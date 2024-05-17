Inverness man who spotted tech skills shortage took matters into his own hands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Inverness man who spotted tech skills shortage took matters into his own hands

The Apprentice Store has helped more than 20 people find jobs in IT since forming eight years ago.

By Alex Banks
David Massey founded the social enterprise eight years ago. The Apprentice Store
David Massey founded the social enterprise eight years ago. The Apprentice Store

When an Inverness man spotted a tech skills shortage – he decided to take matters into his own hands.

David Massey, who had spent several years working in IT, was becoming frustrated at the lack of young workers entering the sector.

Eight years ago he set up The Apprentice Store, a social enterprise which gives people a way in with apprenticeship opportunities.

The company has since developed a loyal customer base of largely local firms, with the work carried out by the young people under David’s supervision.

After completing an apprenticeship, David then helps them find jobs.

Since it started operating in 2016, the the Inverness business has employed 28 people, 23 of which have moved on to other opportunities in the industry.

How apprenticeships are helping with IT industry ‘skill shortage’

Mr Massey started The Apprentice Store with a “social purpose” after seeing a need for new life in the IT industry.

He believes small businesses have since changed their mindset in using apprentices for technology issues.

Mr Massey said: “There was a skill shortage, which is now impacting the industry globally.

“At first, we saw the majority of small businesses wouldn’t engage. There was no way to get them to work with apprentices.

“We really struggled with how people perceived us with no reputation or proof of ability.

David Massey, founder and managing director of The Apprentice Store, with Leslie Ross, finance director of Carlton Clubs, one of the firm’s customers and supporters. Image: The Apprentice Store

“I believe in making sure we offer high quality services and that was something we had to get across to our clients.”

Mr Massey said the importance of the social enterprise has been shown by the long-term impact on its employees.

He added: “Our apprentices are picking up a lot of skills and as they grow with us it gives them a platform to move on to bigger opportunities.

“A few years ago I had even heard that University of Highlands and Islands (UHI) might be shutting down its IT-related courses.

“Thankfully it hasn’t and we can present a pathway for many of its students. Being able to provide this is something I’m very proud of.”

The Apprentice Store awards

Mr Massey wanted a way to reward customers and clients for their support and contributions.

He said referrals are key to the core of business which the IT service provider receives.

The Apprentice Store supporters awards recognise the contribution of those continuing to support the organisation.

Mr Massey said: “I underestimated how important it would be to us at the beginning, but the awards are vital.

“They are a way of saying thank you to those who help with our promotion. While we don’t make them a penny, they should still be recognised.”

Conversation