Inverness man who spotted tech skills shortage took matters into his own hands

When an Inverness man spotted a tech skills shortage – he decided to take matters into his own hands.

David Massey, who had spent several years working in IT, was becoming frustrated at the lack of young workers entering the sector.

Eight years ago he set up The Apprentice Store, a social enterprise which gives people a way in with apprenticeship opportunities.

The company has since developed a loyal customer base of largely local firms, with the work carried out by the young people under David’s supervision.

After completing an apprenticeship, David then helps them find jobs.

Since it started operating in 2016, the the Inverness business has employed 28 people, 23 of which have moved on to other opportunities in the industry.

How apprenticeships are helping with IT industry ‘skill shortage’

Mr Massey started The Apprentice Store with a “social purpose” after seeing a need for new life in the IT industry.

He believes small businesses have since changed their mindset in using apprentices for technology issues.

Mr Massey said: “There was a skill shortage, which is now impacting the industry globally.

“At first, we saw the majority of small businesses wouldn’t engage. There was no way to get them to work with apprentices.

“We really struggled with how people perceived us with no reputation or proof of ability.

“I believe in making sure we offer high quality services and that was something we had to get across to our clients.”

Mr Massey said the importance of the social enterprise has been shown by the long-term impact on its employees.

He added: “Our apprentices are picking up a lot of skills and as they grow with us it gives them a platform to move on to bigger opportunities.

“A few years ago I had even heard that University of Highlands and Islands (UHI) might be shutting down its IT-related courses.

“Thankfully it hasn’t and we can present a pathway for many of its students. Being able to provide this is something I’m very proud of.”

The Apprentice Store awards

Mr Massey wanted a way to reward customers and clients for their support and contributions.

He said referrals are key to the core of business which the IT service provider receives.

The Apprentice Store supporters awards recognise the contribution of those continuing to support the organisation.

Mr Massey said: “I underestimated how important it would be to us at the beginning, but the awards are vital.

“They are a way of saying thank you to those who help with our promotion. While we don’t make them a penny, they should still be recognised.”