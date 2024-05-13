Horses, hounds, sheep, goats, ducks and hens beat office life for Shetland entrepreneur

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Horses, hounds, sheep, goats, ducks and hens beat office life for Shetland entrepreneur

Dorothy Sales tells us she followed her passions of horses, dogs and the outdoors.

Dorothy Sales, of Houlls Horses and Hounds, with Dannii.
Dorothy Sales, of Houlls Horses and Hounds, with Dannii. Image: DCT Media
By Keith Findlay

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Dorothy Sales, who runs Houlls Horses and Hounds on East Burra, Shetland.

How and why did you start in business?

Born in Shetland, I spent my early years in north-east Scotland.

But the islands were always “home” and the place where we holidayed.

My parents has moved to Aberdeen in the early 1960s because Shetland offered little work for young people.

Trekking with Houlls Horses and Hounds.
Trekking with Houlls Horses and Hounds. Image: Dorothy Sales

My “conventional” working life has covered accountancy, administration, my own childcare business and social care.

I did not enjoy indoor working, and a modest inheritance from my mum in 2012 allowed me to follow my dream and start my own outdoor business.

It is 10 years since I established Houlls Horse and Hounds on the croft I had bought in 1995 following a challenging personal experience.

How did you get to where you are today?

The croft marked a fresh start. I was determined to go on a journey of personal healing and growth by transforming it into a thriving business focused on my passions of horses, dogs and the outdoors.

Today, Houlls offers pony trekking and riding lessons using only Icelandic horses.

We are the only business in the UK to do this.

We also do dog training and boarding, all amid stunning scenery. I’ve never looked back.

Who helped you?

My husband, Michael, and my grown-up kids, Evie and Konrad, have been brilliant supporters.

Meanwhile, the British Horse Society helped me gain approved trekking centre accreditation.

Business sense is another matter and my journey has been buoyed by insightful support from the Federation of Small Businesses, whose genuine interest and timely advice has been invaluable.

Trekking on East Burra, Shetland.
Trekking on East Burra, Shetland. Image: Dorothy Sales

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Follow your dreams, but remember that dreams without action stay dreams.

What is your biggest mistake?

Winging it for too long, and not taking advantage of the support and advice out there for small businesses.

What is your greatest achievement?

Transforming a traditional croft into a unique, exciting and very different offering.

It’s both my business and absolute passion. Nothing beats being my own boss and sharing the joy of my Icelandic horses with others.

The smiles and excited giggles from folk interacting with these amazing little animals never gets dull. It doesn’t matter whether they’re paying customers or visitors, I love sharing what I’ve built.

Dorothy with one of her Icelandic horses, Hordur.
Dorothy with one of her Icelandic horses, Hordur. Image: Dorothy Sales

How is your business managing rapidly rising costs and what should government do to help?

Navigating rising costs has been challenging, not helped by substantial Covid loan repayments from when the business was bringing in no income.

Diversifying further into dog boarding was a financial lifeline at the time.

Accessing government grants for agricultural businesses is far from easy, and the Crofting Commission should be more supportive of diversification. Bizarrely, horses and dogs are not considered “agricultural”, so there’s no grant support for things like fencing and ditching.

What do you still hope to achieve?

Celebrating our 10th anniversary is a huge milestone.

Looking ahead, I’m excited to continue growing, learning and sharing our unique equestrian experiences for many more years. There are some interesting tourism-related opportunities in addition to trekking that I want to develop over the next year or two.

Getting some of her four-legged friends ready in a dog show arena.
Getting some of her four-legged friends ready in a dog show arena. Image: Dorothy Sales

What do you do to relax?

Spend time with my two-year-old great-granddaughter, Millie.

She’s animal daft and already rides my 27-year-old Icelandic horse, Thoka.

We have sheep, goats, ducks and hens, and nothing beats spending the day with Millie out amongst the “amals”, as she calls them.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m immersed in The Bronze Horseman trilogy by Paullina Simons, a tale of young love woven through the horrors of war. My evenings are spent unwinding, while watching Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

What do you waste your money on?

Treats and supplements for the horses. I love to see them thriving and healthy.

Also, things like specialised Icelandic tack and equipment, and training to keep my skills developing. Some people might say importing two young horses from Iceland is extravagant, but it makes sound business sense in my head.

I leave the real money-wasting to my husband and his passions for cinematic drones and e-bike accessories.

Trecking at sunset.
Trecking at sunset. Image: Dorothy Sales

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Let the dogs out – our own three dogs plus the boarding dogs – before feeding them and our cat, Junior. Then it’s the turn of the horses, goats, sheep, ducks and hens, followed by coffee for me. The animals come first.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a leased Ford Ranger Wildtrak. A vehicle’s desirability is measured by how many hay bales I can get in the back and how well it can tow my Ifor Williams stock trailer with four Icelandic horses aboard. Anything beyond that is unnecessary frills.

