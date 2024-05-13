Peterhead’s Brew Toon lands six-figure supermarket beer deal

Peterhead-based microbrewery Brew Toon has landed a six-figure deal to sell its beers in more than 40 Asda stores in Scotland.

Its “largest ever single order to date” sees three of its most popular beers stocked across 42 Asda shops including Aberdeen Beach, Bridge of Dee, Dyce, Portlethen and Elgin.

The deal has already led to one new job being created and co-owner Cammy Bowden said it will help “support continued growth of the business”.

Cammy, who used to work in construction and the oil and gas industry, launched Brew Toon in 2017 off the back of his passion for craft beer.

Brew Toon now stocked in Asda

The three beers which have been chosen by Asda to be stocked across their largest stores in Scotland include Juicy Belter, Loose Cannon and FreshMex Lime Lager which it has been brewing for Aberdeen TexMex street food firm FreshMex.

Cammy, who runs the business alongside his mum Shirley, said: “Asda were doing a supplier showcase and we put the beers forward.

“After meeting with them they chose the three beers to move forward with.

“We were delighted to get that deal. It’s really helped in increasing volumes and it’s keeping us busy in the brewery.”

Last year Brew Toon, which employs seven people, produced 170,000 litres of beer and Cammy revealed this year they hope to get to more than 200,ooo litres.

Cammy said: “We’ve brought one more person in to the brewery with the extra work involved.

“With having the beers listed in 42 stores it should be good volumes for a small brewery like ourselves.

“This is our first permanent listings for our cans. We are putting a lot more focus on them. That’s where we are seeing a lot of demand.

“There’s lots more growth in the 440ml can market for us.

“The deal, which has already helped secure our largest ever single order to date, has helped create one extra job already in production, as well as provide extra funding that will support the continued growth of the business.”

Brew Toon Malt Mill plans

As well as their own shop and tasting room in Peterhead, the brand pops up at various events, sells bottles in Morrisons and is stocked in a number of north-east pubs.

Brew Toon has also been given permission to open its first ever dedicated pub – the old Malt Mill and Downstairs venues on Holburn Street.

The planning process took 18 months with no opening date set yet.