repsol UK’s Holburn Street offices.

News of job cuts comes months after Repsol UK shared it will be offering up work valued at over £599.43m (€700m), over the course of 2024.

More than £350 million of what’s being offered up is in decommissioning from the UK business, and just over £274m in operational activities.

Repsol did not comment on how its looming redundancies will impact North Sea plans but did reiterate that all of the at-risk jobs are onshore positions.

A Repsol Resources UK spokeswoman added: “There will be organisational changes, but we aim to keep disruption to a minimum and remain focussed on the delivery of our corporate strategy and business plan.

“As always, we prioritise the health, safety and well-being of our people and the safety of our operations.”

Unite industrial officer John Boland

Although unions are not involved, John Boland regional officer for Unite said: “Repsol made me aware that there is a consultation that has started for onshore staff.”

He added: “We do not have recognition for Repsol onshore staff, but obviously any proposed reduction has an overall impact and is concerning.”

Repsol takes over UK business from Chinese partner

Repsol bought out Sinopec’s share in the UK business to bring a years-long dispute to an end.

Kicking off in 2015, Sinopec launched proceedings over the price paid by its subsidiary (Addax) for 49% of the business arguing the £1.3bn ($1.5bn) price was too high.

The Chinese firm wanted further compensation to cover “any additional investment” and “loss of opportunity”.

Eventually, the conditions of the deal were satisfied on 9 October last year and Repsol announced it would be taking over Sinopec’s 49% stake in November.

Following the deal, Repsol became 100% owner of the UK business.

Repsol Resources UK has interests in 48 fields in the UK North Sea, of which it operates 38.

Repsol’s Aberdeen base.

Since this deal, the firm has laid out plans to progress its North Cayley development.

The firm aims to mobilise a “heavy duty jack up” rig at North Cayley in the first quarter of 2025 with first gas expected in the third quarter that year.

North Cayley is part of the phased Montrose redevelopment on the western edge of the Forties Montrose High area and an extension of the main Cayley field which came online in 2017.

Following rig mobilisation at the start of next year, Repsol forecasts first gas from North Cayley in the third quarter of 2025 which will be tied back to the Montrose platform.

